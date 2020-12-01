Whole30 Lunch Recipes

Find delicious, satisfying lunch recipes that meet the requirements of Whole30. We have unique ideas for swapping vegetables in for carbs to make sandwiches, wraps and more. Plus, find healthy, packable lunches to take to work.

Staff Picks

Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes, crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside. Look for canned or jarred salmon that has less than 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, and don't be afraid of varieties that have bones. They're easy to remove.
By Adam Hickman

Zucchini & Mushroom Saute

Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts (see Associated Recipes), gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls. They require minimal prep and can be customized to your taste. Swap in roasted salmon for the chicken thighs, and almonds or pecans for the walnuts, and use any fresh berry that looks good at your market.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Guacamole Chopped Salad

All of the delicious guacamole flavors you love in a healthy veggie-packed salad. Want to pump up the protein? Add leftover roast chicken or sautéed shrimp. Serve with tortilla chips on the side (or crumbled over the top) to take it up a notch.
By Carolyn Casner

Beefy Italian Vegetable Soup

This one-pot, easy-to-make soup is so full of beef and vegetables that it could almost be called a stew. Beans, mushrooms, kale, chunks of tomatoes and beef sirloin will fight for space on each spoonful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange & Avocado Salad

This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast

Skip the gluten and get some vitamin C with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Topped with spinach, egg and a dash of hot sauce, it's a delicious alternative to eggs Benedict.
By Breana Killeen

Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl

Blitzed cauliflower gives this very easy vegan soup recipe its creamy taste without adding any dairy. To get the silkiest texture, puree the soup in a blender rather than using an immersion blender.
By Kathy Gunst

Pineapple & Avocado Salad

This refreshing, simple Cuban salad recipe captures the flavors of the tropics. Serve alongside spiced chicken or pork, with rice and beans.
By Darra Goldstein

Parsnip "Fries"

Swap parsnips for potatoes in this oven-baked fries recipe and get 5 grams more fiber per serving. Dress these healthy fries up with a side of spicy or garlicky aioli: just mix mayo with Sriracha or roasted garlic (or both!).
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

Using kale leaves instead of bread to wrap your filling makes this healthy chicken lunch recipe low-calorie (and lower in carbs!). If you can't find lacinato (aka Tuscan) kale, try cabbage for your wrap.
By Carolyn Casner

Spicy Cabbage Slaw

Sliced radishes add a peppery kick to this 10-minute slaw, which can serve as both a side and a topping for sandwiches.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Inspiration and Ideas

Whole30 Lunches to Pack for Work

Whole30 Lunches to Pack for Work

Need Whole30 lunch ideas? These zoodles, kale wraps, hearty salads and more are perfect for your midday meal. These are our favorite healthy and easy Whole30 recipes perfect for packing up for lunch.
Cauliflower Rice Pilaf

Cauliflower Rice Pilaf

You'll slash 131 calories and 19 grams carbohydrate when you trade in your brown rice for finely chopped cauliflower in this healthy cauliflower rice recipe. For an even faster rice pilaf, use 4 cups of purchased cauliflower rice instead of making your own. Look for it near other fresh or frozen prepared vegetables.
Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Fries

Dilly Potato Salad with Green Beans

Dilly Potato Salad with Green Beans

Cabbage Slaw

Cabbage Slaw

Citrus-Arugula Salad

Citrus-Arugula Salad

Vegan Butternut Squash Soup

Thai spices and creamy coconut milk distinguish this version from traditional butternut squash soup. Curry paste is a convenient way to add complex flavor, but if you want to make sure this soup is vegan or if you are allergic to shellfish, check the ingredient list carefully--some brands contain shellfish.

All Whole30 Lunch Recipes

Pesto Chicken

This grilled chicken has an Italian-inspired taste when topped with a freshly made pesto. Serve it with fresh peas and roasted potato wedges for dinner, or over mixed salad greens for a hearty lunch salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Potato Chips

Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien

Avocado Aioli

Avocado takes the place of eggs in this aioli, making it super luscious and creamy. Reprinted from Real Food Heals by arrangement with Avery Books, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright © 2017, Seamus Mullen
By Seamus Mullen

Apple-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chopped shallots and Dijon-style mustard are the perfect additions to this apple-baslamic vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna & Avocado Sweet Potato Toast

Skip the bread and eat more vegetables! This healthy sweet potato toast recipe has a bit of Asian inspiration with pickled ginger, nori and sesame seeds. Enjoy with a cup of matcha green tea.
By Breana Killeen

