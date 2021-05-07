These Adorable Planter Bookends Are the 2-in-1 Decor We Didn’t Know We Needed

Move over dogs—house plants may have taken the top spot as "man's best friend." If you've picked up a few green friends over the last year spent at home, you're definitely not alone. Plants are an amazing way to brighten up any space, and some even have the ability to purify the air. As much as we love them for interior design, it can be hard to find a place for them—especially if your collection has grown to more than just a few. Enter the cutest piece of decor we didn't know we needed: planter bookends.