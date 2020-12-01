Healthy Jackfruit Recipes

Jackfruit Barbacoa Burrito Bowls
Jackfruit, a tropical fruit with a dense, chewy texture, is a blank canvas that takes on flavors well. In these vegan burrito bowls, the jackfruit is simmered in a warm and spicy chile sauce that's so good you'll never know you're eating a plant-based protein instead of pork or beef.
Jackfruit Sloppy Joes
Meaty jackfruit makes these vegan sloppy Joes rich and filling. Jackfruit, a starchy tropical fruit, is mildly nutty and sweet, a blank canvas for a warm and spicy sauce like the one for this quick meat-free sandwich.
Chickpea & Jackfruit Curry
The stringy texture and mild flavor of canned jackfruit mimics chicken in this vegan curry recipe. Chickpeas add delicious crunch and protein for a satisfying meal. Serve over brown rice for an easy, healthy dinner.
Jackfruit Tamales
These vegetarian tamales are made with jackfruit, a tropical fruit with a meatlike, chewy texture. The spiced jackfruit, black beans and sweet potatoes are stuffed inside dense masa and wrapped in a corn husk to lock in moisture and flavor during steaming.
Vegan Jackfruit Tacos
Tex-Mex-flavored jackfruit mimics the taste and texture of pulled pork carnitas in this delicious vegan taco--and it's a lot faster to make than traditional carnitas, which are typically cooked for hours. An easy avocado crema and quick tomato salsa add bright, fresh flavors. For this recipe, you'll want unsweetened almond milk without any vanilla--be sure to check the ingredients, as some contain vanilla flavoring even if they aren't labeled as vanilla.
Jackfruit Carnitas
Jackfruit, a tropical fruit with a dense, meatlike texture, absorbs the flavor of spices and sauces well. In these jackfruit carnitas tacos, the meat substitute is simmered in a spicy sauce and shredded for a nearly authentic vegan carnitas.
Jackfruit "Crab" Cakes
These vegetarian "crab" cakes are made with jackfruit, a tropical fruit with a chewy, meatlike texture. Jackfruit has a mild, slightly sweet flavor like crabmeat. All that's needed to make these a full meal is a flavorful dipping sauce and a lightly dressed side of greens.
Jackfruit & Pepper Enchiladas
For many, jackfruit, the starchy fruit of a tropical tree, has a texture similar to meat and is a good meat alternative. In this recipe, we like to opt for a Tex-Mex or chili-lime flavored version, though BBQ jackfruit would also be delicious.
Jackfruit Nachos
Serve these vegetarian nachos at your next party, and watch them disappear. All the classic nacho flavors are here--black beans, Mexican cheese, spicy jalapeño--plus jackfruit, a super-meaty tropical fruit that serves as a filling but meat-free topping for these easy nachos.
Barbecue Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches
In this vegan copycat recipe of barbecue pulled pork, we swap out meat for jackfruit, a tropical fruit that, when not fully ripe, has a texture similar to shredded pork. The mild-flavored fruit soaks up the delicious homemade barbecue sauce for a finger-licking-good sandwich filling. Top the sandwiches with a fresh slaw for a satisfying meal.