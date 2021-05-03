The Best Food Storage Containers for Hiking

For me, hiking is not so much about getting to the destination as it is the journey to snack time. I'm a founding member of the Smart Lady's Hiking Group (SLHG). We're a not-so-serious group of 8 to 10 women who hit the trails about once a month to explore the Pacific Northwest. We each pitch in to make the most of our outings—a few plan the hikes, one member always packs a first-aid kit and another herds us into sensible carpools (pre-COVID, of course). Then there's me, the "provisions expert."