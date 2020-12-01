Diabetic Fruit Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic fruit salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Fresh Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Pineapple & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
This refreshing, simple Cuban salad recipe captures the flavors of the tropics. Serve alongside spiced chicken or pork, with rice and beans.
By Darra Goldstein

Purple Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Citrus Salad with Chia-Celery Seed Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
Chia and celery seeds are a nice alternative for this winter salad if you're typically a poppy-seed-dressing fan. Plus, the chia even brings a bit of its famous thickening power to help emulsify the dressing.
By Judith Fertig

Seven-Layer Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Layering colorful chopped fruits in a straight-sided trifle bowl gives a refreshing fruit salad a stunning presentation. It's a company-worthy brunch recipe and would also be a star at any potluck picnic.
By Carolyn Casner

Red Fruit Salad

Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy watermelon, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like green, purple and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This summer berry fruit salad recipe makes enough for a crowd. Serve with granola and yogurt at brunch, as a healthy potluck side, or halve the recipe to serve 4.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Citrus Fruit Cups

This colorful fruit salad features 3 citrus fruits combined with strawberries, blueberries, and kiwi for a fresh, sweet treat without added sugar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Grapefruit and Kiwifruit Salad

Slices of green kiwifruit, sections of ruby red grapefruit and fresh-tasting fennel--this fruit salad is bursting with flavor and gorgeous color. The crumbled bacon on top provides a pleaseant, savory taste that really compliments the sweet fruit.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy melon, grapes and kiwi on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, purple and orange) for a fun crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Apple Spinach Salad with Thyme-Dijon Vinaigrette

This light and quick homemade dressing recipe is perfect for drizzling over most any tossed salad, and it works great on this apple spinach salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Honey-Balsamic Fruit Salad

Honey-Balsamic Fruit Salad

Crisp pear, juicy grapefruit, and melt-in-your-mouth kiwifruit are lightly spritzed with a simple honey-balsamic dressing in this deliciously refreshing salad, ready in just 10 minutes. Serve it alongside your main meal, or save it for dessert!
Creamy Grape Salad with Candied Walnuts

Creamy Grape Salad with Candied Walnuts

Traditional grape salad recipes are loaded with sugar and fat, but we made this creamy grape dessert salad recipe healthier by using reduced-fat cream cheese instead of full-fat cream cheese and using half the sugar called for in classic recipes. Bring this healthy grape salad recipe to a potluck and watch it disappear in moments.
Grape & Fennel Salad

Grape & Fennel Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
Orange Fruit Salad

Orange Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Watermelon Salad with Crispy Prosciutto, Feta & Mint

Watermelon Salad with Crispy Prosciutto, Feta & Mint

Fruit and Feta

Fruit and Feta

Orange Crisps with Citrus Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
1

These ultra-thin, crisp cookies are a snap to make and have a fortune cookie-inspired flavor. Serve alongside a homemade or purchased fruit salad to increase your fruit servings for the day while still satisfying your sweet tooth.

All Diabetic Fruit Salad Recipes

Star-Spangled Fruit Kebabs

Cutting naturally red and white fruits into star shapes to pair on skewers with blueberries makes a fun, patriotic fruit dessert you can feel good about eating and serving to your kids. This red, white and blue fruit "salad" will be a hit at summer barbecues, especially for the Fourth of July.
By Carolyn Casner

Fruit Salad with Lime Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
1
A zesty and refreshing simple fruit dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Citrus Fruit & Feta Salad

Tangy feta cheese and tart citrus may seem like an odd pair but they go hand-in-hard in this refreshing side dish that's ready in just 10 minutes. Try it with grilled chicken or shrimp.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh Fruit Salad with Creamy Lime Topping

Light sour cream and light mayonnaise make up the lime-flavored topper for this fresh fruit dessert. Enjoy it for a snack as well.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Apple Slaw

This fresh-tasting slaw combines Granny Smith apples with the traditional cabbage. Grapes and a light poppy seed dressing sweeten it up.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blood Orange and Watercress Salad

Light and fresh, this salad is full of nutritious fruits and vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mimosa Fruit Salad

A splash of prosecco and a little orange juice transform a fresh fruit salad into the perfect brunch dish. To make ahead, prepare the fruit as directed, but don't combine with the mimosa dressing until just before serving so the bubbly maintains its fizz.
By Carolyn Casner
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com