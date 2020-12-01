Diabetic Ground Beef Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic ground beef recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Instead of opening a jar of sauce, try this easy spaghetti with meat sauce on a weeknight. Serve with steamed broccoli and garlic bread. The recipe makes enough for 8 servings. If you're serving only four for dinner, cook 8 ounces of spaghetti and freeze the leftover sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.
By Liz Mervosh

Baked Beans with Ground Beef

Upgrade baked beans from classic side dish to a meaty main meal by adding lean ground beef. The final result, a superfast hearty casserole, is an easy and fast dinner option. Ground turkey or even sausage would work nicely in this dish. Just watch the sodium.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Picadillo

Picadillo, a Latin American-style hash, is usually made with ground beef. This one uses bison or lean beef and plenty of spices including chili powder, cumin, oregano and cinnamon.
By Jim Romanoff

Zesty Sloppy Joes

This version of the favorite ground beef sandwich is livened up with jalapeño peppers and chili powder.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ragù alla Bolognese (Classic Bolognese Meat Sauce)

This is a version of the famous meat sauce of Emilia Romagna, of which Bologna is the capital. Giuliano Hazan's family is from Emilia Romagna, and he learned to make Bolognese sauce from his mother, Marcella, who learned it from her grandmother, Mary. Its classic pairing is with homemade tagliatelle or pappardelle but it's also very good with rigatoni, shells or any substantial pasta shape, preferably one with ridges, that has nooks and cavities to trap the sauce. Adapted from How to Cook Italian by Giuliano Hazan; Scribner, 2005.
By Giuliano Hazan

Old-Fashioned Meatloaf

Mushrooms, garlic and oats sneak some extra nutrients into this hearty and easy meatloaf. Serve with sweet potatoes and your favorite green vegetables for a super-satisfying comfort food dinner.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Hamburger Buddy

Very finely chopping onion, mushrooms and carrots in the food processor is not only fast--it makes the vegetables hard to detect for picky eaters. They also form the base for the sauce of this ground beef skillet supper. Make it a meal: Serve with a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Diner Meat Loaf

Here's a traditional recipe for a family favorite. Buy the leanest ground beef you can find for this home-style meat loaf.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kickin' Hot Chili

If you like your chili seriously hot, this recipe is for you. For an even bigger kick, use the whole teaspoon of cayenne pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini Parmesan

Nothing goes to waste in this twist on eggplant Parmesan, as the scooped-out zucchini flesh gets mixed into the meat sauce. Use long, straight zucchini for this dish, which are easier to hollow out for stuffing.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Mediterranean Meatballs

Save on meal prep time by making a double batch of these delicious meatballs. Freeze them to have on hand for lunches and dinners.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Cheeseburger Stuffed Baked Potatoes

Skip the bun and serve all of your favorite cheeseburger ingredients--beef, cheese, tomatoes, red onions and lettuce--with baked potatoes for a hearty and easy dinner recipe that kids and adults will love. Feel free to swap out the ground beef for ground turkey or tofu crumbles.
Quick Pasta Bolognese

Who doesn't love pasta with a quick meat sauce? This crowd-pleasing healthy spaghetti Bolognese recipe is a boon for busy cooks--it's ready and on the table in just 40 minutes.
Moroccan-Style Stuffed Peppers

Black Bean Chili

Basic Meatloaf

Stuffed Delicata Squash

No-Chop Skillet Chili

This dump-and-simmer recipe is terrific for camping--or for dinner on a busy weeknight.

All Diabetic Ground Beef Recipes

Winter Vegetable Soup with Turkish Meatballs

Our favorite mix for the meatballs is half beef and half lamb. Plus, the warming spices in these meatballs make this soup recipe perfect for sub-zero nights. Serve with crusty bread to sop up all the delicious broth.
By Kathy Gunst

Italian Meatball Soup

Vegetables and lean meatballs streamline a traditional Italian meatball soup to make it lighter while keeping all the great flavor. Save some of the meatball soup to make a delicious casserole for later.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Meat Loaf with Sour Cream-Mushroom Sauce

This made-over classic boasts whole-grains and plenty of veggies for a really satisfying comfort-food dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Veggie-Filled Meat Sauce with Zucchini Noodles

