Mexican Diabetic Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mexican diabetic-friendly recipes for the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl recipe is even better than takeout and just as fast. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthy dinner.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Give juicy shrimp tacos a Cajun flavor spin with spices and a quick sear on a hot grill. An easy avocado mash adds creaminess to cool off the spicy kick.
By Carolyn Casner

Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

Orange juice and cilantro yield a tangy dressing that you'll want to have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado-Yogurt Dip

Update your guacamole recipe by adding protein-packed yogurt to make a healthy dip recipe. For an extra kick, add minced jalapeño or your favorite hot sauce for some zing! Serve this healthy dip recipe with crunchy vegetables, pita chips or pretzels, or use as a sandwich spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Hot Sauce

This homemade hot sauce makes good use of the bountiful tomatoes, onions and peppers in your garden or farmers' market. Adjust the heat to your preference: in our tests, two habaneros yielded a pleasantly spicy sauce without excessive heat--take it up a notch for spicy-food fans by adding extra hot peppers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carne Asada Tacos

These flank-steak soft tacos are so tasty and easy, they should be in everyone's repertoire. Plus they're made with fresh corn tortillas (not fried) and topped with a quick homemade salsa made with avocado, tomato, onion and a bright squeeze of lime.
By Carolyn Casner

Broiled Mango

Broiling fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. A squeeze of tart lime juice balances it out. Try this technique with pineapple as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Chicken Tacos

While many North Americans think of tacos as having crisp, fried shells, authentic Mexican tacos are made with soft, fresh corn tortillas. The traditional preparation is the smart choice, as unfried corn tortillas are low in fat and made with whole grains.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Pickled Carrots

This Mexican-style pickled carrot recipe is great for topping tacos, tostadas and/or quesadillas or as a side to any South-of-the-border entrée. These spicy carrots are also delicious added to a bowl of soup or tossed with spring greens, feta cheese and just a drizzle of olive oil.
By April McGreger

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

Peppery arugula, grilled corn and a tangy lime vinaigrette give this healthy taco salad recipe a serious upgrade. This recipe is the perfect vehicle for using the crushed-up tortilla chips at the bottom of the bag.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle Chicken & Vegetable Soup

This healthy chicken and vegetable soup recipe is perfect for when you're in the mood for comfort food and Mexican all in one! The small amount of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce gives it a mild spice level. For a spicier soup, stir in up to 2 tablespoons chipotle peppers. Look for the small cans of smoked chipotle peppers in adobo sauce near other Mexican ingredients in well-stocked supermarkets. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lime-Jalapeño Chicken

Tangy, mildly spicy and tender, this chicken is delicious with black beans and salsa. It makes a great option for a taco party.
By Stacy Fraser

Inspiration and Ideas

Mexican Coleslaw

Enjoy this crunchy, refreshing alternative to mayonnaise-based coleslaw on a taco or on the side.
Chile-Lime Tortilla Chips

These tortilla chips are baked, not fried, and a squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of chili powder add flavor without tons of calories. Plus with 5 grams less fat per serving than a packaged version, they deliver all the crunch without the guilt.
Chipotle-Marinated Pork Tenderloin

Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Three-Bean Chili

Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Tomato & Avocado Salsa

Guacamole-Stuffed Eggs

Guacamole-stuffed eggs are the perfect healthy appetizer recipe for an easy, yet impressive, potluck or party dish.

All Mexican Diabetic Recipes

Roasted Squash with Garlic, Lime & Chile

Cumin, garlic, lime and a jalapeño pepper spice up this roasted butternut squash recipe. If you like the consistent look of squash rounds, look for a long-necked butternut or use just the necks from a couple, reserving the bulbous bottoms for another use, such as for healthy muffins or soup.
By Molly Stevens

Tomato Salsa

You might want to double this recipe so you have extra for snacking. If using less-than-perfect tomatoes, consider adding a pinch of sugar to make up for the lack of natural sweetness.
By Ken Haedrich

EatingWell Crispy Taco Shells

Surprisingly easy and far better-tasting than store-bought taco shells.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean & Chipotle Tostadas with Creme Fraiche

If you love breakfast burritos or huevos rancheros, you'll love this tostada with seasoned black beans on crispy tortillas with scrambled eggs on top. Pass salsa or hot sauce to go with it.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Carnitas Tacos

Richly flavorful pulled pork is served in corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, red onions, and salsa, then topped with lime crema.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp Veracruzana

Veracruzana is a dish full of onions, jalapeños and tomatoes from the Mexican state of Veracruz. Here we pair the zesty sauce with shrimp, but it can be served with any type of fish or chicken. The heat of fresh jalapeños varies depending on growing conditions. Be sure to taste yours as you're adding them to the dish and adjust the amount according to your taste. For pepper flavor without the heat, use a thinly sliced green bell pepper in place of the jalapeños. Serve with: Rice or potatoes and an avocado salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon with Pepita-Lime Butter

