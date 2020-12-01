Diabetic Egg Breakfast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic egg breakfast recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Avocado-Egg Toast

Rating: Unrated
4
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
By Ellen Davis

Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches

This veggie-packed breakfast sandwich delivers a healthy serving of protein plus fresh vegetables on low-carbohydrate sandwich bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
1
These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.
By Carolyn Casner

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

Rating: Unrated
3
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

Rating: Unrated
1
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines weight-loss power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.
By Robin Bashinsky

Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches

Rating: Unrated
4
These individual mini quiches are a fun take on a traditional quiche. Leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen for an easy breakfast later in the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy and nutritious version of breakfast hash uses cauliflower rice instead of potatoes, and turkey sausage instead of breakfast sausage, for a healthier, low-carb breakfast. Top it off with fried eggs for a satisfying morning meal.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg

Rating: Unrated
4
Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parmesan Cloud Eggs

Rating: Unrated
7
These light and fluffy eggs are loaded with Parmesan and scallions for tons of flavor, plus there's a luscious runny yolk on top. And don't worry, this impressive brunch recipe is easy enough for anyone to master.
By Carolyn Casner

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Mushroom-&-Sausage Quiches

Mini Mushroom-&-Sausage Quiches

Rating: Unrated
93
These crustless mini quiches are like portable omelets. Turkey sausage and sautéed mushrooms keep them light and savory. Small and satisfying, they're also a good finger food for your next cocktail party.
Baked Eggs with Roasted Vegetables

Baked Eggs with Roasted Vegetables

With 11 grams of protein in each serving, this recipe is great for breakfast. Start preparation the day before and chill overnight for minimal work in the morning.
Tomato, Spinach, and Feta Strata

Tomato, Spinach, and Feta Strata

Mexican Breakfast Scramble

Mexican Breakfast Scramble

Banana-Stuffed French Toast

Banana-Stuffed French Toast

Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

Southwest Breakfast Quesadilla

Italian Egg Breakfast Sandwich

This breakfast sandwich will satisfy your hunger for hours. It features Italian-seasoned scrambled eggs, shredded chicken breast and strips of roasted sweet peppers atop a pesto-smeared toasted whole-grain English muffin.

All Diabetic Egg Breakfast Recipes

Spinach & Herb Galette

Rating: Unrated
1
A galette is a rustic version of a tart. Here, we fill the whole-wheat crust with spinach, herbs, and three cheeses. With its mild, versatile flavor, spinach works in a wide range of dishes. Baby spinach can be eaten raw or cooked briefly--when cooked it will reduce in volume quite a bit.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Scrambled Eggs with Sausage

Start your day off right with these scrambled eggs. This recipe includes eggs, turkey sausage, and cheese; packing 14 grams of protein per serving. Quick and easy to make, this is the perfect breakfast solution.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwestern Breakfast Tostadas

Mashed black beans, crumbled queso freso, fresh cilantro and chopped tomato give this easy breakast tostada a Soutwestern flair.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Potato, Sausage and Egg Breakfast

This delicious, hearty breakfast takes almost no effort to prepare. This recipe will cook overnight in a slow cooker and all you need to do in the morning is prepare the poached eggs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Huevos Rancheros Tacos

When you combine these two Tex-Mex favorites, the delicious question becomes whether to enjoy them at breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Avocado Egg Chilaquiles

Rating: Unrated
1
Crisp tortilla strips are baked with salsa and green chile peppers and topped with a fried egg, chopped avocado, cilantro, and red onion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Triple-Grain Flapjacks

Cornmeal, rolled oats, and wheat flour are the trio of grains in these pancakes. Chopped dried cherries or cranberries are also good choices in place of the optional blueberries or currants.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican-Style Ham and Egg Breakfast

Packed with protein and lower in carbs, these ham and egg breakfast sandwiches with guacamole will keep you full all day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Poached Eggs on Soft Polenta

Eggs are an inexpensive source of high-quality protein, vitamins and minerals which makes them the perfect breakfast food. There are many ways to enjoy them, but we recommend trying them poached and served over creamy Parmesan-polenta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Perfect Water & Whole-Wheat Challah

Whether you use it for sandwiches, breakfast toast, or as a serve-along for soups, this whole-wheat version of challah is delightful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Scrambled Egg with Tofu

Rating: Unrated
2
Even when you are cooking for one, it's worth taking a few minutes to make a hot, protein-rich breakfast. By stretching an egg with a little tofu, you reduce the cholesterol and saturated fat. Try tucking it into a whole-wheat pita pocket for a simple and satisfying breakfast sandwich-and a healthful alternative to fast-food fare.
By Patsy Jamieson

Breakfast Skillet Hash

Cooked over a campfire or in your kitchen, this breakfast hash with sweet potatoes, turkey sausage, eggs, spinach, and shredded is a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

He Bao Dan (Pocket Eggs with Soy-Sesame Sauce)

Rating: Unrated
6
In Wuhan, China, this is a common way of cooking eggs. Serve warm over rice or noodles.
By Ying Chang Compestine

Strawberry-Orange Breakfast Cakes

Rating: Unrated
2
Yes, you can pull off baked goods on busy mornings! With a make-ahead batter and filling, these breakfast muffins go from fridge to table in under 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Breakfast-for-Lunch Bento for Kids

This bento box idea is full of your kid's breakfast favorites, even waffles. This lunch is packed with healthy foods you will feel good about serving and kids will actually be excited to eat--no more half-eaten lunches!
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Corncakes & Eggs

These savory cornmeal pancakes are piped into a ring, allowing you to crack an egg in the center and fry up a hot breakfast all at once.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spanish Eggs

Anaheim chile pepper, cilantro and queso fresco combine to give a Spanish twist to a simple egg dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mushroom Scrambled Eggs

Bacon (just a little), mushrooms, and tomatoes make this egg dish delicious for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Salmon

Rating: Unrated
2
Smoked salmon has such a rich and salty flavor that a little bit goes a long way in this sophisticated take on scrambled eggs. Consider a slice of hearty German rye bread with a schmear of Neufchâtel cheese to accompany this savory dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Turkey Strata

This breakfast strata is the perfect dish for your next breakfast gathering. Full of vegetables, turkey and fragrant herbs--each serving has 26 grams of protein to leave everyone feeling full and satisfied.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus-Cheese Omelet

This cheesy-asparagus omelet is easy-to-prepare, satisfies your hunger, and looks beautiful, too!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Knife-and-Fork Breakfast Burrito

This breakfast recipe, loaded with eggs, beans, salsa, and cheese, is hearty enough to serve for dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Breakfast Pizza

This quick and easy Breakfast Pizza with egg, turkey pepperoni, sweet pepper and mushrooms is ready in just 10 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus and Potato Skillet

This satisfying meal of asparagus and potatoes is modeled after European bistro fare. It uses fresh ingredients and is prepared in one skillet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com