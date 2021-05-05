This Stackable, Collapsible Storage Bin Kept Me Sane While Moving

This CleverCrate might be collapsible, but don't let that fool you. Its sturdy design holds up to 66 pounds at a time. It also snaps open and closed so you can be sure it's securely in place for safe use. The handles on the side even have grips for easy carrying. The box is 20.9 inches in length, 14.6 inches wide and 10.6 inches high, making it a comfortable carrying size, which is great when making multiple trips. Once it collapses, the crate becomes only 2.4 inches wide so it can be easily stowed in a cabinet, closet or shelf. Plus, one crate is only $14.99 on BedBathandBeyond.com.