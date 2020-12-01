Diabetic Casserole Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic casserole recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake

Rating: Unrated
8
This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Tetrazzini

Rating: Unrated
14
This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.
By Ruth Cousineau

Turkey-Vegetable Bake

Need to use up leftover turkey from the holidays? Make this low fat casserole. It's made with brown rice and lots of vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

Rating: Unrated
5
This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken-Spaghetti Squash Bake

Rating: Unrated
3
In this version of a chicken-and-broccoli casserole, spaghetti squash takes on a creamy texture when baked with cream of mushroom soup.
By Joyce Hendley

Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans

Rating: Unrated
33
This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken-Noodle Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
Flavorful Chicken-Noodle Casserole comes to life with this diabetic-friendly recipe. Select light sour cream to lower fat and calorie content.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Garlic Cashew Chicken Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
Combine brown rice, cashews, chow-mein noodles and vegetables galore with chicken in this delicious casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey & Leek Shepherd's Pie

Rating: Unrated
10
The mashed potato-covered shepherd's pie was originally created to use up the leftovers from a festive roast. This version blends peas, leeks and carrots with diced turkey, all in a creamy herb sauce. The dish is a perfect way to create a second meal with the holiday turkey but if you like, use leftover roast chicken, duck or goose.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Cavatelli Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Eggplant Tortilla Casserole

This layered casserole is inspired by classic cheese enchiladas, minus the fuss of rolling and stuffing individual tortillas. You'd never guess that within this comforting Tex-Mex casserole hides a layer of thinly sliced eggplant. The thin slices become tender when roasted and add a subtle savory note.
By Joyce Hendley

Inspiration and Ideas

11 Diabetes-Friendly Vegetarian Casserole Recipes

11 Diabetes-Friendly Vegetarian Casserole Recipes

Casseroles are a warm and hearty option for any meal and these diabetes-friendly, vegetarian recipes are no exception. These casseroles are low in calories, saturated fat and sodium, so they are perfect for someone following a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Pair with a side salad and whole grain bread to round out the meal. Recipes like Eggplant Tortilla Casserole and Mediterranean Baked Penne are packed with vegetables and grains to create a balanced and nutritious dish.
Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole

Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole

Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole.
Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole

Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole

Rating: Unrated
7
Cheddar and Zucchini Frittata

Cheddar and Zucchini Frittata

Rating: Unrated
2
Mediterranean Baked Penne

Mediterranean Baked Penne

Rating: Unrated
11
Zucchini & Turkey Lasagna

Zucchini & Turkey Lasagna

Rigatoni & Spicy Sausage Casserole

Rating: Unrated
4

Mushrooms have the perfect meaty texture to complement a modest amount of spicy Italian sausage in this baked rigatoni that has less than one-quarter the fat of the original. Whole-wheat pasta rather than white pasta makes our version a fiber powerhouse with 7 grams per serving. This delicious and cheesy pasta casserole freezes well so you might want to make an extra to have on hand for a ready-to-heat-and-eat meal.

All Diabetic Casserole Recipes

Florentine Lasagna Roll-Ups

Rating: Unrated
5
Think portion control with these individual lasagna roll-ups. Leftovers are great for lunch the next day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesy Meat and Potato Casserole

Plan ahead to make extra pork chops (see associated recipe, below) for this easy, cheesy casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Shrimp Casserole

Shrimp takes center stage in this spicy Mexican-inspired casserole. It's loaded with corn, green salsa, and Monterey Jack cheese and topped with crunchy homemade tortilla strips.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com