Diabetic Salmon Recipes

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers

Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!
By Carolyn Casner

Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.
By Breana Killeen

Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Garlic Roasted Salmon & Brussels Sprouts

Roasting salmon on top of Brussels sprouts and garlic, flavored with wine and fresh oregano, is simple enough for a weeknight meal yet sophisticated enough to serve to company. Serve with whole-wheat couscous.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cajun Salmon with Greek Yogurt Remoulade

Paprika and garlic powder make a quick Cajun-inspired seasoning that flavors salmon fillets in this easy dinner recipe. Traditionally, remoulade sauce is prepared with mayonnaise; here, we substitute nonfat Greek yogurt for a lighter version.
By Dina Cheney

Salmon Pinwheels

Don't be intimidated by this fancy-looking breaded-salmon pinwheel--it's quite easy to do. This technique works best when you use “center-cut” salmon fillet. If you don't have a center-cut fillet or want to simplify the preparation, leave the fillet whole, spread the mayonnaise over it, top with the breadcrumb mixture and bake. To cut down on prep time, ask your fishmonger to skin the salmon for you. Serve with garlic-rosemary roasted potatoes and wilted spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwest Salmon and Sweet Potatoes

Using a foil packet to steam this salmon and sweet potato dinner, instead of cooking in butter or oil, helps keep the calories and fat low.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Miso-Maple Salmon

White miso paste packs an umami punch to this healthy salmon recipe. But being the mildest and sweetest variety of the gluten-free fermented paste, it won't overpower this dish. Use any leftover salmon (within 3 days) to make our Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon, Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip or Spicy Salmon Cakes (see Associated Recipes).
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Salmon with Cilantro-Ginger Sauce

Ginger, fish sauce and honey combine to create a delicious basting sauce in this easy grilled salmon recipe. Look for Thai red chiles in the produce section of your grocery store, or use a green or red jalapeño instead. Not only is this salmon dish delicious, it also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, making it the ideal centerpiece for a healthy weeknight dinner.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing

Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon

Wondering what to do with leftover salmon? This is a delicious and easy way to turn it into another weeknight-friendly, quick dinner. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water--its starch thickens the lemon-garlic pasta sauce and makes it silky-smooth.
By Breana Killeen

Sweet & Spicy Roasted Salmon with Wild Rice Pilaf

Fresh jalapeños give this quick and easy roasted salmon dish its kick; honey and balsamic vinegar give it a sweet finish. A nutty-tasting wild rice pilaf completes this healthy dinner that comes together in just 30 minutes.
Maple Pecan-Rosemary Salmon

Salmon is so easy to prepare yet sophisticated and elegant, which makes it a perfect main dish to serve for a special dinner. Ask your fishmonger for the thickest piece of salmon available.
Citrus Poached Salmon with Asparagus

Lemon-Herb Salmon with Caponata & Farro

Salmon Alfredo

Oven-Poached Salmon Fillets

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.

The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking. The green beans are cooked just slightly in this recipe, to still be crisp. If you like your green beans tenderer, look for thinner beans or haricot verts in the grocery store; they'll cook more quickly. This sheet-pan dinner recipe is not only delicious--it also comes together with just 25 minutes of active prep time, and there's only one pan to clean up afterwards!
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

The tahini sauce does double duty in this healthy salmon recipe, serving as a glaze for the fish and also as a drizzle for the entire dish at the end of cooking. The green beans are cooked just slightly in this recipe, to still be crisp. If you like your green beans tenderer, look for thinner beans or haricot verts in the grocery store; they'll cook more quickly. This sheet-pan dinner recipe is not only delicious--it also comes together with just 25 minutes of active prep time, and there's only one pan to clean up afterwards!
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Grilled Salmon with Blueberry Sauce

This quick and simple recipe pairs grilled salmon with a sweet and nutritious blueberry sauce. Serve it with steamed snap peas for a colorful and great-tasting meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Salmon & Asparagus with Dill-Mustard Sauce

The classic pairing of dill and roasted salmon gets an upgrade with a tangy mustard-caper sauce.
By Hilary Meyer

Poached Salmon with Creamy Piccata Sauce

Easy poached salmon is sophisticated with a creamy caper-and-lemon sauce. Make it a meal: Serve with snow peas or roasted asparagus and a whole grain like quinoa or brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Salmon Bowl

