Diabetic Recipes with Sugar Substitutes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic-friendly recipes with sugar substitutes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sugar Cookie Cutouts

Here's a low-calorie, lower-fat version of traditional sugar cookie dough. Roll out and shape it for all your favorite holiday cookies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Fudge Rounds

Even though this low-calorie cookie recipe is made with egg whites and plain low-fat yogurt, the cookies still taste rich and sweet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Fig Linzer Cookies

Linzer torte, made with a nut crust and filled with raspberry jam, is a favorite treat in Austria. This is a low-calorie, lower-fat version of that classic dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Simple Almond Cookies

For a snack or sweet dessert, enjoy one of these flourless cookies. Drizzle chocolate on top for added pizzazz.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Crisp

Rating: Unrated
1
There's nothing like this old-fashioned apple dessert recipe to top off a good dinner. It's low in calories and can be made even lower if prepared with sugar substitute.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Light and Luscious Pumpkin Pie

If pumpkin pie is a must for the holidays, this version fulfills that holiday tradition without derailing your meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basic Crustless Pumpkin Pie

Rating: Unrated
1
This low-fat crustless pumpkin pie is a perfect dessert for the dieters at your holiday meal or people who are watching their carbs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Red and White Wreaths

Suit your taste by using your choice of almond or mint extract for these crisp cookies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basic Yellow Cake

This is your go-to yellow cake recipe. Top it with your favorite frosting and sprinkles for a birthday cake! To lower the sugar, swap out the sugar for sugar substitute blend.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger-Spiced Chocolate Cake

No ordinary chocolate cake, this family pleaser gets its exquisite flavor from buttermilk and two kinds of ginger.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Oatmeal Streusel Bars

Rating: Unrated
1
Crunchy pecans and warm vanilla add the perfect touch to these breakfast bars.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Spice Cupcakes

Subtly spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, each Apple-Spice Cupcake is chock-full of chopped apple.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Hazelnut Coffee Cake

Hazelnut Coffee Cake

A toasted hazelnut streusel tops this marbled coffeecake. A hint of chocolate adds to the rich flavor.
Plum Pudding Cookies

Plum Pudding Cookies

These fruity cookies have the taste of sweet plums and almonds.
Fudge-Berry Cupcakes

Fudge-Berry Cupcakes

Chocolate-Ginger Cupcakes

Chocolate-Ginger Cupcakes

Vanilla Latte Cupcakes

Vanilla Latte Cupcakes

Apple-Nut Wedges

Apple-Nut Wedges

Overnight Blueberry Coffee Cake

For an easy and delicious breakfast, prepare this coffee cake the night before then bake for 30 minutes in the morning.

All Diabetic Recipes with Sugar Substitutes

Raspberry Mocha Ice Cream Brownie Cake

Chocolate lovers rejoice! Sugar-free brownie mix and no-sugar-added ice cream make this decadent dessert diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

A twist on a timeless, sweet snack! To make this dessert a healthier option, use a sugar substitute and see the tip for omitting the oil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sugar-Free Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
1
Create instant frozen yogurt for a healthy dessert in just 10 minutes by blending frozen strawberries with yogurt in a food processor. This healthy frozen yogurt recipe is sweetened with Splenda, making it a sugar-free treat. Use a different favorite frozen fruit in place of the strawberries if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brown Rice Pudding

Crown each serving of this brown rice pudding with a generous sprinkling of cinnamon and, if you like, a few toasted almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Triple-Chocolate-Mint Sandwich Cookies

Little mint-chocolate sandwich cookies have a big taste when rolled in cocoa powder and given a sweet chocolate filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Very Cherry Peach Cobbler

A tender biscuit-like topper sets off the ripe, juicy fruit in this low-calorie dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple-Cherry Cake Cobbler

This easy cobbler is filled with cherries, pears, and pineapples and its flavor is heightened with cinnamon and nutmeg.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Red Velvet Whoopie Pies

These Red Velvet Whoopie Pies are fun to make and delicious! Prepare for your next party, a bake sale or just as a fun weekend treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Citrus Angel Tea Cakes

In this dessert recipe, cupcake-sized angel cakes are split and filled with either lemon or raspberry cream fillings. Topped with fresh fruit and a dusting of powdered sugar, these fancy tea cakes are so beautiful, nobody will believe you made them yourself!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Smothered White Chocolate Pound Cake

This decadent pound cake is drizzled with white chocolate and topped with a delicious compote of cranberries, oranges and kiwifruit.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brandied Apple Strudel

Butter-flavor cooking spray works great as a substitute for the melted butter traditionally brushed on strudel pastry.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Walnut Berry-Cherry Crisp

Blueberries, flaxseeds and oats make this fruit crisp dessert good for diabetic meal plans or just healthy eating in general.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Layered Brownies

The only thing better than brownies are mouth-watering, layered brownies. Four decadent layers make these brownies uniquely and undeniably delicious.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Triple-A Apple Pie

Apples, Anjou pears, and apricots are the As that make this apple pie a knockout.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger-Chocolate Crunch Pumpkin Pie

An easy gingersnap topping jazzes up this crustless pumpkin pie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Nectarine Tart

The filling in this low-fat dessert tastes deceivingly rich. Fat-free cream cheese is the secret that's yours to share-or not.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Citrus Angel Cake with Peach and Plum Salsa

This low-sugar angel food cake recipe gets sensational flavor but no additional carbs from shredded citrus peel. Fresh fruit on top adds nutrients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Caramel Popcorn

Toss popped popcorn in a vanilla brown sugar syrup, then bake for a quick-and-easy sweet snack or gift.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brownie Raspberry Tart

A chocolate brownie crust is spread with light chocolate filling and topped with raspberries for a pretty, flavorful dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cider-Glazed Fig-Apple Cupcakes

You can serve these cake-like lemon-scented, fruit-packed whole-grain muffins for dessert or brunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Figs & Berries with Zabaglione

Zabaglione is a rich Italian dessert custard made with eggs, sugar and sweet Italian Marsala wine. This recipe uses low-fat dairy products to keep the calories and fat down.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berries with Custard Sauce

For this easy fruit dessert, the custard calls for fewer eggs and is thickened with cornstarch. The diabetic-friendly recipe has only 3 grams of fat per serving!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pomegranate Tea Sorbet

This unique dessert has just 62 calories per serving and may just become your new favorite treat. Its delicious flavor comes from pomegranate juice and herb tea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple Cake with Macadamia-Apricot Topper

You'll think you're on a tropical vacation after just one taste of this pineapple-flavored cake served with a sweet apricot and macadamia nut topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com