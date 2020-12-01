Diabetic Pork Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic pork recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

Rating: Unrated
11
Fresh herbs, onion and bacon sauté alongside Brussels sprouts in this easy vegetable side dish recipe. This savory dish is delicious in the fall and winter months, when Brussels sprouts are in season. If you can find them still attached to the stalk, don't be intimidated--buy them, as they're likely more fresh. Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ham-&-Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Rating: Unrated
20
Making a pocket in the chicken breast to hold the stuffing is easy with a good, sharp, thin-bladed knife. Browning the chicken in a skillet before baking gives it a beautiful golden color, and finishing in the oven ensures that it cooks evenly throughout.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles

Rating: Unrated
1
These sweet and savory mini casseroles are ready in just an hour. Refrigerate or freeze the leftovers to enjoy later.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sausage Balls

These homemade sausage balls are a healthy riff on the original--we add riced cauliflower for moisture and a veggie boost, whole-wheat flour stands in for prepared biscuit mix, and sharp Cheddar adds flavor. Serve these sausage balls for brunch, as an appetizer, or mix them with your favorite marinara for dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Pears with Prosciutto

This 3-ingredient finger food is the perfect classy appetizer for your next party. It's so simple to make yet so elegant and delicious. Finishing with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar makes the flavors pop and takes this easy app to the next level.
By Melissa Fallon

Slow-Cooker Stout & Chicken Stew

Rating: Unrated
58
Chicken thighs can take plenty of cooking without getting tough or drying out, which makes them perfect for the slow cooker. Here we braise them in Guinness stout along with hearty vegetables, with just the right amount of bacon for added savoriness.
By Jim Romanoff

Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans

Rating: Unrated
33
This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Oven-Fried Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated
4
These whole-wheat panko breadcrumb-coated pork chops get just as crispy as fried chops, but they're healthier. Oven-frying saves you fat and calories while producing chops that are crispy on the outside, yet juicy inside. Serve with steamed broccoli and baked sweet potato for a satisfying weeknight dinner.
By Hilary Meyer

Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus with Spiced Honey Glaze

Serve these bacon-wrapped asparagus spears at your next party. They're grilled with a cayenne and honey mustard glaze and the taste is out of this world.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Green Beans with Applewood Bacon

Cooking bacon and green beans on a sheet pan together simplifies holiday meal prep. Red-wine vinegar and lemon juice provide a balanced, bright flavor.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Baked Cavatelli Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Pork Chop Recipes

Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Pork Chop Recipes

Nothing says home-cooked meal quite like the pork chop. This versatile cut can be incorporated into all sorts of satisfying and healthy meals. Here are our best diabetic pork chop recipes.
Cranberry Pork Loin Chops

Cranberry Pork Loin Chops

In addition to pork, you can use the tangy orange-and-cranberry sauce side dish recipe over grilled chicken or fish too.
Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney

Stuffed Pork Loin with Wild Rice

Stuffed Pork Loin with Wild Rice

Rating: Unrated
2
Pork Tenderloin with Brown Gravy and Mushrooms

Pork Tenderloin with Brown Gravy and Mushrooms

Mustard-Maple Pork Roast

Mustard-Maple Pork Roast

Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
2

In this easy one-pan dinner, boneless pork loin roast is cooked over a bed of carrots and parsnips for an all-in-one dish that makes an impressive centerpiece for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. Choose free-range heritage pork if you can--its flavor really shines with no more seasoning than a bit of thyme and a little sea salt. If you'd like, dress up the meal with a traditional Irish apple condiment--Ploughmans chutney or Bramley applesauce, which you can find in specialty stores and online.

All Diabetic Pork Recipes

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg

Rating: Unrated
4
Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Prosciutto & Asparagus Strata

Rating: Unrated
2
This breakfast strata recipe, loaded with onions, leeks and asparagus, is a great way to serve eggs to a crowd for brunch. This healthy breakfast casserole is lightened up by using less bread, low-fat milk and more vegetables. The egg mixture and vegetables can be made ahead, but plan to put the strata in the oven to bake about 1 hour before you want to serve it.
By Julee Rosso

Cauliflower, Pancetta & Olive Spaghetti

Rating: Unrated
1
Don't ditch your pasta-cooking water! The flavorful liquid retains a touch of the pasta's starch, which helps your sauce cling to the pasta in this healthy pasta recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-&-Fennel Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Rating: Unrated
12
Roasted apples, fennel and red onion are the perfect foil to roasted pork tenderloin. Make it a meal: Stir sauteed broccoli rabe into quick-cooking barley to serve alongside.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chili-Glazed Pork Roast

A simple brown sugar and spice rub gives this pork dinner an intense flavor. The sugar caramelizes during roasting to create a delicious glaze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Arugula Salad with Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Pears & Blue Cheese

