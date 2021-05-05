This 2-in-1 Lantern Is a Must-Have for Any Outdoor Gathering
For many, this summer will mean a safe return to picnics, barbecues and other outdoor gatherings with friends and family. And while I'm all for reuniting with loved ones, the one thing I'm not so keen on is the eating outside part. I hate constantly swatting away bugs (luckily, my drinks are at least bug-free with these handy covers). But this summer I might just change my mind about dining outdoors thanks to this lantern from Thermacell.
This 2-in-1 lantern acts as a light source and a mosquito repellent. While the light feature is great for gatherings that go on after the sun sets, it's the latter feature that caught my attention. The lantern includes a mosquito repellent mat, which gets activated by a fuel cartridge, and the heat dispels the repellent creating a 15-foot-wide zone that protects from mosquitoes.
The lantern comes with three repellent mats, each of which lasts up to four hours, and a fuel cartridge that lasts up to 12 hours. The mat changes colors when the repellent is all used up, so it's easy to know when it needs to be replaced. Compared to other mosquito repellents, like citronella candles, the lantern is smoke- and scent-free so you don't have to worry about open flames. It's also cordless, so you can easily move around to create a bug-free space wherever you go. Meanwhile, the lantern functions with the help of AA batteries and can be switched on even if bugs aren't a concern.
This multi-functional lantern is a must-have for any backyard gathering. If you run out of the repellent mats and fuel cartridges, you can easily buy a replacement pack, which comes with nine mats and three cartridges (buy it: Amazon, $18). With this lantern in hand, I can't wait to gather again with friends and family all summer long.