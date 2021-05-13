Le Creuset May Have Just Dropped Their Cutest Dutch Oven Design Yet
Cooking at home isn't fun if I'm feeling uninspired or in a "meh" mood. And honestly, in the past year of social distancing, working from home and more, I've had plenty of "meh" days. This may sound a little woo-woo, but I'm a firm believer that the thoughts and intentions you have while cooking can affect the way your food tastes and how much you enjoy it. So why not make your kitchen a happier place to be, so that you're excited about the food you're making? One thing that definitely brings a smile to my face every time I cook is Le Creuset's brand-new Dutch L'OVEn. It just launched on May 3, and I can't stop using it.
I recently added this adorable vessel to my kitchen, and it's perfect for everything from soup to short ribs to homemade bread. And this Dutch L'OVEn earned its cute name from its sweet design: it has a neutral white base with fun rainbow-colored love hearts fluttering around the base and top.
A statement from the company says, "Le Creuset and Williams Sonoma are here to support the life-saving work of The Trevor Project. In honor of Pride, our exclusive launch of the Le Creuset L'OVEn will support The Trevor Project to ensure that LGBTQ youth have access to the vital support and resources that they need. Le Creuset continues to celebrate self-expression in all forms. Whether the LOVEn's cheery design with rainbow hearts adds a pop of color to brighten up your kitchen or is used as a symbol of Pride in your home, we recognize love is love and support all of our customers."
I could wax poetic about my 4.5-quart Le Creuset Dutch L'OVEn—it's stove-, dishwasher, and oven-safe up to 500 degrees, looks gorgeous on a table and has an enamel inside coating that helps everything cook evenly without sticking. Though it's pricey at $380, it's a kitchen workhorse and has a lifetime warranty—plus it supports a great cause! Want to snag a Le Creuset Dutch L'OVEn for yourself? Grab it at Williams Sonoma or Le Creuset. I promise you'll L'OVE it as much as I do.