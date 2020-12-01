Diabetes-Friendly Frozen Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious frozen dessert recipes for diabetes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
6
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Pineapple Nice Cream

Rating: Unrated
3
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream

This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
3
Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Nice Cream

This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.
By Karen Rankin

Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites

Rating: Unrated
1
Dark chocolate is drizzled on chunks of banana then frozen to make this sweet snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frosted Grapes

Rating: Unrated
1
The perfect summertime dessert, these frozen grapes are healthy mini-popsicles. Try freezing other fresh fruit, like raspberries, peach wedges or cubes of watermelon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream

Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
By Carolyn Casner

Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles

Rating: Unrated
1
These fun yogurt pops studded with fresh berries make a great on-the-go breakfast for a busy morning--perfect for kids and adults alike.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Mocha Ice Pops

Mocha Ice Pops

Rating: Unrated
6
Get an afternoon pick-me-up with these mocha-flavored frozen treats. A little of the cocoa settles at the bottom as they freeze, making a special chocolaty surprise on the top once the pop is unmolded.
Brown Sugar & Toasted Almond Ice Cream

Brown Sugar & Toasted Almond Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
5
In a world of designer ice creams, sometimes the simplest can be the best. The full-bodied flavors of brown sugar combined with nutty toasted almonds are all it takes to give this easy-to-make frozen treat a sophisticated distinction. The alcohol in the base mixture acts like an “anti-freeze,” reducing the icy texture sometimes associated with lower-fat ice cream. For a little extra indulgence, try topping a scoop with some crumbled gingersnaps.
Vanilla-Orange Freezer Pops

Vanilla-Orange Freezer Pops

Rating: Unrated
2
Lime-Mango Sorbet

Lime-Mango Sorbet

Strawberry Sherbet

Strawberry Sherbet

Rating: Unrated
10
Peach-Yogurt Pops

Peach-Yogurt Pops

Fruit & Granola Pops

Adding granola to this fruit pop recipe upgrades it from frozen treat to healthy grab-and-go breakfast. Kefir brings probiotic power, and honey and fruit add a touch of sweetness.

All Diabetes-Friendly Frozen Dessert Recipes

Double-Berry Ice Cream

Frozen strawberries and raspberries team up in this 1-carb-choice sweet dessert for kids and diabetics.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry-Lemon Ice Pops

Fresh squeezed lemons blended with sweet berries creates a perfectly refreshing treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Watermelon Sorbet

Rating: Unrated
2
This incredibly refreshing icy dessert is made without using an ice cream maker.
By Susanne A. Davis

Instant Mango Frozen Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
1
It couldn't be simpler to make frozen yogurt in a food processor. In this quick Greek frozen yogurt recipe, frozen mango and Greek yogurt are blended in a food processor to create a luscious, healthy dessert. If you want to make this starting with fresh mango, dice enough to get about 4 1/2 cups and freeze in a single layer until frozen solid.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkish Coffee Float

This is not your typical ice cream float. Instead, this coffee drink recipe packs a punch reminiscent of the notorious Turkish brew where the grounds are boiled right in the coffee. A pinch of cardamom adds a little Middle Eastern flavor and using low-fat frozen yogurt instead of full-fat ice cream keeps it on the lighter side.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Champagne & Peach Sorbet

This spritzy peach sorbet recipe is a quick way to use up ripe fruit to make a delectable dessert. For a prettier sorbet, leave the peels on the fresh peaches. If Champagne is out of the budget, try Spanish Cava or Italian Prosecco.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Chocolate Almond Ice Cream

Owning an ice cream maker means you can create specialty ice cream flavors at home, for a fraction of what you'd pay at your local ice cream shop. This almond ice cream is a real treat, bursting with chunks of raspberries, slivered almonds, and dark chocolate pieces.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Iced Lychees

In China, the creamy lychee fruit is considered good luck. Freezing turns them into a sorbet-like treat.
By Mariana Velasquez

Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust

Rating: Unrated
5
This cherry ice cream pie is a simple summertime sweet treat! If you use frozen cherries, the pie will have a fun purple hue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Mocha Ice Cream Brownie Cake

Chocolate lovers rejoice! Sugar-free brownie mix and no-sugar-added ice cream make this decadent dessert diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Banana FroYo Cup

Bananas and Greek yogurt make this strawberry topped dessert creamy and delicious.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Frappe

Rating: Unrated
4
Low-fat milk whirled with fresh strawberries turns into a healthy milkshake you can feel good about serving to your family.
By Ruth Cousineau

Strawberry Sorbet

Rating: Unrated
3
Pure vanilla extract makes this strawberry sorbet recipe special. You can use freshly picked or frozen strawberries for this perfect cooling dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sugar-Free Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
1
Create instant frozen yogurt for a healthy dessert in just 10 minutes by blending frozen strawberries with yogurt in a food processor. This healthy frozen yogurt recipe is sweetened with Splenda, making it a sugar-free treat. Use a different favorite frozen fruit in place of the strawberries if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Mocha Ice Cream Brownie Cake

Who doesn't love a homemade ice cream cake? This dessert recipe is simple to make and so beautiful your guests won't believe you made it yourself. A chocolate brownie crust layered with mocha ice cream and topped with raspberry sauce, fresh raspberries, and chocolate syrup--it's so thick we recommend serving it with a long cake knife, a chef's knife, or a bread knife.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frozen Peanut Butter-Pretzel Pie

Rating: Unrated
2
If you like chocolate and peanut butter together, try this frozen peanut-butter-and-pretzel pie recipe in a chocolate cookie crust. The sweet vanilla frozen yogurt and chocolate cookie crust combine with the salty flavors of pretzels and peanut butter for an irresistible dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Rosé Granita

Sweet strawberries and crisp rosé are a delicious match in this granita recipe. No special equipment necessary, just freeze and scrape with a fork. And don't be tempted to increase the amount of wine--too much alcohol will prevent it from freezing.
By Yossy Arefi

Berry Frozen Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
2
Somewhere between a fruity sorbet and a creamy ice cream lies this richly flavored low-fat dessert.
By Patsy Jamieson

Peaches and Cream Ice Pops

Creamy and delicious, this popsicle will satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping you cool on a hot summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Watermelon Sherbet

Rating: Unrated
1
The only difference between sorbet and sherbet is that the latter has a bit of dairy. In the case of this easy summer dessert, sweetened condensed milk adds sweetness plus a touch of creaminess.
By Anna Theoktisto

Tropical Fruit Ice

This super-simple recipe makes an exotic ice with intense flavor. To turn it into a showstopper dessert, garnish with sliced fresh tropical fruit and toasted coconut. Welch's frozen passion fruit concentrate can be found in supermarkets. Substitute the same size can of other frozen juice concentrates for endless variations.
By Susanne A. Davis

Mini Ice Cream Sandwiches

You'll definitely want to make an extra batch (or 5) to have handy in your freezer in the summer. A great way to use up the last of that pint of sorbet or frozen yogurt. Kids will love them too!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana Pudding Pops

Rating: Unrated
4
These banana popsicles taste rich and decadent but are low-fat and really easy to make. We especially like them with some chocolate chips added. Cool the mixture to room temperature and divide 2/3 cup mini chips among the molds before freezing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Raspberry-Chocolate Terrine

Rating: Unrated
2
Fresh or frozen raspberries work equally well in this quick raspberry and chocolate terrine recipe made with low-fat frozen yogurt. Don't worry about getting the layers perfectly even in this dessert terrine--the unevenness makes each slice look unique.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com