Healthy White Chili Recipes

Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes
Tons of spice, corn and bell pepper give this healthy one-pot chicken chili recipe Southwestern flair. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, tortilla chips and a cold beer.
Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese
This rich and creamy chili comes together in a flash thanks to quick-cooking chicken thighs and canned white beans. Mashing some of the beans acts as a fast thickener when your soups don't have a long time to simmer. Cream cheese adds the final bit of richness and a hint of sweet tang.
Vegan White Bean Chili
Fresh Anaheim (or poblano) chiles add mild heat to this classic white bean chili and contribute lots of smoky flavor. Quinoa adds body to the chili, while diced zucchini provides pretty flecks of green and increases the veggie content.
Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack
Prep all of the ingredients for this hearty soup and freeze until you're ready to cook it for a fast meal. All you have to do is pop the frozen ingredients into your multicooker and turn it on. Using a pressure cooker to make this warming pot of chili results in extra-tender chicken that's easy to shred. The addition of chopped zucchini and corn gives each bowl a nutritional boost.
White Chicken Chili
This diabetic-friendly chicken chili recipe provides 22 grams of protein in each serving. Consider topping chili with Greek yogurt instead of sour cream to reduce calorie and fat content.
Instant Pot Vegetarian White Chili
Parsnips lend a wonderful sweet and nutty flavor to this healthy white bean chili. Using an Instant Pot (or any other pressure cooker) means this hearty chili can be ready in under an hour, but it still tastes like it's simmered away for hours. Pureeing some of the chili gives the stew a nice creaminess, but feel free to skip that step to save time. Garnish the chili with cheese and sour cream for a richer meal, or serve it as-is to keep it vegan.
Kickin' Hot Chili
If you like your chili seriously hot, this recipe is for you. For an even bigger kick, use the whole teaspoon of cayenne pepper.
Buffalo Chicken Chili
Calling all Buffalo chicken lovers! This Buffalo chicken chili recipe features everything you love about Buffalo chicken wings: the veggies, the tangy, spicy kick and a topping of creamy blue cheese. Enjoy it with a small group or double the recipe to enjoy at your next Super Bowl party.
Vegetarian White Bean & Butternut Squash Chili
For a quick-cooking soup, this one-pot, high-fiber vegetarian chili is deeply flavorful--so much so that tasters couldn't believe it was meat-free! We add a little flour and cook the stew with the lid off to thicken the chili and give it a hearty texture.
White and Green Chili
Great Northern beans and green salsa add white and green color to this hearty, delicious chili. Simply combine all ingredients into a slow cooker and let it do all of the work!