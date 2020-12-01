Diabetic Casserole Recipes

11 Diabetes-Friendly Vegetarian Casserole Recipes

Casseroles are a warm and hearty option for any meal and these diabetes-friendly, vegetarian recipes are no exception. These casseroles are low in calories, saturated fat and sodium, so they are perfect for someone following a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Pair with a side salad and whole grain bread to round out the meal. Recipes like Eggplant Tortilla Casserole and Mediterranean Baked Penne are packed with vegetables and grains to create a balanced and nutritious dish.