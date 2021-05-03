The Best Food Storage Containers for Hiking
For me, hiking is not so much about getting to the destination as it is the journey to snack time. I'm a founding member of the Smart Lady's Hiking Group (SLHG). We're a not-so-serious group of 8 to 10 women who hit the trails about once a month to explore the Pacific Northwest. We each pitch in to make the most of our outings—a few plan the hikes, one member always packs a first-aid kit and another herds us into sensible carpools (pre-COVID, of course). Then there's me, the "provisions expert."
I volunteered for that responsibility after a particularly grueling hike of never-ending vertical switchbacks to the top of something called "Angel's Rest." All that huffing and puffing, only to eat a handful of trail mix? It was not my idea of heaven. After that excursion, I made it my mission to prepare more thoughtful nibbles for us all.
Over the years I've honed my craft, jam-packing our trail treats with flavor plus a decent amount of protein and whole grains to keep us energized— think jerk-spiced chicken and mango wrapped up in tender collard greens, and brown rice onigiri stuffed with smoked salmon. The snacks are intentionally lightweight, never require more than a spork to eat, and taste great at room temperature.
Although my friends tease me because I talk about the food even as we scramble over rocks and look out over breathtaking vistas, the provisions have become an intrinsic part of the SLHG experience. With all of the hustling we do, it's great to pause, rest up, catch up and break bread (or Feta & Zucchini Muffins) together.
Here are some of my favorite containers for bringing snacks with me on the trail.
Fill the main compartment of this bottle with 20 oz.of water, twist on the cap and flip it over to stash 7 oz. of snacks. The best part? A stainless-steel vacuum-insulated outer chamber will keep items hot or cold for hours.
These colorful, super-light bowls (like the blue one above) come in three sizes and collapse for compact storage. Made from food-grade silicone, they're freezer-, microwave- and dishwasher-safe.
Two compartments for packing separate food items will make this collapsible lunchbox your new favorite hiking companion. Bonus: It comes with a spork!
We've always been fans of these washable, reusable and compostable wraps. The new Lunch Pack comes with one Sandwich 13x13" wrap and two Medium 10x11" wraps.