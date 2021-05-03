This $5 Tool Solved My Biggest Kitchen Problem—and I Couldn’t Be Happier

And while washing dishes is a soothing process for me, there was one major issue that was ruining everything: the sponge holder. Most sponge holders attach to sinks using suction cups, but every time I washed dishes, it was inevitable that the sponge and sponge holder would end up in the sink. Not only is it frustrating to reattach something constantly, but it also led to my sponges not drying properly as there was no air circulation (and no one wants a moldy sponge).