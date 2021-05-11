The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks You Can Buy Online, According to Our Editors
Over the past few years, dozens of new nonalcoholic drinks have hit the market, all promising the flavor of beer, wine and cocktails without the buzz. Whether you abstain entirely or are just taking the night off and still want something special, these beverages have all the grown-up flavor you're looking for.
This sparkler has about half the sugar compared to most others, with a crisp, dry food-friendly finish.
This refreshing drink is tropical and sweet with a kick of ginger. Serve it over a big ice cube with a twist of lime for maximum cocktail-hour vibes.
Fragrant with cucumber, lemongrass and mint, this impostor makes a convincing G&T. A touch of pepper mimics alcohol's trademark burn.
This balanced brew hits all the right hoppy, citrusy and malty notes. It's a perfect pairing for all things spicy.
Typical bitters are at least 20% alcohol by volume. This booze-free version is spicy and herbal. Try it in sparkling water with a slice of lime.
Spritz lovers will appreciate this pleasantly bitter canned mocktail with a hint of orange and clove.