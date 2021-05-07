Chrissy Teigen Got Her Fridge Professionally Organized—Here's How to DIY It at Home
If you are like Chrissy Teigen, and you are juggling being a wife and mom and work and cooking for your family, likely your fridge has become a bit jumbled. It has happened to all of us—we start with just using the basic organization tools of our fridge, the drawers and doors, maybe the egg tray or butter garage, and let the rest just be wild and free. Before you know it your fridge is the equivalent of a sitcom junk closet, and you might just wonder if a random bowling ball might fall out on your foot when you open the door.
If you ARE Chrissy Teigen, you get that fridge professionally organized. Something to add to the list of what we can all aspire to in our quest for personal max-Teigen. But while we wait to level up to that, we can all borrow the best ideas of Chrissy's fridge makeover with some amazing organizers and DIY it.
Some of the best tips from Chrissy's fridge reorg?
Keep like with like! Organizing by type will make it easy to find what you are looking for. All the beverages in one place, meats and cheeses together, condiments corralled in one location, that sort of thing. Using organizing tubs and maybe a lazy Susan will make this easier. For short items like jam jars or small condiment jars, or other small items, think about stackable bins with lids to maximize space.
Use clear containers to wrangle leftovers and prepped ingredients so you can see at a glance what you have. Being able to find last night's tikka masala for today's lunch, or the carrot and celery sticks you prepped for fast snacking, without opening every container in the fridge helps to keep you organized and means you don't keep the fridge door open while you hunt for things, which is more energy efficient. We especially love Rubbermaid Brilliance containers for this, since they are rectangular, which makes them space-efficient, and stackable.
Keep items visible. Organizing with taller items in back so that they remain visible can be a great way to keep things tidy and putting them in easy to pull-out bins means no digging around to the back.
Finally, don't be hesitant to use vented bins to keep fresh fruits and veggies at their best in storage. These can help to organize drawers or can be used on the shelves.
Some other tips? Be sure to keep items that need to be eaten first towards the front where you can see them. Label containers with the date you store them, to be sure you know what is fresh. If you have kids, use one drawer or bin for their snacks and beverages, where they can easily grab them. As you use things, get into the habit of downsizing their containers once they are half-gone or more, that way you don't take up a lot of real estate in your fridge with the giant ketchup bottle that only has four squirts left in the bottom.