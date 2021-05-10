No Need to Hide Extra Blankets Or Towels With This Stylish Organizer—And It's Less than $40

No one likes a messy living room or bathroom, but it can be hard to keep things organized, especially items like blankets and towels. Though they can be super comforting, blankets and towels are a little too bulky for bins, and keeping them in piles on the floor or counter can be a bit of an eyesore. Plus, for blankets or throws that you use frequently, folding them and unfolding them can be repetitive. Luckily, the mDesign Bath Towel & Blanket Ladder Organizer is here to help.