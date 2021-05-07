Chrissy Teigen Got Her Fridge Professionally Organized—Here's How to DIY It at Home

Some other tips? Be sure to keep items that need to be eaten first towards the front where you can see them. Label containers with the date you store them, to be sure you know what is fresh. If you have kids, use one drawer or bin for their snacks and beverages, where they can easily grab them. As you use things, get into the habit of downsizing their containers once they are half-gone or more, that way you don't take up a lot of real estate in your fridge with the giant ketchup bottle that only has four squirts left in the bottom.