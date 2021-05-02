The Best Chef’s Knives, According to Our Test Kitchen

In addition to choosing between types of steel, there are a few other factors to look for when selecting a knife. The most basic parts of a chef's knife consist of the blade, bolster (although not all knives have a bolster), handle and tang. The blade is made up of a few areas: the cutting edge, heel, spine, point and tip. When you're cutting something that requires more strength (like a butternut squash), use the heel of the knife. The bolster of a knife is "the balancing point between the blade and the handle, protecting fingers from the blade while adding comfort," according to Knife Aid, a knife-sharpening company. Not all knives have bolsters, but if they do, it is either a full bolster or semi-bolster. A full bolster extends from the handle to the blade and can help prevent accidentally cutting yourself, but can make sharpening the knife difficult. Meanwhile, a semi-bolster extends through the handle only, making the knife easier to sharpen.