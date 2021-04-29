6 Healthy Snack Puffs That Aren’t Just for Your Kids
When you're craving something crunchy, reach for a bag of these healthy puffs. These newfangled snacks offer nutrition boons and come in a variety of flavors. From a savory Cheddar puff to a sweet peanut butter puff, these six flavor combinations will satisfy any taste buds. Whether it's mid-afternoon or late at night, these puffs make the perfect snack.
6 Healthy Snack Puffs
Moon Cheese/Cheddar Believe It
Made from just Cheddar cheese and vegetable coloring, these babies serve up as much calcium as—and 40% more protein than—a cup of milk.
170 cal, 1g fiber, 350mg sodium
Bohana Popped Water Lily Seeds/Himalayan Pink Salt
Popped water lily seeds, also known as makhana, have been a popular snack in India for years. The crunchy, airy puffs contain antioxidants that may protect against cancer.
110 cal, 1g fiber, 210mg sodium
Puffworks Original Peanut Butter Puffs
Based on the Israeli snack Bamba, this peanutty puff not only gives you 5 grams of protein, it also gets a thumbs-up for its simple recipe of peanut butter, yellow cornmeal and sea salt.
140 cal, 2g fiber, 115mg sodium
PeaTos Crunchy Curls/Fiery Hot
Yes, as the name suggests, these seriously hot curls are made from peas—as well as lentil and fava bean flour for 8% of your daily dose of blood-pressure-friendly potassium.
130 cal, 3g fiber, 180 mg sodium
Beanfields Vegan Cracklins/Ranch
These pigless rinds deliver the crispy-salt-savory satisfaction of the real thing with half the saturated fat. They also “hog” up a lot less of the earth’s H2O, courtesy of beans’ incredibly low water footprint.
130 cal, 3g fiber, 190 mg sodium
Hippeas Organic Chickpea Snacks/Bohemian Barbecue
These get high marks for their minimal sodium content and plentiful fiber (most traditional puffs have none). Fun fact: Unlike corn, chickpea plants naturally release nitrogen back into the soil, so they’re good for the earth too.
130 cal, 3g fiber, 80mg sodium