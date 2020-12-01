Healthy Low-Carb Lunch Meal Prep Recipes

Meal prepping is one of the easiest and best ways to eat healthy. Planning and making healthy meals and snacks ahead of time gives you no excuses to stop for takeout or eat something that's not so good for you. Use these healthy low-carb lunch meal prep recipes to set yourself up for the week.

Staff Picks

Citrus Vinaigrette

This versatile citrus salad dressing gets a touch of natural sweetness from orange juice, which balances the acidity of the lemon juice. Use it in coleslaw for a mayo-free dressing, or drizzle it over winter greens with dried fruit and nuts.
By Katie Webster

Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

Rating: Unrated
2
These easy roasted vegetables will give your plate a pop of color. Give the cubes of butternut squash a head start for 10 minutes to soften in the oven before adding in the other veggies. The broccoli, peppers and onion are naturally more tender than the butternut squash and cook more quickly. That way everything ends up finishing at the same time.
By Katie Webster

Garlic Hummus

Rating: Unrated
6
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Soy-Lime Roasted Tofu

Rating: Unrated
12
Here we marinate tofu cubes in soy sauce and lime juice with a touch of toasted sesame oil, then roast them--perfect tofu every time.
By Stacy Fraser

Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

Rating: Unrated
2
These meal-prep vegan burrito bowls are healthier and more flavorful than takeout. Make them early in the week for grab-and-go meals when days are busy. We use frozen cauliflower rice, a low-carb substitute for white or brown rice, to cut down on prep time.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Chicken Satay Bowls with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Chicken satay moves from classic Thai restaurant appetizer to delicious homemade dinner with this easy meal-prep recipe. A crunchy Asian-inspired slaw serves as the satisfying low-carb base, and the bold, creamy peanut sauce brings a hint of heat to every bite.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Thai-Style Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu

Rating: Unrated
1
Prep four days' worth of high-protein vegan lunches using just four easy ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, including a veggie-heavy salad mix as a base. Because this salad mix is hearty, you can dress these bowls up to 24 hours before serving to allow the flavors in this healthy chopped salad to marry. If you can't find a hearty mix, go with broccoli slaw or shredded Brussels sprouts.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Smoky Aioli

The delicious dipping sauce makes this easy Brussels sprouts recipe an irresistible appetizer or side dish. If you want to double the recipe, use two large rimmed baking sheets and swap their spots in the oven halfway through cooking.
By Carolyn Casner

Avocado Hummus

Rating: Unrated
5
This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Spinach & Artichoke Salad with Parmesan Vinaigrette

Inspired by the classic warm party dip, this simple salad can be served up right away or divided into small lidded containers for a week of delicious lunches. To keep the hard-boiled eggs tasting fresh, we suggest adding them to your salad just before serving or in the morning before packing your lunch to go.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Basil Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
4
Drizzle this basil salad dressing over sliced tomatoes or cooked green beans. Or toss it into a grain salad for a pop of fresh summertime flavor.
By Katie Webster

Purple Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
5
Here is a great, all-purpose salad dressing. The pleasing pungency of Dijon mustard makes it a good match for slightly bitter greens, such as escarole, chicory, radicchio or Belgian endive. It also makes an irresistible dipping sauce for crunchy vegetables (especially fennel) and crusty whole-wheat bread.
Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad

Meal-Prep Turkey Cobb Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Cubed deli turkey takes the place of chicken, while Cheddar replaces blue cheese in this easy Cobb-inspired salad. The protein-rich turkey and cheese, plus eggs and bacon, gives the salad staying power, so you won't get hungry an hour after you eat. Feel free to swap out the turkey for cooked chicken or chickpeas to mix things up. Serve the salad right away or pack it up in individual containers and you'll be set for lunch for days.
Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs

Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs

Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage

Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Asparagus & Chicken Sausage

Mexican Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls

Mexican Spaghetti Squash Meal-Prep Bowls

Rating: Unrated
1
Roasted Beet Hummus

Roasted Beet Hummus

Rating: Unrated
3

Mason Jar Chicken Salad with Japanese Hibachi Dressing

This vibrantly colorful and healthy make-ahead salad is sure to become a go-to weekday lunch, though it's pretty enough to serve to guests. Fresh ginger gives a pleasant bite to the toasted sesame salad dressing, which is inspired by the dressings served at Japanese hibachi restaurants.

All Healthy Low-Carb Lunch Meal Prep Recipes

Grilled Summer Vegetable Salad

Enjoy this healthy and simple grilled vegetable salad recipe alongside anything else you feel like throwing on the grill. Or toss it with pasta and plenty of Parmesan and call it dinner.
By Breana Killeen

Vegan Creamy Coleslaw

Classic coleslaw goes vegan in this easy barbecue side dish recipe. Eggless or vegan mayonnaise's mild flavor is indistinguishable from regular mayo in this coleslaw flavored with Dijon and cider vinegar. Look for it in the condiment section of large grocery stores or natural-foods stores.
By Hilary Meyer

Green Machine Salad

Kale and cabbage form the base of a simple and healthy green salad. Balance the greens with a sweet-tart Granny Smith apple. Spiralizing the apple not only looks great, it's also faster and easier than chopping. Keep this salad mix in the fridge as a base for grab-and-go lunch salads.
By Lauren Grant

Balsamic & Parmesan Broccoli

Rating: Unrated
6
Cooking this quick broccoli side dish recipe in a wok gives you a larger surface area, so you get lots of nice crispy bits. Serve with oven-roasted herb chicken or fish, or as a tasty topping to your grain bowl.
By Carolyn Casner

Classic House Salad

A traditional house salad features crisp lettuce, tomatoes, croutons and cheese. We make the classic healthier and make-ahead friendly with flavorful salad ingredients that form an easy base for a variety of toppings and stay fresh for a few days.
By Lauren Grant

Spring Vegetable Salad with Asparagus & Scallions

Asparagus, radishes and scallions herald the start of the spring season at the farmers' market (or in your garden). Take advantage of these early growers and turn them into a spectacular spring salad mix. Keep it in your fridge as a base to top with protein, cheese and dressing for easy packable salads to take to work.
By Lauren Grant
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com