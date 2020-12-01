Diabetic Pumpkin Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic pumpkin dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Gingerbread-Pumpkin Yule Log

The flavors for this beautiful, light dessert might not be the traditional chocolate, but they're plenty festive!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Light and Luscious Pumpkin Pie

If pumpkin pie is a must for the holidays, this version fulfills that holiday tradition without derailing your meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basic Crustless Pumpkin Pie

Rating: Unrated
1
This low-fat crustless pumpkin pie is a perfect dessert for the dieters at your holiday meal or people who are watching their carbs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Bake Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated
2
This luscious swirled cheesecake dessert is a no bake, mix-and-chill recipe. Plus, each slice is under 200 calories!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Classic chocolate chip cookies get a fall update by mixing in pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Not only are these pumpkin cookies even more flavorful than regular chocolate chip cookies, they're also oh-so-soft and cakelike. Use chocolate chunks for big gooey bites of chocolate or opt for mini chocolate chips to ensure a bit of chocolate in each bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream

Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
By Carolyn Casner

Our Best Traditional Pumpkin Pie

Get the classic creamy pumpkin taste but less saturated fat and sugar with this lightened-up recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiced Pumpkin Cookies

Rating: Unrated
30
The deep flavors of molasses, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg make these wholesome pumpkin cookies delicious without the addition of butter--and they lend themselves beautifully to the inclusion of whole-wheat flour. They are also the perfect texture for a sandwich cookie--fill them with a slightly sweetened cream cheese frosting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spoonable Pumpkin Pie

Rating: Unrated
2
Eat this pumpkin pie with a bowl and spoon. Cream cheese makes the filling extra creamy, and chopped pecans add some crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Cookies

Rating: Unrated
5
Cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg add lots of flavor to these rich pumpkin cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Pumpkin Walnut Cookies

These spiced cookies are a wonderful treat in the fall or winter. Each bite offers delicious pumpkin flavor with chewy raisins and crunchy walnuts. Make and freeze an extra batch to keep on hand for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Red Velvet Pumpkin Bars

These simple bars are lightened up with pumpkin and fat-free yogurt, but taste as decadent as red velvet cake.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Orange-Pumpkin Custards

Orange-Pumpkin Custards

This pumpkin dessert recipe is perfect for fall entertaining. Your guests will love the creamy pumpkin custard and be pleasantly surprised by the sweet orange-flavored raisins in each bite.
Apple-Pumpkin Softies

Apple-Pumpkin Softies

These are so moist and tender, you'll think you're eating the tops of pumpkin muffins.
Pumpkin-Maple Pie

Pumpkin-Maple Pie

Cranberry-Orange Almond Crunch Pumpkin Pie

Cranberry-Orange Almond Crunch Pumpkin Pie

Stuffed Pumpkin Cookie Crescents

Stuffed Pumpkin Cookie Crescents

Pumpkin Coffee Break Cake

Pumpkin Coffee Break Cake

Frozen Pumpkin Slices

These pretty and easy-freezy pumpkin treats are great for a fall party or holiday dinner dessert.

All Diabetic Pumpkin Dessert Recipes

Walnut-Nutmeg Pumpkin Custards

Rating: Unrated
1
Planning any parties for fall? Don't overlook this custard recipe--it's easy to assemble and will have your guests doling out the compliments! They'll love how the creamy pumpkin custard contrasts with the crunchy walnut, brown sugar and oat topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com