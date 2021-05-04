This Compact Cart Will Solve All of Your Storage Needs—and It’s Only $65
I am always drawn to versatile goods. If it's one-size-fits all, reversible or multipurpose, count me in. Versatility is particularly important to me when it comes to furniture. It allows me to shift something's use as my space grows (or shrinks) and usually leads to enjoying something for longer. Yay for wasting less and saving money! That's why I can't wait to get my hands on the Fit-Anywhere Slim Storage Cart by Food52.
This slim cart is only 4 ¾ inches deep, so it can squeeze between the most snug of spaces in the kitchen while still holding nearly 7 pounds per shelf. Better yet, it has wheels so you can stow it away easily and roll it out when you need to access it—no heavy lifting required. Each shelf is 15 inches wide and the whole unit is 26 inches tall, so it can fit in almost any space. It even has two small hooks on the top shelf for hanging towels or tools!
Though this cart has obvious uses for kitchen supplies like oils, vinegars, spices and canned goods, it isn't specific to culinary items. Place it near a window for your house plants to get some extra sun, or stock it with books as a rolling shelf for the bedroom. It even boasts the perfect dimensions to hold toilet paper, toiletries and cleaning supplies for the bathroom. The possibilities with this piece are endless… and did we mention it's only $65? Food52 even has free shipping right now for orders over $149, if you needed more of an incentive for an online shopping spree.
In short, this Fit-Anywhere Slim Storage Cart can turn what would be dead space into a spice rack, book shelf, cleaning cart, plant stand and more. Get yours today on Food52.com.