This Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Has Helped Reduce My Stress and Back Pain

I also love that it comes in two sizes (3'x2' and 6'x2') and four colors (black, brown, tan and gray) to match your kitchen decor. I opted for the smaller size in black, and it's been great so far. While these mats are a little pricey (they run between $139-$279 when they're full priced), they're on sale right now. The smaller mat is currently $28 off and the larger one is $56 off. I know it seems like a silly luxury, but these anti-fatigue mats have been life-changing. I didn't realize how much standing on a hard tile floor was affecting my back pain and stress levels until I brought this mat into my kitchen. Now I can meal prep, make homemade dog food and more without thinking twice about it. And to me, that's worth every penny.