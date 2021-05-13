Le Creuset May Have Just Dropped Their Cutest Dutch Oven Design Yet

Cooking at home isn't fun if I'm feeling uninspired or in a "meh" mood. And honestly, in the past year of social distancing, working from home and more, I've had plenty of "meh" days. This may sound a little woo-woo, but I'm a firm believer that the thoughts and intentions you have while cooking can affect the way your food tastes and how much you enjoy it. So why not make your kitchen a happier place to be, so that you're excited about the food you're making? One thing that definitely brings a smile to my face every time I cook is Le Creuset's brand-new Dutch L'OVEn. It just launched on May 3, and I can't stop using it.