This salmon quinoa bowl with green beans is a meal that keeps on giving. Pack up any leftovers for a next-day lunch, or make the entire recipe ahead and pack it into individual serving containers for ready-to-go meals.
By Hilary Meyer

Smoked Trout Crackers with Lemon-Dill Mayonnaise

A simple lemon-dill mayonnaise adds a touch of sophistication to smoked trout on crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Crudo with Fennel & Crispy Capers

Briefly freezing the fish makes it easier to slice in this healthy raw salmon salad. Serve as a first course or alongside your favorite Italian pasta recipe.
By Domenica Marchetti

Honey Mustard Salmon with Mango Quinoa

In this 30-minute dinner recipe, grilled, honey mustard-coated salmon is served with a tasty grain salad made with quinoa, mango, jalapeño and almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemony Lentil Salad with Salmon

Salmon and lentils are a familiar combo in French bistro cooking; here they combine in a quick and easy salad. For the best presentation, flake the salmon with a fork, then stir gently into the salad to keep it in chunks, not tiny bits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Seed Salmon with Maple-Spice Carrots

Because this one-pan meal is ready in just 35 minutes, it's a good choice for a healthy recipe after you've had a long day at the office. Maple-spiced carrots cook alongside pepita-crusted salmon fillets and deliver amazing taste and nutrition in a dinner the whole family will devour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange-Sesame Salmon with Quinoa & Broccolini

A quick Asian orange sauce gives this healthy salmon dinner recipe bright flavor. No broccolini? Swap in 8 ounces broccoli florets and roast for 5 minutes in Step 3.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., R.D.N.

Smoked Salmon Cheese Toast

Perfect with soup or as an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe pairs reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), smoked salmon and dill on top of crusty bread.
By Breana Killeen

Roasted Salmon Rice Bowl with Beets & Brussels

Roasting vegetables and salmon together on one sheet pan while the rice cooks makes an easy, satisfying meal packed with protein, whole grains and veggies. To ensure that you're getting 100 percent whole grains, look for a wild rice blend that consists of wild and brown rice.
By Hilary Meyer

Grilled Salmon with Kale Sauté

In this healthy dinner recipe, salmon fillets are seasoned with a zesty dry rub, grilled and served with a simple side--lemon-seasoned sautéed kale and shallots. Sometimes simple is best!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon Couscous Salad

This healthy and easy salad is designed to be made with precooked or leftover salmon. To quickly cook salmon, lightly brush with olive oil, then roast in a 450 degrees F oven until the fish is opaque and firm, 8 to 12 minutes.
By Lauren Lastowka

Salmon with Toasted Israeli Couscous

You need only one skillet for this meal of wild salmon fillets and Israeli couscous pilaf. For added fiber, look for Israeli couscous made with whole-wheat flour. Serve with roasted carrots and broccoli with cumin.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Herb Salmon

This salmon recipe is simple--just top the fillet with fresh herbs, salt, pepper, and lemon slices and bake for 20 minutes. Serve alongside a rice pilaf and roasted or sautéed vegetables for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon Sliders with Tangy Mustard Slaw

The deep purple of the cabbage slaw would be enough to liven up these salmon sliders, but we add even more color with a simple carrot and cucumber side salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Skillet-Roasted Citrus Salmon with Grilled Vegetables

Grilled salmon fillets, flavored with herbs and orange, are served alongside asparagus and summer squash cooked in foil packets over an open fire.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wraps

This take on lox and cream cheese uses whole wheat tortillas instead of the traditional bagels.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Salmon Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Step aside, bacon--these loaded baked potatoes are stuffed with smoked salmon, sour cream and chives for a fresh take on this comfort-food staple, and an easy healthy dinner.
By Devon O'Brien

Spice-Seared Salmon with Greek-Style Green Beans

Preparing this spice-seared salmon recipe is a joy for the senses! Rubbing salmon with spices creates a light, delicious main course. Serve this recipe with roasted potatoes or brown rice. If you have leftover salmon, serve it on top of a simple salad for a satisfying lunch the next day.
By Amy Riolo

Salmon Burgers with Quick Pickled Cucumbers

These healthy salmon burgers call for canned salmon, which makes them an economical and easy dinner. The quick-pickled cucumbers in this recipe are a great introduction to the world of pickling. If you enjoy them, you can make additional batches by following Steps 1 and 2.
By Lauren Grant
