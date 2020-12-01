Healthy Black Bean Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious black bean salad recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Crunchy Mexican Salad with Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

A spicy cilantro vinaigrette gives this black bean salad Mexican flair. We used the beans for protein, but if you have cooked chicken on hand, you can use that instead. Also, if you have it, finish the salad with a quarter of an avocado for a boost of healthy fats.
By Lauren Grant

Chicken & Kale Taco Salad with Jalapeño-Avocado Ranch

This healthy, super-fast salad recipe swaps out romaine for kale, giving you more than 10 times the vitamin C. Easy flavor hacks like store-bought ranch and pickled jalapeños help make a creamy, tangy and spicy dressing you'll want to drizzle on everything from salad to sliced veggies and shredded poached chicken.
By Breana Killeen

Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad with Avocado

Precooked quinoa helps keep this healthy salad recipe quick and simple. Loaded with black beans, kale, and avocado, this recipe is as filling as it is nutritious. You can also make the sweet potatoes and dressing ahead.
By Lori Zanini RD, CDE

Caribbean Couscous Salad

Mango, bell peppers, and black beans combine with whole-wheat couscous in this Caribbean-inspired grain salad. The ginger-lime dressing has a touch of cayenne pepper and provides just the right amount of zing!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Better Three-Bean Salad

Traditional three-bean salad gets a healthy, fresh spin with the addition of black soybeans, snap peas and a tarragon-infused dressing. Find black soybeans near other canned beans; they're a sweeter, creamier relative of the green ones you're probably familiar with.
By Katie Webster

Southwestern Salad with Black Beans

Here we top salad greens with black beans, sweet corn and grape tomatoes and bring it all together with a tangy avocado-lime dressing for a Mexican-inspired salad. Try this salad for a take-along lunch. To keep the salad greens from getting soggy, pack the greens, salad toppings and dressing in separate containers and toss them together just before eating.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwestern Corn & Black Bean Salad

Here's a great make-ahead dinner--and leftovers are welcome for lunch the next day. If you make it ahead, don't add the salt and pepper until just before serving. That way, the salt won't render the vegetables soggy and the pepper won't lose its bite. Make It a Meal: Scoop up this salad with warm corn tortillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zesty Shrimp & Black Bean Salad

Loaded with fresh tomatoes, peppers and cilantro and seasoned with cumin and chile, this shrimp and black bean salad recipe has all the flavors of a great fresh salsa and is a quick and easy no-cook recipe. Serve with tortilla chips or fresh corn tortillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tex-Mex Salad

Get all the protein -- 17 grams -- you need without the fat and cholesterol. Loaded with fiber-filled beans, sweet corn, crunchy sweet pepper, smooth avocado, and spicy pico de gallo, this bold salad will satisfy your taste buds and appetite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Bean, Mango & Kale Wheat Berry Salad

Wheat berries give this healthy grain-salad recipe a toothsome bite. The chopped kale can be swapped for any dark leafy green, such as spinach or chard, if desired.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Confetti Pasta Bento Box

Cook extra pasta with dinner and set it aside to make an easy pasta salad you can pack for lunch the following day. Add beans, leftover chicken, deli turkey or tuna for extra protein.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Inspiration and Ideas

Southwestern Chicken & Black Bean Salad

No cooking necessary and ready in just 25 minutes, this Southwestern-inspired recipe is a great choice for a quick lunch or dinner. Don't have leftover chicken? No problem--use turkey!
Quinoa, Mango & Black Bean Salad

The vibrant colors of this salad--orange, red, black and green--signal that it's loaded with phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals. And since it features both quinoa--a “complete” protein with all the essential amino acids--and black beans, it's a vegetarian protein powerhouse. Serve on a bed of Boston lettuce or in a pita pocket.
Spicy Corn Salad

Apricot-Spinach Salad

Chicken, Black Bean, Corn & Tomato Salad

Grilled Corn Salad with Black Beans & Rice

Jamaican Jerk Shrimp & Pineapple Salad

Sweet, sour and spicy notes produce a captivating blend of flavors here.

All Healthy Black Bean Salad Recipes

Jamaican Chicken, Rice & Bean Salad

Molasses adds rich flavor to the dressing of this chicken, rice and bean salad.
By Patsy Jamieson
