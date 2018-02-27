About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability for more than 30 years. Our mission is to share flavor-packed recipes from around the world, celebrating fresh ingredients and the farmers, artisans and chefs who bring them to our table. Through science-backed wellness advice and smart stories about sustainability, we help readers live their best lives. We are about moderation and balance—not strict rules or fad diets—because for eating well to become a way of life, it should be accessible, sustainable, inspiring and—above all—delicious.
Our authoritative, science-based articles—such as 8 Ways to Follow the Mediterranean Diet for Better Health and The Best Breakfast Foods for Weight Loss—help our readers make better-informed food choices. We publish healthy recipes to make meals delicious, like Balsamic & Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower and Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp and healthy cooking how-to guides, such as How to Cook Quinoa and The Right Way to Prepare Oatmeal and 5 Tips for Making It Better. Our easy-to-follow meal plans are designed by registered dietitians and food experts to help you lose weight, manage diabetes, lower your cholesterol, get more fiber, go vegan, vegetarian and more.
We are based in Vermont—where EatingWell was originally founded in 1990—where we are surrounded by a robust local, sustainable food culture, farm-to-table restaurants and a renowned craft beer and cider scene.
Our Trusted Recipes
EatingWell's ever-growing collection of recipes and meal plans are carefully developed and rigorously tested in the EatingWell Test Kitchen by our team of culinary professionals and registered dietitians. Before we publish a recipe, it must meet three criteria:
First, it has to taste good.
Next, it needs to meet our nutrition parameters. We analyze the nutrition data of every recipe we develop and carefully consider each ingredient we call for to ensure that we are making recipes that not only taste good, but that are also good for you.
And finally, the recipe has to be dependable—meaning that when you are making it at home, the recipe is easy to follow and it works. Every time.
Our Team of Experts
The EatingWell team includes industry-leading food and nutrition editors, registered dietitians, expert Test Kitchen staff and designers who produce award-winning and engaging content across multiple platforms. Our work has earned more than 50 national and international awards for writing, editing, art direction, creative marketing and publishing excellence.
Awards & Recognition
Our work is consistently recognized by the industry's most prestigious institutions, having been selected as winners or finalists for countless awards, including: 30+ coveted James Beard Awards, myriad Food Writing Awards for excellence in food journalism from the International Association of Culinary Professionals—including "Publication of the Year"—and named among the top "Magazines of the Year" by Ad Age. EatingWell and its expert staff have also been featured across national media outlets, including The New York Times and NBC's "Today" show.