Zucchini noodles (or "zoodles") are all the rage as they're a healthy, gluten-free alternative to pasta. In this recipe, crisp-tender zoodles and sautéed mushrooms are served with a meaty tomato sauce. You'll be serving up more vegetables and we promise--nobody will miss the pasta!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Marinara Meatballs

You can't go wrong with these classic marinara meatballs filled with applesauce, zucchini, and green onions.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Marinara Meat Sauce Topped Baked Potato

Break out of your pasta routine by subbing in a baked potato in this simple and satisfying dinner for one.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Moroccan-Style Stuffed Peppers for Two

Aromatic savory-and-sweet stuffed peppers are a satisfying supper, thanks to lean beef, brown rice and bell pepper in each bite. And this recipe makes just enough for two. Serve with rainbow chard sautéed with olive oil, garlic and parsley.
By David Bonom

Beefy Stuffed Shells

Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with a hearty beef and mushroom filling are baked with tomato sauce and cheese for an Italian-style dinner that's ready in less than an hour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Roll-Ups

Delicious and filling, these beef, tomato and pepper filled tortillas are the perfect option for an easy dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Burgers

In this healthy burger recipe, dried cherries are mixed into ground beef to reduce fat and increase antioxidants. Serve the burgers with your favorite garnishes. And, if you think that ketchup is made only from tomatoes, think again! Tart cherries are simmered in this delicious healthy ketchup recipe to make a fine condiment for just about any poultry or meat. Try the leftover ketchup with grilled chicken or pork, or as a dip with sweet potato fries.
By Patsy Jamieson

Enchilada Tostadas

It's easy to make your own lower-sodium enchilada sauce to add rich flavor to these fresh and light tostadas.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti Squash and Meatballs

Looking for a pasta that's lower in carbohydrates? Look no further than spaghetti squash. Mix it with homemade meatballs and lower-sodium pasta sauce, and you will quickly love this healthy swap.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bacon Cheeseburger Meatloaf

Do you like bacon cheeseburgers? Try this healthy meatloaf recipe packed with bacon and Cheddar cheese. It has all the flavor of a bacon cheeseburger with none of the guilt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb & Eggplant Ragu

Lamb and eggplant are combined in dishes throughout the Mediterranean. Together they deliver a complex, hearty, earthy flavor that's truly satisfying. In this dish, toasted pine nuts and tangy feta cheese are excellent accents.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meatball Lasagna

Whole-wheat noodles, low-fat cheeses and light pasta sauce make this beef and pasta casserole healthy but still deliciously satisfying.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rigatoni with Beef & Eggplant Ragu

Eggplant gives this pasta sauce a rich meatiness that complements the ground beef. Plus the eggplant allows us to use a little less beef but still have a generous and hearty serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cuban Beef Picadillo over Plantain Mash

Ground beef cooked with tomatoes and briny olives can be found all over Latin America. This is a favorite Cuban variation served over plantains, starchy vegetables that look like giant bananas. You can also serve the picadillo over rice or potatoes, so this easy dinner recipe is versatile too.
By Sandra Gutierrez

Ziti with Meat Sauce

The 95-percent-lean ground beef helps lower the fat and calories in this hearty pasta dinner. Using whole wheat ziti boosts the fiber.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Barbecue Meatball Soup

Ready in one hour, this soup will warm you up on a cool fall day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bacon & Mango Tango Sliders

With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it for your next BLT.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Saucy Porcupine Meatballs

These meatballs are stuffed with plenty of rice, which, as it cooks, pokes out of the meatballs, making them look like prickly little porcupines. The little meatballs are cooked in a mildly tangy tomato sauce that's a sure crowd-pleaser.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Soup

Try this thick main-dish soup--full of chickpeas, tomatoes, lean ground beef and spices--with cornbread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple-Bacon Barbecue Burgers

For your next barbecue, try these Hawaiian-inspired sweet and savory burgers. They're made from lean ground beef and have bacon and crushed pineapple baked right in. Served with barbecue sauce on Hawaiian sweet rolls, they're sure to impress your guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Farmers' Market Sliders

Grill up your veggie haul from the farmers' market and pile them on as toppings in this healthy burger recipe. Bell peppers work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
