This 2-in-1 Lantern Is a Must-Have for Any Outdoor Gathering

The lantern comes with three repellent mats, each of which lasts up to four hours, and a fuel cartridge that lasts up to 12 hours. The mat changes colors when the repellent is all used up, so it's easy to know when it needs to be replaced. Compared to other mosquito repellents, like citronella candles, the lantern is smoke- and scent-free so you don't have to worry about open flames. It's also cordless, so you can easily move around to create a bug-free space wherever you go. Meanwhile, the lantern functions with the help of AA batteries and can be switched on even if bugs aren't a concern.