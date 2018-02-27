About EatingWell

Learn more about our team of experts, our award-winning journalism and our rigorous recipe development and testing process in the EatingWell Test Kitchen.

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability for more than 30 years. Our mission is to share flavor-packed recipes from around the world, celebrating fresh ingredients and the farmers, artisans and chefs who bring them to our table. Through science-backed wellness advice and smart stories about sustainability, we help readers live their best lives. We are about moderation and balance—not strict rules or fad diets—because for eating well to become a way of life, it should be accessible, sustainable, inspiring and—above all—delicious.

We are based in Vermont—where EatingWell was originally founded in 1990—where we are surrounded by a robust local, sustainable food culture, farm-to-table restaurants and a renowned craft beer and cider scene.

EatingWell's ever-growing collection of recipes and meal plans are carefully developed and rigorously tested in the EatingWell Test Kitchen by our team of culinary professionals and registered dietitians. Before we publish a recipe, it must meet three criteria:

First, it has to taste good.

Next, it needs to meet our nutrition parameters. We analyze the nutrition data of every recipe we develop and carefully consider each ingredient we call for to ensure that we are making recipes that not only taste good, but that are also good for you.

And finally, the recipe has to be dependable—meaning that when you are making it at home, the recipe is easy to follow and it works. Every time.

The EatingWell team includes industry-leading food and nutrition editors, registered dietitians, expert Test Kitchen staff and designers who produce award-winning and engaging content across multiple platforms. Our work has earned more than 50 national and international awards for writing, editing, art direction, creative marketing and publishing excellence.

Friends enjoying a feast together

Our work is consistently recognized by the industry's most prestigious institutions, having been selected as winners or finalists for countless awards, including: 30+ coveted James Beard Awards, myriad Food Writing Awards for excellence in food journalism from the International Association of Culinary Professionals—including "Publication of the Year"—and named among the top "Magazines of the Year" by Ad Age. EatingWell and its expert staff have also been featured across national media outlets, including The New York Times and NBC's "Today" show.

