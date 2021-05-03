This Handy Car Dispenser Stores Your Disposable Masks So You Never Forget One Again
Now that we're over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, I'm buying things I never thought I'd need, like a vaccine card holder. And my newest Amazon find is a tissue dispenser for your car that doubles as a disposable mask holder. As someone who routinely forgets or loses her masks, I think this invention is absolutely genius because it'll ensure I always have one handy.
Though this product is *technically* meant for holding tissues, reviewers swear it's perfect for corralling disposable masks. One reviewer says, "I purchased three of these. Good quality product (both the holder and tissues). Utilized two holders for keeping extra disposable masks on-hand and organized in our vehicles—works great!
Another reviewer mentions that you can also fit reusable face masks inside (just make sure you're still cleaning your reusable face mask after every use!). They say, "It holds extra large face masks very well. Smaller ones also fit. No more disposable masks all over the place. I tried our homemade cloth masks in it and they also work."
The best part? The holder clips onto your car's visor, seatback or door for easy access. You can also match it to your car's interior by selecting a chic black or beige leather, or opt for a fun bright pink color. To use the product as a mask holder, all you have to do is take a package of disposable face masks (like these ones from Amazon, $8.99), open the holder's velcro backing and slip them in.
This car face mask holder is discounted right now from $25.99 to $11.79 (plus you can select the $1 off coupon to make it just $10.79!). Run, don't walk, because we have a feeling that this incredible deal won't last very long.