Lime juice, chili powder and pepitas give this salmon Mexican flair. Serve with wild rice and steamed vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Tomato Salsa

Fresh and easy, this recipe yields about 5 cups of salsa--plenty to serve a crowd. If you like spicy salsa, use the full amount of jalapenos and add more cayenne pepper.
By Stacy Fraser

Ancho Chile Salsa

This mellow salsa, made with dried ancho chiles, is a good all-purpose salsa. It's delicious with anything from scrambled eggs to tostadas. A rich tomato flavor is important in this salsa, so when tomatoes are out of season, good-quality canned tomatoes may be a better choice than fresh. Adapted from Cooking with the Seasons at Rancho La Puerta: Recipes from the World-Famous Spa (Stewart, Tabori & Chang, 2008) by Deborah Szekely and Deborah M. Schneider with Chef Jesús González, Chef of La Cocina Que Canta.
By Jesús González

Mojito Marinade

The mojito, a Cuban cocktail, is made with rum, lime juice and fresh mint muddled with sugar at the bottom of a tall glass. We turned this refreshing idea into a brightly flavored marinade that works well with any light meat or seafood. Use on: Extra-firm tofu, shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi, chicken, pork
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lime-Mango Sorbet

It couldn't be any easier to make sorbet. Just combine fruit, sugar and juice and escape to the tropics with this mango sorbet recipe flavored with lime. For a fun presentation, sprinkle with toasted coconut before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwestern Rubbed Turkey

Smoked paprika is the key to the turkey rub in this recipe. It can be purchased in gourmet markets and online at www.tienda.com. Roasting the bird breast-side down for the first half keeps the breast meat succulent and moist.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blistered Peppers with Lime

Eating shishito or Padrón peppers can be a bit of a gamble. Most of them are quite mild, but every once in a while--BAM!--you get a hot one. If you're not up for that game, you can just go for all baby bells in this healthy side dish recipe. Find shishitos, Padróns and baby bells at large supermarkets, specialty stores and farmers' markets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato & Avocado Salsa

You'll love this quick and delicious salsa so much, you'll want to make it for every Taco Night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Pickled Tomatillos

Chopped pickled tomatillos make a delicious garnish for tacos and quesadillas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean Dip

This lively dip can be made in minutes. Serve with baked tortilla chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Poblano, Sweet Potato & Apple Stuffed Pork Loin

This easy, stuffed pork loin recipe starts with a soak in brine to ensure that it stays juicy and moist. The stuffing combines sweet potatoes, apples and gently spicy poblanos with Mexican herbs and spices. Cornbread is a natural pairing with pork, as is a salad with toasted pepitas and cider vinaigrette.
By Tara Mataraza Desmond

Watermelon Salsa

Sweet, savory and crunchy salsa accompanies grilled pork or chicken rather nicely. Try it with tortilla chips as a refreshing alternative to a tomato salsa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Oregano Grilled Shrimp (Camarones Asada en Escabeche)

Escabeche, a quick pickling of already-cooked food, is a common way of preparing fish and vegetables in Mexico. In this healthy shellfish recipe, the shrimp are grilled first, then infused with flavor from a chile, herb and vinegar marinade. Serve with tortilla shells for tacos, on top of a salad or with toothpicks for an easy appetizer.
By Roberto Santibañez

Spicy Tomatillo Quinoa

In this easy quinoa recipe, tomatillos work double-duty: some are pureed to flavor the cooking liquid, others are chopped and stirred in raw for color and texture. Serve with grilled chicken, steak or fish, and a dollop of sour cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Lime-Chile Dressing

In addition to the Margarita Shrimp Salad, you can use this zingy dressing to make low-fat Caesar salad with romaine, croutons and Parmesan shavings. It also works well as a marinade for chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Fajita Wraps

Sliced chicken, tenderized in lime juice, combines with a spicy sour-cream sauce in this tasty wrap. Serve with Vinegary Coleslaw and Spiced Pinto Beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Mole Tacos

This easy slow-cooker chicken recipe with mole poblano gets plenty of complex flavor from anchos (dried poblanos). Beer is an unconventional ingredient, but makes a nice bittersweet companion for the chiles. For more ways to serve this healthy mole, try these ideas: leave the chicken on the bone and serve with the sauce over brown rice; serve the shredded chicken on buns with creamy coleslaw; or stir vegetables and a can of rinsed beans into the saucy shredded chicken to make chili.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tortilla Chips

It's definitely worth making your own corn tortilla chips--these low-fat baked tortilla chips have a more pronounced corn flavor than store-bought tortilla chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
