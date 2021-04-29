This 2-Ingredient Dip from Trader Joe’s Helps Me Eat Way More Veggies
Pre-pandemic, I was cooking creative meals, eating really healthy and bringing my homemade lunches to work every day. But now that I've been working from home for over a year, cooking gourmet meals has definitely taken a backseat. Lately I've been all about quick, easy meals that use as few dishes as possible (side note: is anyone else amazed by the endless supply of dirty dishes that seem to multiply overnight?!). For this reason, I've been a huge fan of sheet-pan dinners or no-cook salads with some rotisserie chicken on top. But snacks have been a little trickier. I'm trying to get back into my healthy eating routine, and it's been tough to find tasty snacks that aren't overly processed. So when I saw someone post on Instagram about mixing Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Greek Style Yogurt Dip with their Chili-Onion Crunch, I knew I wanted to try it myself.
Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Greek Style Yogurt Dip is pretty healthy—especially when it comes to creamy dips. It has just 60 calories, 5 grams of fat (3 of which are saturated), 95mg of sodium, 2 grams of sugar and 1 gram of protein per two-tablespoon serving. But it's a little plain on its own, so I love to add the Chili Onion Crunch for some heat. I take about two heaping tablespoons of the Chili Onion Crunch and mix it into the EBTB yogurt dip and stir everything together. It's so delicious with cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, peppers, pita chips or crackers. I've put it out for friends and family and I've gotten them all hooked on it, too.
This combo has become my go-to snack and I'm eating more veggies throughout the day because the dip makes them taste so delicious! If you don't live near a Trader Joe's and want to try this, I have good news: you can DIY the dip with some plain Greek yogurt and everything bagel seasoning (like this one from Amazon, $5.57) and some chili crunch (this one is $19.99 for 12 ounces on Amazon). Try it to spice up your snacking routine and thank me later.
