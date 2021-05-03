5 Budget-Friendly Essentials for Your Outdoor Kitchen

The biggest splurge on the remodel was a full outdoor kitchen—with a range of appliances—to make for fewer trips inside. Levai went with a modular Master Forge set from Lowe's. Because the pieces are sold separately and can be arranged however you like, a modular system allows you to customize the kitchen to be as big or small as you want. Levai chose a grill, side burners and griddle, outdoor refrigerator, sink and marble countertop. This model is no longer available, but for something similar, check out Char-Broil's modular outdoor kitchen, pieces sold separately and starting at $800, lowes.com. Want a modern look? Try NewAge Product's Modular Outdoor Kitchen Cabinet, which includes a sink, bar and grill cabinets, a countertop and weather covers, from $3,800, lowes.com. Before you shop, consider what your family will use the most. Levai's two favorite elements: "The griddle for cooking vegetables. (My husband and I are both vegetarians.) And the fridge for refreshments!"