Diabetic Muffin Recipes

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Healthy Carrot Cake Muffins

Carrot cake meets muffins in this healthy breakfast recipe. Whole-wheat pastry flour along with plenty of carrots and toasted walnuts add fiber while applesauce keeps the muffins moist and helps cut back on sugar.
By Marianne Williams

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

The addition of chia seeds in the quick “jam” topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins

Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
By Hilary Meyer

Banana-Oat Muffins

Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Morning Glory Muffins

These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
By Patsy Jamieson

Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins

The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
By Carolyn Casner

Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins

These gluten-free muffins use finely ground rolled oats in place of flour. That gives the fruit- and nut-studded muffins a tender texture and fluffy crumb. To make the muffins even easier, everything is combined in the blender so you can blend, pour, bake and enjoy.
By Carolyn Casner

Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins

These perfectly spiced muffins are diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Flourless Blender Blueberry Mini Muffins

We subtracted the flour, dairy products and eggs from these healthy mini muffins, which are vegan and gluten-free. But we left in all the good stuff--like tons of juicy berries in every bite. Applesauce and brown sugar make these blender muffins moist and provide just the right amount of sweetness for breakfast or a snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Egg and Vegetable Muffins

Bulgur adds fiber and protein to these egg muffins, made with zucchini, tomato and feta cheese.
Blueberry Muffin Bars

With all the supersize muffins out there, portion control can be a challenge. These let you enjoy the flavors of a blueberry muffin, and easily keep track of what you eat.
Rhubarb Oat Muffins

Blueberry-Ricotta Muffins

Zucchini Mini Muffins

Berry Morning Muffin

Best of Bran Muffins

This healthy muffin recipe contains flaxseeds and canola oil, which are both high in heart-healthy, omega-3 fatty acids.

Spiced Bran Muffins with Dried Apricots

The daily recommendation for grains is to make half of them whole-grains. These bran muffins--flavored with banana, apricot and delicious spices--are a tasty and creative way to incorporate whole-grains into your diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rhubarb Oat Muffins

These tasty rhubarb muffins have a sweet streusel topping and are ready in 45 minutes. Use regular rolled oats which have more texture than quick-cooking or instant rolled oats.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins

These gluten-free muffins are full of fruit and guaranteed to be a family favorite. Choose your blueberries wisely. Plump, juicy berries with a deep-blue hue are best.
By Hilary Meyer

Apricot-Pecan Muffins

Apricots, oats, pecans, and a touch of allspice are a winning combination in these easy-to-make muffins.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Fig Ginger Muffins

These muffins are the perfect start to any day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Muffins

The secret to these delicious low-calorie muffins is a combination of moist, rich pumpkin and flavorful buckwheat. They're also rich in fiber.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raisin-Carrot Muffins

Wheat germ and carrots add to the fiber for these diabetic-friendly muffins. Serve them for breakfast or brunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Savory Summer Squash Muffins (Dhoodhi Handvo)

Indian handvo are savory quick breads traditionally made with lauki (also called calabash), a large, mild squash found in India. In this healthy recipe, we use easier-to-find zucchini and bake them in a muffin tin so they all get delightfully crispy edges.
By Shefaly Ravula & Amee Meghani

Buttermilk Corn Muffins

This savory muffin recipe is less sweet than most corn breads. The muffins are quick, easy, and make a great side dish for dinner and for Thanksgiving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry Corn Muffins

Yellow cornmeal, preferably stone-ground, adds a delicious flavor and golden hue to these moist, honey-sweetened muffins.
By Melanie Barnard

Three-B (Buckwheat, Blueberry, and Butternut) Muffins

Buckwheat flour adds fiber to this muffin recipe while blueberries and butternut squash add antioxidants. Savor the muffins for breakfast or snack--they're good for you.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Two-Bran Refrigerator Muffins

These grab-and go bran muffins use applesauce for moisture and to help reduce added sugar content.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tangerine Puckers

These mini tangerine muffins are just the right size for snacking. Each one has less than 50 calories and only 1 gram of fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Butter-Cinnamon English Muffin

Add slices of banana on top for a tasty variation on this morning muffin.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herb-Bran Muffins

Customize these muffins by using your favorite herb, and then pair them with a frittata or omelet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cider-Glazed Fig-Apple Cupcakes

You can serve these cake-like lemon-scented, fruit-packed whole-grain muffins for dessert or brunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Enchilada Muffins

Enchiladas are typically served in rolled tortillas but not in this recipe. The enchilada filling--chicken, tomatoes, herbs and avocado--is served in the middle of a split corn muffin. Delicious!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

To-Go Chocolate Muffin

Use a frozen, low-calorie chocolate muffin to reduce your breakfast prep time, and add a blast of flavor. Serve with soy milk and applesauce for a complete breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
