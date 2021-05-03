This $5 Tool Solved My Biggest Kitchen Problem—and I Couldn’t Be Happier
I don't think washing dishes is as bad as people make it seem. I know I'm probably in the minority, but it's my favorite household chore. And if you're wondering how that's possible, it's because I follow one simple rule: I clean as I cook. While something is simmering on the stove or roasting in the oven, I wash any dirty items as I wait. It's a more manageable system so I'm not left with a sink full of dirty dishes at the end of my meal.
And while washing dishes is a soothing process for me, there was one major issue that was ruining everything: the sponge holder. Most sponge holders attach to sinks using suction cups, but every time I washed dishes, it was inevitable that the sponge and sponge holder would end up in the sink. Not only is it frustrating to reattach something constantly, but it also led to my sponges not drying properly as there was no air circulation (and no one wants a moldy sponge).
Luckily, thanks to Umbra's Sling Sink Caddy, I've solved my biggest kitchen problem. This sleek and creative sponge holder eliminates the problematic suction cups and instead hooks over my sink's faucet. Made from a non-slip material, the sink caddy rests firmly against the faucet and interior of the sink, so it won't fall down
The caddy holds both sponges and scrub brushes, and can be shaped to fit the size of your sponge (so that won't fall out either). When your caddy needs to be cleaned, all you have to do is rinse it with soap and water and it's good to go. This affordable tool is an easy solution and comes in three color options: red, black and white.
And I'm not the only one who loves Umbra's Sling Sink Caddy. With thousands of five-star reviews, one happy customer writes, "I don't know how I coped without it before" while another calls it, "THE PERFECT sponge holder." Try the sponge holder for yourself, and you'll easily become a person who loves to wash dishes too.