Rating: Unrated
2
Toasted walnuts and roasted pork tenderloin make this elegant salad worthy of company, yet it's easy enough to prepare on a weeknight!
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Broccoli-Bacon Salad

Rating: Unrated
37
A picnic favorite, this salad combines broccoli, water chestnuts, cranberries and just a little bacon for delicious results. Our version has plenty of creaminess without all the fat. Make it once and it will become a regular on your backyard barbecue menu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooked Baked Beans with Bacon

It's easy to purchase baked beans in a can, but making your own in the slow cooker results in a rich and deliciously flavored side dish that you'll feel better about serving to guests.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jambalaya Stuffed Peppers

Rating: Unrated
1
In this healthy stuffed peppers recipe, a delicious jambalaya filling of chicken and Cajun spices gets baked inside of bell peppers. Traditional jambalaya is made with green bell peppers, but you can use green, yellow, or orange peppers (or a mix) for this dish. Look for bell peppers with even bottoms, so that they stand upright on their own.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Corn Chowder with Bacon

Rating: Unrated
2
Pureeing some of the corn-and-potato mixture in a blender gives this soup rich creaminess without much cream. Red bell pepper imparts a beautiful golden hue to the chowder (and is a great source of vitamin C). For a final touch, a little bacon crumbled over this easy corn chowder recipe goes a long way.
By Joyce Hendley

Pork Chops with Roasted Cauliflower and Onions

This quick one-skillet vegetable and pork main dish recipe makes a great weeknight dinner. Look for pre-cut cauliflower florets in the produce aisle of your grocery store to cut down on prep time, and your dinner will be on the table in just 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Paprika Baked Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes & Broccoli

You'd never guess that this elegant meal comes together on just one baking sheet. While the pork rests, whip together an easy red pepper sauce to complete this impressive and healthy dinner. The sauce would also be delicious with chicken. We're willing to bet this easy sheet-pan dinner recipe will go into heavy rotation on your kitchen playlist.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Paprika Baked Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes & Broccoli

You'd never guess that this elegant meal comes together on just one baking sheet. While the pork rests, whip together an easy red pepper sauce to complete this impressive and healthy dinner. The sauce would also be delicious with chicken. We're willing to bet this easy sheet-pan dinner recipe will go into heavy rotation on your kitchen playlist.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Pinto Bean & Andouille Sausage Stew

Rating: Unrated
12
An adaptation of the Andalusian dish fabada, this pinto bean stew is seasoned with andouille sausage, bacon, tomatoes, onions, peppers and smoked paprika. Fans of spicy beans should use the full amount of minced chile pepper (or more). Serve with brown rice and sour cream.
By Perla Meyers

25-Minute Pork Diane

Rating: Unrated
2
Worcestershire sauce, Dijon mustard, and lemon add zest to this tender, juicy pork loin recipe, which is weeknight-quick.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon-Horseradish Cream

Rating: Unrated
8
These tangy horseradish-cream-topped Brussels sprouts are just the thing to serve with corned beef and potatoes, or alongside a holiday ham or turkey. Look for sprouts with tight, firm, small deep-green heads; if they're still on the stalk, so much the better. To prepare, peel off outer leaves and trim the stems. Double it: Steam the Brussels sprouts in a Dutch oven instead of a saucepan.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caribbean Bowls

Rating: Unrated
2
This tropical dish is made complete with Jamaican Jerk Seasoning. Pork, rice, and beans combine with pineapple and red onion in a delicious honey-lime vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Pork with Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple Italian-inspired recipe combines pork shoulder with aromatic fennel. As the pork cooks, its juices drip down to flavor the sweet potatoes that are nestled in the bottom of the slow cooker. Serve with steamed green beans for a complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oven-Barbecued Pork Chops

Rating: Unrated
17
Need a little summertime flavor? Try this swift recipe and enjoy a “barbecue” indoors. Make it a meal: Serve with coleslaw and cornbread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Balsamic Pork Tenderloin

Rating: Unrated
1
A pork tenderloin is marinated in a mixture of balsamic vinegar and rosemary, then brushed with an easy balsamic glaze for this simple, low-calorie dinner recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Maple-Mustard Pork with Roasted Sweet Potatoes & Cauliflower

Rating: Unrated
1
The combination of sweet maple syrup and tangy mustard makes a flavorful marinade for quick-cooking pork loin chops in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with roasted sweet potatoes and cauliflower for an easy, tasty meal that's ready in under a half an hour (if you marinate the pork ahead of time).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Korean Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice

Rating: Unrated
2
In this healthy fried rice recipe, zucchini, carrots and kimchi are tossed with Korean gochujang for a delicious one-bowl dinner. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok--if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cider-Braised Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Everyone loves Brussels sprouts when they're drizzled in a tangy-sweet sauce. Plus, bacon! Serve with chicken, pork or steak and roasted potatoes.
By Carolyn Malcoun
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com