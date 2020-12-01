Diabetic Sandwich Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic-friendly sandwich recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.
By Katie Webster

Avocado-Egg Toast

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
By Ellen Davis

Chicken Shawarma with Yogurt Sauce

The key to cooking juicy chicken without a spit in this healthy recipe is high heat and dark meat. The yogurt in the marinade gives the chicken both its tender texture and its alluring char. More yogurt in the sauce, along with crunchy cucumbers and herbs, keeps the flavors bright.
By JJ Goode

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.
By Liz Mervosh

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Zesty Sloppy Joes

This version of the favorite ground beef sandwich is livened up with jalapeño peppers and chili powder.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Lettuce Wraps

A tangy, nutty tahini dressing brings together no-cook ingredients like canned chickpeas and roasted red peppers for these easy meal-prep lettuce wraps. Make these wraps ahead of time for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner. A few wedges of warm pita finish off the meal perfectly.
By Robin Bashinsky

Open-Face Italian Chicken Sandwiches with Avocado Slaw

The quick tomato topping on these hearty and healthy chicken sandwiches will remind you of pizza. The accompanying slaw swaps out mayo for healthier avocado. Cook the chicken breasts on the grill if you prefer (see Tip) and consider making a double batch of the chicken for lunches and dinners later in the week.
By Joyce Hendley

Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich

In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

We love the crunch from sliced cucumber and jicama in these savory chicken lettuce wraps. Serve with the simple peanut sauce for an easy dinner recipe that will impress kids and adults alike.
By Lauren Grant

Salmon Pita Sandwich

This quick lunch recipe is loaded with heart-healthy omega-3s thanks to the canned sockeye salmon. If you're bringing this sandwich for lunch, keep the salmon salad separate and stuff the pita just before eating.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Greek Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce

Cucumbers do double duty in this healthy Greek chicken pita recipe--they're grated to lend a refreshing flavor to the quick cucumber-yogurt sauce and sliced to provide cool crunch tucked into the pita. Serve these Mediterranean sandwiches for a healthy dinner or light lunch.
By Lauren Grant

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
Lentil Burgers

Walnuts and fresh marjoram accent these vegan lentil burgers. Substitute oregano for marjoram if you like. Serve with a smear of whole-grain mustard and roasted sweet potato wedges.
Seitan BBQ Sandwiches

Open-Face Spinach & Olive Melts

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap with Cilantro Hummus

Chipotle Ranch Egg Salad Wraps

Put a Southwest spin on easy-to-pack egg salad sandwiches with this healthy wrap recipe.

Pistachio & Peach Toast

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.
By Ellen Davis

Turkey-Apple-Brie Sandwiches

Hollowed-out baguettes hold a satisfying combo of tart apples, creamy Brie and protein-rich, shredded turkey.
By Ellen Davis

Southwestern Waffle

This open-faced egg sandwich has a bit of southwestern flair with avocado and fresh salsa. And while you'd normally expect it served on toast or an English muffin, we've switched things up by serving it on a whole-grain waffle.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Egg-Vegetable Salad Wraps

Fresh vegetables add crunch and flavor to plain egg salad in this recipe. These low-calorie wraps are perfect for a casual lunch gathering for friends or for taking on a picnic. Just wrap each one tightly in wax paper and then plastic wrap. They'll hold in your insulated picnic bag with ice packs for up to five hours.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Hamburger for Two

Slow-cooked onions add moisture and flavor to these lean beef burgers for two. A quick blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, relish and vinegar makes a perfect tangy, sweet and creamy “special sauce” for this burger. We love the dill relish here, but use sweet relish if you prefer it. Serve with sweet potato fries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

This better-for-you sandwich is made with whole wheat bread and reduced-fat mayonnaise and cheese, so you can feel great about your lunch choice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Salmon Breakfast Wraps

This take on lox and cream cheese uses whole wheat tortillas instead of the traditional bagels.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fish Tacos with Avocado-Lime Crema

If battering and frying fish sounds messy, frozen fish sticks are your fish taco savior in this healthy dinner recipe. Use them for a quick, kid-friendly dinner or try popcorn shrimp. Serve with your favorite salsa and black beans on the side.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Curry Chicken-Salad Sandwich

Greek yogurt takes the place of mayonnaise in this healthy chicken-salad sandwich.
By Katie Shields, M.S., RDN

Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap

Who doesn't love a BLT? In this Mexican-inspired version, we've added chicken and avocado and wrapped it in a tortilla, making it easy to eat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Chicken Lettuce Wraps

This chicken salad is made with a blend of light mayonnaise and fat-free Greek yogurt. Served on butterhead lettuce leaves instead of bread, and topped with sweet cherries and crunchy almonds, this recipe is a great choice for a light lunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Kiwi Cheesecake Toast

In a hurry? It takes just 5 minutes to toss together this cheerful strawberry-kiwi toast.
By Ellen Davis

BBQ Ranch Wraps

Pack these yummy wrap sandwiches for an easy meal on the go.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Tuna Panini

For a great sandwich filling, spike canned tuna with salty olives and capers, bright lemon juice and tangy feta.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Salmon Burgers with Coleslaw and Roasted Carrots

Salmon burgers on toasted rolls are served with tasty coleslaw and roasted carrots for a budget-friendly meal with plenty of vegetables.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crunchy Egg Salad Sandwiches

Chopped cucumbers and walnuts add a welcome crunch to this tasty sandwich.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

Another time, use the subtly seasoned Dried Tomato-Pepper Spread to spiff up a cold turkey sandwich.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian-Herbed Chicken and Mozzarella Melts

Chicken thighs are slowly cooked with Italian-style sauce and herbs, then served on crusty bread slices with olives and two savory cheeses.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curried Chicken Pitas

Cranberries and pear are sweet counterpoints in this tangy curried chicken salad. Toasted sliced almonds add a nutty crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cobb Salad Sandwiches

The best parts of a Cobb salad--avocado, bacon, chicken and tomato--come together on whole-wheat bread with a creamy ranch-yogurt sauce.
By Ellen Davis

Pecan & Mushroom Burgers

Filled with toasted pecans, vinegar-splashed mushrooms and bulgur, these burgers have an earthy, nutty character that pairs perfectly with the luxurious Blue Cheese Sauce.
By Ken Haedrich

Open-Face Philly-Style Chicken Sandwiches

Next time you're in Philadelphia, don't miss out on sampling the city's famous cheesesteak sandwiches, but in the meantime, satisfy yourself at home with this makeover chicken version. Open-faced on whole-grain bread, loaded with sautéed peppers and onions, and topped with melty Provolone cheese, this 30-minute broiled sandwich is easy and delicious!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vietnamese BLT Wraps

This gluten-free twist on the conventional BLT also has a little Vietnamese flavor pop. This makes only four wraps, but you can easily scale it up to serve a crowd. Reprinted from Real Food Heals by arrangement with Avery Books, a member of Penguin Group (USA) LLC, A Penguin Random House Company. Copyright © 2017, Seamus Mullen.
By Seamus Mullen
