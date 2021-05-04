This Compact Cart Will Solve All of Your Storage Needs—and It’s Only $65

This slim cart is only 4 ¾ inches deep, so it can squeeze between the most snug of spaces in the kitchen while still holding nearly 7 pounds per shelf. Better yet, it has wheels so you can stow it away easily and roll it out when you need to access it—no heavy lifting required. Each shelf is 15 inches wide and the whole unit is 26 inches tall, so it can fit in almost any space. It even has two small hooks on the top shelf for hanging towels or tools!