Healthy Zucchini Noodle Recipes

Find healthy, delicious zucchini noodle recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Zucchini Noodles with Pesto & Chicken

Rating: Unrated
8
This healthy summer dinner subs zoodles for pasta to help use up your zucchini bounty--as well as slash calories and carbs. Once the spiralized zucchini has time to soak up the herby pesto sauce, this chicken and pesto pasta makes particularly good leftovers.
By Carolyn Casner

Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles

Rating: Unrated
4
For this quick Thai-inspired curry recipe, we've combined tofu and plenty of veggies with a flavorful sauce made with red curry paste, lime juice and coconut milk. Serve the curry over lightly warmed zucchini noodles to get even more veggies in your weeknight dinner. Bonus: Everything is cooked in one skillet, so there's only one pan to wash after dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto & Shrimp

Rating: Unrated
51
Cut some carbs and use spiralized zucchini in place of noodles in this zesty pesto pasta dish recipe. Top with Cajun-seasoned shrimp to complete this quick and easy dinner.
By Breana Killeen

20-Minute Chicken Cutlets & Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Tomato Sauce

This low-carb chicken dinner whips up in only 20 minutes, thanks to thin-cut chicken breast and packaged zucchini noodles. If you have a spiralizer and want to make your own zucchini noodles, use two medium zucchini.
By Carolyn Casner

Shrimp Scampi Zoodles

Rating: Unrated
3
Classic garlicky shrimp scampi gets a low-carb makeover in this easy dinner recipe. Zucchini noodles, also known as "zoodles," are a healthier alternative to traditional pasta--they mimic the texture of pasta while taking on the flavor of whatever sauce you serve them with. Make sure you salt and drain the zoodles, otherwise your final dish will be soupy and the flavor will be diluted.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini Noodles with Quick Turkey Bolognese

Forgo regular pasta (and most of the carbs) for spiralized zucchini "noodles" in these make-ahead meals. The zoodles quickly turn tender-crisp as the veggie-packed Bolognese warms in the microwave.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Zucchini Noodles

Rating: Unrated
3
Enjoy classic shrimp scampi lightened up with a white wine-butter sauce and zucchini noodles in place of pasta. The tomatoes add some sweetness and color, while the cheese contributes nuttiness and richness.
By Cooking Light

Spiralized Zucchini & Summer Squash Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5
If you don't have a spiralizer to make this healthy zucchini noodle casserole (aka zoodles), use a vegetable peeler to make long thin strips of the squash and zucchini, stopping when you reach the seedy center. Just a few minutes under the broiler gives these ricotta-and-basil-filled nests a light golden top.
By Hilary Meyer

Chimichurri Noodle Bowls

We're mixing whole-grain spaghetti with zucchini noodles to add volume and save calories in these simple, flavor-packed meal-prep bowls. The bright and herby chimichurri sauce originally appeared in Katie Workman's salmon recipe for EatingWell magazine (see Associated Recipes). Leftover chicken, tofu or canned beans can be swapped in for the shrimp.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles

Rating: Unrated
1
Packed with plenty of vegetables and tons of flavor, this chicken pasta bake is inspired by the ingredients in a caprese salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Shrimp Piccata with Zucchini Noodles

Rating: Unrated
8
The tangy lemon-caper sauce in this healthy Italian makeover recipe is a natural with shrimp. Serving it over zucchini noodles (aka zoodles) keeps the dish summery and low-cal, but it's also delicious with whole-wheat spaghetti.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simple Vegan Pesto Zoodles

Zucchini noodles, or "zoodles," are a gluten-free, low-calorie substitute for traditional pasta in this easy and fresh vegan dinner. For best results, toss the zucchini pasta with the basil pesto sauce and serve right away.
By Hilary Meyer

Inspiration and Ideas

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Pesto

Avocado makes the pesto sauce in this healthy zoodle recipe extra creamy. Topped with zesty shrimp this easy dinner recipe comes together in a flash.
The Best Spiralizer to Buy

The Best Spiralizer to Buy

Our top pick for making zoodles, spiralized salads , fruit desserts and more.
Zoodle Pad Thai

Zoodle Pad Thai

Raw Vegan Zoodles with Romesco

Raw Vegan Zoodles with Romesco

Zucchini Noodle "Pasta" Salad

Zucchini Noodle "Pasta" Salad

Zucchini Noodle Primavera

Zucchini Noodle Primavera

Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken

Rating: Unrated
4

Load up on vegetables, but not on calories, with this healthy zoodle salad. Look for zucchini noodles with other prepared vegetables in the produce section or make your own with a spiralizer.

All Healthy Zucchini Noodle Recipes

Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles

Rating: Unrated
1
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this chicken curry zoodle (spiralized zucchini noodles) recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
By Devon O'Brien

Tofu Poke

Rating: Unrated
1
This fast vegan version of poke (the traditional Hawaiian salad of diced raw fish tossed in a soy-sesame sauce) swaps in extra-firm tofu for fish while loading your bowl with vegetables and crunchy toppers like pea shoots and peanuts. Serve over brown rice instead of the zucchini noodles to add a hearty boost of fiber.
By Julia Clancy

Summer Squash Pad Thai

Rating: Unrated
12
In this “spiralized” vegetable noodle recipe inspired by pad thai, zucchini and summer squash replace the rice noodles, pumping up the vegetables while reducing calories. Top with stir-fried chicken, shrimp or tofu for added protein if desired.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti & Zucchini Noodles with Basil-Walnut Pesto

Basil is the backbone of this vibrant no-cook basil-walnut pesto sauce. Toss in some leftover roast chicken or pork with these zucchini noodles for a heartier meal.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken Udon Bowl with Zucchini Noodles

Mix udon and zucchini noodles for a lower-carb noodle bowl that's full of flavor thanks to the finger-licking-good peanut sauce. Using leftover chicken will save you even more time on this quick dinner recipe--you can whip it up in about 10 minutes.
By Erin Alderson

Zucchini Noodle Pie

Rating: Unrated
1
If you're familiar with Italian spaghetti pie, you'll love this better-for-you gluten-free update to the classic comforting casserole. Replacing the traditional spaghetti with zucchini noodles keeps the meal from weighing you down, but it's still as cheesy and saucy as ever.
By Casey Barber

Salmon Poke

Poke is a fast, refreshing and delicious salad of diced raw fish tossed in a vibrant sauce--often a combination of soy sauce, sesame oil, toasted sesame seeds and sweet onions or scallions. Hailing from Hawaii, poke is usually served as an appetizer or bulked up with fresh sliced veggies, greens or seasoned rice for a speedy entree.
By Julia Clancy

Chicken-Squash Noodle Soup

Ceramic mugs make great serving bowls for this colorful take on all-time-favorite chicken and noodle soup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini Noodles

Just when you thought there was nothing new to do with zucchini--now you can turn them into pasta-like ribbons.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zoodles with Tomato Sauce and Sausage

Using zucchini to make noodles instead of pasta, makes this dish diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Trapanese Pesto Pasta & Zoodles with Salmon

Trapanese pesto is the Sicilian version of the sauce that uses tomatoes and almonds instead of pine nuts. This savory pesto sauce coats low-carb zucchini noodles and heart-healthy seared salmon to create an absolutely delicious pasta dinner.
By Lauren Grant

Italian Tomato-Zucchini Slaw

The tomatoes in this Italian Tomato-Zucchini slaw are roasted to bring the flavor forward. Served with spiralized zucchini (zoodles), this recipe is light and tasty.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com