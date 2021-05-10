Our Editors Are Obsessed with This Espresso Machine—and It’s $100 Off Right Now
When I say we're obsessed with the Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine, I mean we're really obsessed with it. It's the well-loved espresso machine that's in the EatingWell staff kitchen, and in at least two of our editors' home kitchens (mine included). It was also a top pick in the EatingWell Test Kitchen when they tested dozens of the latest espresso machines. It's easy to use, makes really delicious coffee and for a limited time, is on sale for $100 off, which literally never happens. Seriously—I waited months for it to go on sale and of course as soon as bought it at full price, I got an email saying it was finally on sale! Still, it's been totally worth it.
If you've been wanting an espresso machine, now's the time to jump and take advantage of this rare deal while it lasts.
Trust me when I say this espresso machine will be your favorite kitchen purchase ever! Starting my day with a hot, frothy latte has made my life exponentially better and is just the self-care I need first thing in the morning. Honestly, my homemade lattes now rival my favorite coffee shop drinks! I also love using this machine to make iced coffee and coffee cocktails, like this Espresso Martini.
Even though it's on sale for $100 off, that $399 price tag may scare you at first—but compared to other espresso makers, it's pretty standard. Having used this machine before in the staff kitchen at EatingWell, I knew I could trust the quality. As it's something you'll likely use every single day for years to come, it's worth it to spend a little more on the right machine. Plus, if you're used to buying coffee shop drinks on the regular, you know they can add up quickly, so making your own at home can end up saving you money in the long run.
This espresso machine has presets for both 1- and 2-shot espresso pours, and let me tell you when I say the espresso comes out silky, creamy and oh-so-delicious. And I like that you can finely grind any coffee to use in this machine, compared to other machines that require special "pods."
The water holding tank is easy to remove and fill, and holds up to 64 ounces of water, which for me lasts about a week. And it only takes a few seconds for the water to heat up before brewing. This is especially nice on those mornings when I need caffeine ASAP.
This machine also has an automatic milk frother, plus stainless steel milk jug, that can easily be adjusted to your desired temperature and frothiness at the touch of a button. It has an automatic heat sensor that knows when your milk has reached the optimal temperature and shuts the frother off. With a little more practice, I'll be a latte artist in no time!
Another massive bonus in my book is that this machine is partially self-cleaning. Once you're done frothing your milk, you simply wipe away any leftover milk from the frothing wand with a damp rag, flip the wand down and the system sends water through the wand to clear away any remaining milk. This not only helps to keep your machine fresh and clean but it also helps to ensure it will work properly next time.
You do need to empty and wash the drip tray every other day or so and perform a "clean cycle" every few months using the cleaning tabs that come with the machine, but apart from that, it's super easy to take care of.
And last but not least, I love the stainless steel look and that it doesn't take up too much counter space in my kitchen! Go ahead and treat yourself to this well-deserved Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine now before the sale ends.
