Diabetic Recipes with Sugar Substitutes

Sugar Cookie Cutouts
Here's a low-calorie, lower-fat version of traditional sugar cookie dough. Roll out and shape it for all your favorite holiday cookies.
Almond Fudge Rounds
Even though this low-calorie cookie recipe is made with egg whites and plain low-fat yogurt, the cookies still taste rich and sweet.
Raspberry-Fig Linzer Cookies
Linzer torte, made with a nut crust and filled with raspberry jam, is a favorite treat in Austria. This is a low-calorie, lower-fat version of that classic dessert.
Simple Almond Cookies
For a snack or sweet dessert, enjoy one of these flourless cookies. Drizzle chocolate on top for added pizzazz.
Apple Crisp
There's nothing like this old-fashioned apple dessert recipe to top off a good dinner. It's low in calories and can be made even lower if prepared with sugar substitute.
Light and Luscious Pumpkin Pie
If pumpkin pie is a must for the holidays, this version fulfills that holiday tradition without derailing your meal plan.
Basic Crustless Pumpkin Pie
This low-fat crustless pumpkin pie is a perfect dessert for the dieters at your holiday meal or people who are watching their carbs.
Red and White Wreaths
Suit your taste by using your choice of almond or mint extract for these crisp cookies.
Basic Yellow Cake
This is your go-to yellow cake recipe. Top it with your favorite frosting and sprinkles for a birthday cake! To lower the sugar, swap out the sugar for sugar substitute blend.
Ginger-Spiced Chocolate Cake
No ordinary chocolate cake, this family pleaser gets its exquisite flavor from buttermilk and two kinds of ginger.
Cranberry-Oatmeal Streusel Bars
Crunchy pecans and warm vanilla add the perfect touch to these breakfast bars.
Apple-Spice Cupcakes
Subtly spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, each Apple-Spice Cupcake is chock-full of chopped apple.