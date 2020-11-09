EatingWell Home

20 Cozy Family-Friendly Dinners You'll Want to Make All Winter

These cozy dinners are so tasty that everyone at the table will be asking for seconds. Each of these meals features delicious winter produce, like potatoes, Brussels sprouts and winter squash, and has four- and five-star ratings.

10 Things to Avoid as a Dinner Guest if You Want to Get Invited Back
10 Easy Tips for Eating a Heart-Healthy Diet, According to the American Heart Association
What Should Kids Eat Before and After Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine? Here's What Pediatricians Say
24 Easy Sunday Dinners You Can Make With 5 Ingredients or Less

This Thanksgiving Turkey-Cooking Technique Can Actually Make You Sick
This Surprising Thing Helps Our Editors Relax Before Bed—and It's Less Than $15
I Just Found Out That Julia Child's Beautiful French Cottage Is on Airbnb—and I Have to Visit ASAP

18 Easy Charcuterie Board Ideas
Roasted Potatoes & Brussels Sprouts
Plum Ruffle Pie
Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup
Easy Mashed Sweet Potatoes
16 Slow-Cooker Soups for the Mediterranean Diet
Thanksgiving Planning

Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes
6 Delicious Menus for However You Do Thanksgiving
Herb-Roasted Turkey
Our 30 Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipes
Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes
Roasted Honeynut Squash
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions
Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes
5 Thanksgiving Day Disasters You Can Fix: Here's How
4 Mistakes That Ruin Stuffing (and How to Fix Them)
4 Mistakes That Ruin Green Bean Casserole (and How to Fix Them)
Moyo de Poulet Fumé
Rice & Okra
Ina Garten Says This Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Turkey Is the Best One She's Ever Made
This Surprising Retailer Has Some of the Best Black Friday Kitchen Deals—and You Can Shop Them Right Now
27 Easy Artichoke Recipes You'll Love
23 Family-Friendly Winter Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less
This Thanksgiving Turkey-Cooking Technique Can Actually Make You Sick
The 6 Healthiest Carbs You Should Be Eating, According to a Dietitian
How to Massage Kale
How to Store Kale
How to Cook Kale
How to Cut Kale
Anti-Inflammatory Meal Plan for Beginners
Flexitarian Meal Plan for Families
Vegan Meal Plan for Beginners
Diabetes Meal Plan on a Budget
Weight-Loss Meal Plan for Busy Parents
How to Store Butternut Squash
Healthy Gut Tonic with Chia
Crabe Beninoise
This Surprising Thing Helps Our Editors Relax Before Bed—and It's Less Than $15
16 Slow-Cooker Soups for the Mediterranean Diet
24 Easy Sunday Dinners You Can Make With 5 Ingredients or Less
LivingWell with Diabetes

Eat better and live healthier with recipes, meal plans and articles to help you manage your diabetes deliciously.

16 Diabetes-Friendly Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Walks Runway With Insulin Pump Showing for Her Type 1 Diabetes
How Viola Davis' Prediabetes Diagnosis Inspired Her to Help Others
What You Need to Know About Inflammation When You Have Diabetes
Why My Thanksgiving Isn't Complete Without Rutabagas on the Table
20 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
14 Giada De Laurentiis Recipes We Can't Stop Making
ThePrep: 400-Calorie High-Protein Dinners for Fall
Jennifer Garner's Favorite Retinol Oil Is 32% Off Right Now Before Black Friday
I Just Found Out That Julia Child's Beautiful French Cottage Is on Airbnb—and I Have to Visit ASAP
Coronavirus and Your Well-Being
Learn how to eat well and be well during the new coronavirus pandemic. Find everything from pantry cooking tips and baking projects to ideas for self-care when you're working at home and at-home workouts when you're social distancing—from EatingWell's food, nutrition and wellness experts.
What Should You Eat If You Come Down with Coronavirus?
7 COVID-19 Vaccine Myths You Definitely Shouldn't Believe, According to Infectious Disease Doctors
Is it Safe to Vaccinate Your Kids for COVID-19? Plus How to Keep Unvaccinated Kids Healthy, According to a Pediatric Infectious Disease Doctor
21 Thanksgiving Casseroles Just Like Grandma Used to Make
Beef Lettuce Wraps with Chili-Garlic Sauce & Sesame Oil
18 Slow-Cooker Beef Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
Chickpea Salad
What You Should Know About COVID-19 Booster Shots, According to an Infectious Disease Expert
Chickpea Pasta with Lemony-Parsley Pesto
Weight Loss