Mexican Coleslaw

Enjoy this crunchy, refreshing alternative to mayonnaise-based coleslaw on a taco or on the side.
By Stacy Fraser

Spiralized Beet Salad

Impress your guests with this stunning beet salad that's quick and easy to make. Because the beets are sliced so thinly by the spiralizer, you don't have to worry about cooking or painstakingly chopping veggies. Regular red beets look great, but striped Chioggia beets, golden beets or a mix of any of the three would make the presentation even more gorgeous.
By Erin Alderson

Seven-Layer Fruit Salad

Layering colorful chopped fruits in a straight-sided trifle bowl gives a refreshing fruit salad a stunning presentation. It's a company-worthy brunch recipe and would also be a star at any potluck picnic.
By Carolyn Casner

Lapsang Souchong Chicken with Bok Choy

In this healthy chicken recipe, dried Chinese Lapsang Souchong tea lends a smoky flavor to the meat. Look for it near other teas or in the bulk section. Grind it in a spice grinder before using. Serve with steamed brown rice or rice noodles drizzled with sesame oil.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Tangy Pepper Salad

This sweet and tangy salad is chock full of peppers, onions, tomatoes and spinach that have been marinated in a mixture of toasted cumin seeds, lime juice and honey. It's the perfect addition to your next taco night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Eggs & Ham Soup

Would you, could you make this creamy green soup recipe? How about if we told you it's dairy-free--just flavorful pureed veggies topped with a perfectly poached egg and ham? Trust us, whether you eat it in a box or with a fox, in a house or with a mouse, both you and your kids will love this storybook-perfect soup.
By Annie Peterson

Smashed Cucumber Salad with Lemon & Cumin

Don't skip salting the cucumbers in this quick cucumber salad recipe--just 10 minutes pulls out some of their excess moisture, concentrating the flavor and keeping the salad from being watered down. Serve as a healthy side dish at a summer cookout alongside burgers and hot dogs.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grapefruit and Kiwifruit Salad

Slices of green kiwifruit, sections of ruby red grapefruit and fresh-tasting fennel--this fruit salad is bursting with flavor and gorgeous color. The crumbled bacon on top provides a pleaseant, savory taste that really compliments the sweet fruit.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs

Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish.
By Carolyn Casner

Raspberry, Avocado & Mango Salad

Pureed berries give the tangy wine vinegar dressing a creamy texture that gently clings to the lettuce and fruit. This is a salad to enjoy when fresh berries are in the market.
By Marie Simmons

Wilted Spinach with Garlic

To make this easy wilted spinach recipe, simply give spinach a quick toss in hot, garlicky oil for the perfect quick and easy side dish for salmon, chicken or just about any main course. This versatile dish is ready in just 10 minutes so it's a cinch for weeknight dinners.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Cakes with Caper Mayonnaise

This 30-minute dinner recipe gives you a new way to enjoy heart-healthy salmon.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fennel, Radish & Cucumber Salad

This supremely crunchy, quick side salad is best when spring vegetables are sliced as thinly as possible--a great excuse to pull out the mandoline or the slicing disk of your food processor, if you have one.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Classic Niçoise Salad

This colorful platter salad with origins in the south of France makes a well-balanced and satisfying hot-weather meal. Coating the potatoes in dressing while they are still hot helps them absorb the flavors.
By Patsy Jamieson

Beef Soup with Root Vegetables

Potatoes, turnips, and sweet potatoes add a touch of sweetness to traditional beef soup in this low-calorie recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Anchovy & Cherry Tomato Salad

This anchovy and tomato salad recipe has very few ingredients but absolutely sings with flavor when it's made with cherry tomatoes picked at their ripest. For the prettiest salad, use a combination of orange, yellow and red tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado Shrimp Ceviche

A lime-juice marinade "cooks" the raw shrimp in this classic ceviche. For a refreshing update, this one is served with a salsa made from creamy avocado, juicy tomato and tangy cilantro.
By Carolyn Casner

Autumn Chicken Stew

This simple chicken stew stars three of fall's best crops--apples, carrots and parsnips. Serve with toasted sharp Cheddar cheese sandwiches and a brown ale.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Romaine Salad with Grapefruit & Shrimp

The burst-in-your-mouth juicy sweetness of red grapefruit is a great partner for the slightly briny and chewy bite of cooked shrimp. In this healthy salad recipe, we use romaine lettuce and red cabbage, but a handful of peppery arugula or watercress would be a nice addition.
By Robb Walsh
