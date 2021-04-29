This 2-Ingredient Dip from Trader Joe’s Helps Me Eat Way More Veggies

Pre-pandemic, I was cooking creative meals, eating really healthy and bringing my homemade lunches to work every day. But now that I've been working from home for over a year, cooking gourmet meals has definitely taken a backseat. Lately I've been all about quick, easy meals that use as few dishes as possible (side note: is anyone else amazed by the endless supply of dirty dishes that seem to multiply overnight?!). For this reason, I've been a huge fan of sheet-pan dinners or no-cook salads with some rotisserie chicken on top. But snacks have been a little trickier. I'm trying to get back into my healthy eating routine, and it's been tough to find tasty snacks that aren't overly processed. So when I saw someone post on Instagram about mixing Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Greek Style Yogurt Dip with their Chili-Onion Crunch, I knew I wanted to try it myself.