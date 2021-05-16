The #1 Way to Stop Your Countertop Compost Bin From Smelling

Food scraps don't have to turn into trash. Some can even be grown into more edible food and others can be composted to help return nutrients to our food system. Composting is one great way to be sustainable that goes beyond what you eat (we have this guide to composting to help you get started). However, once you start composting it can quickly become apparent that food scraps indoors can get a little, well, funky. There are plenty of tips and tricks to help you keep odors at bay, like adding soil to your compost bin, but I opt for a simple hack. I use a charcoal filter in my countertop compost bin to keep my kitchen smell-free.