15 Fall Dinners for Weight Loss You'll Want to Make Forever
Poor Gut Health Might Be the Reason You're Not Losing Weight—Here Are 5 Things You Can Do About It
Ree Drummond Recalls 'Rock Bottom' Moment That Led to Nearly 60-Pound Weight Loss Journey
Rachael Ray Just Dropped Her Holiday Gift Guide—and These Picks Start at Just $20
Ground Beef Stuffed Peppers with Currants
Stuffed Peppers
Vegetable-Beef Soup
Lobster Ravioli
Ground Beef Stroganoff
Special Diets

Why You Become More Sensitive to Certain Foods as You Age
These 3 Things Can Help Lower Your High Blood Pressure—Even When Medicine Isn't Helping
5 Best Teas to Support Your Immune System
This Diet Can Lessen the Risk of Cognitive Decline—Even If You're Already Experiencing Symptoms
5 Sneaky Reasons You're Tired All the Time, According to Experts
Beef Stroganoff
Elderberry Tea
Homemade Elderberry Syrup
11 Sweet & Savory Brussels Sprouts You'll Want to Make This Holiday Season
16 Heart-Healthy Winter Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less
Healthy Eating

What Is Iron & Why Do You Need it?
6 Foods You Should Be Eating Every Day for Better Brain Health, According to a Dietitian
Eating More Fruits & Veg Could Give Kids A Mental Health Boost, According to New Research
Should You Be Taking Probiotics for Acne?
Great Jones Just Launched a Small Dutch Oven—and Reviewers Say It's "Love at First Sight"
The Origins and Traditions of Kwanzaa—Plus the Delicious Ways People Celebrate Today
Giada De Laurentiis' Thanksgiving Menu Has a Delicious, Italian-Inspired Twist
I'm Snagging These 3 Kitchen Items for Thanksgiving While They're Still on Sale
Blood Oranges with Rose Water & Pistachios
Wild Rice Waffles with Chicken Tenders
Healthy Lifestyle

Why Mercury Retrograde Can Actually Be Good for Your Health, According to an Astrologer
The 7 Best Yoga Mats for Every Budget
What Is a Sleep Disorder & Could You Have One?
5 Reasons to Go to the Eye Doctor Even if You Don't Wear Glasses
5 Moisturizing Products to Help Your Thirsty Skin Stay Healthy All Winter Long
Orange & Fennel Sausage Patties
Make-Ahead Cinnamon Rolls
Potato & Parsnip Gratin
Spinach & Feta Strata
Olive Oil-Poached Carrots & Shallots
Pecan-Cherry Toasted Muesli Yogurt Cups
Cranberry Clafoutis
Ground Chicken Burgers Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Bone Fragments in the Mixture
Speedy Crab Cakes with Cajun Seasoning
Lemon Crinkle Cookies
The #1 Recovery Food, According to Two Professional Football Players
Easy Rutabaga Puree with Bacon
Fish Chowder with Corn & Fennel
Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup
Escarole, Cannellini Bean & Sausage Soup
Braised Cabbage & Lima Beans over Toast
Consumer Reports Just Found Arsenic, Lead and Cadmium in Some Popular Spices
Lamb & Potato Stew
Chorizo & Bean Soup
Roast Pork Loin with Salsa Verde
Escarole Salad with Pomegranates & Pistachios
