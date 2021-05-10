Our Editors Are Obsessed with This Espresso Machine—and It’s $100 Off Right Now

When I say we're obsessed with the Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine, I mean we're really obsessed with it. It's the well-loved espresso machine that's in the EatingWell staff kitchen, and in at least two of our editors' home kitchens (mine included). It was also a top pick in the EatingWell Test Kitchen when they tested dozens of the latest espresso machines. It's easy to use, makes really delicious coffee and for a limited time, is on sale for $100 off, which literally never happens. Seriously—I waited months for it to go on sale and of course as soon as bought it at full price, I got an email saying it was finally on sale! Still, it's been totally worth it.