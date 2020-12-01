Diabetic Pumpkin Dessert Recipes

Gingerbread-Pumpkin Yule Log
The flavors for this beautiful, light dessert might not be the traditional chocolate, but they're plenty festive!
Light and Luscious Pumpkin Pie
If pumpkin pie is a must for the holidays, this version fulfills that holiday tradition without derailing your meal plan.
Basic Crustless Pumpkin Pie
This low-fat crustless pumpkin pie is a perfect dessert for the dieters at your holiday meal or people who are watching their carbs.
No-Bake Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
This luscious swirled cheesecake dessert is a no bake, mix-and-chill recipe. Plus, each slice is under 200 calories!
Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Classic chocolate chip cookies get a fall update by mixing in pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Not only are these pumpkin cookies even more flavorful than regular chocolate chip cookies, they're also oh-so-soft and cakelike. Use chocolate chunks for big gooey bites of chocolate or opt for mini chocolate chips to ensure a bit of chocolate in each bite.
Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream
Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
Our Best Traditional Pumpkin Pie
Get the classic creamy pumpkin taste but less saturated fat and sugar with this lightened-up recipe.
Spiced Pumpkin Cookies
The deep flavors of molasses, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg make these wholesome pumpkin cookies delicious without the addition of butter--and they lend themselves beautifully to the inclusion of whole-wheat flour. They are also the perfect texture for a sandwich cookie--fill them with a slightly sweetened cream cheese frosting.
Spoonable Pumpkin Pie
Eat this pumpkin pie with a bowl and spoon. Cream cheese makes the filling extra creamy, and chopped pecans add some crunch.
Pumpkin Cookies
Cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg add lots of flavor to these rich pumpkin cookies.
Spiced Pumpkin Walnut Cookies
These spiced cookies are a wonderful treat in the fall or winter. Each bite offers delicious pumpkin flavor with chewy raisins and crunchy walnuts. Make and freeze an extra batch to keep on hand for up to a month.
Red Velvet Pumpkin Bars
These simple bars are lightened up with pumpkin and fat-free yogurt, but taste as decadent as red velvet cake.