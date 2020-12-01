Whole30 Chicken Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Whole30 chicken recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes

45
Caramelized sweet potatoes and red onion are the bed for chicken thighs that cook up fast in a very hot oven--perfect for a quick healthy chicken dinner. Serve with a fall salad of mixed greens, sliced apples and blue cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts

25
In this healthy chicken recipe, paprika-rubbed chicken thighs are nestled into Brussels sprouts and shallots and roasted on a sheet pan in the oven for an easy, healthy dinner. As the chicken thighs roast, the garlicky drippings flavor the Brussels sprouts and shallots. Delicious one-pan cooking! Smoked paprika adds a touch of smoky flavor--look for it at well-stocked supermarkets or in the bulk-spice section at natural-foods markets. Regular paprika can be used in its place, but doesn't add the hint of smoke.
By Breana Killeen

Sheet-Pan Chicken & Brussels Sprouts

1
Roasted Brussels sprouts and chicken thighs are a match we go back to over and over again in the Test Kitchen. Paired with cumin, thyme, sweet potatoes and a hit of sherry vinegar, they create one of our favorite easy dinner recipes.
By Breana Killeen

Spinach & Strawberry Meal-Prep Salad

1
One of our most popular salad recipes, Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts (see Associated Recipes), gets a makeover in these simple yet totally satisfying meal-prep spinach salad bowls. They require minimal prep and can be customized to your taste. Swap in roasted salmon for the chicken thighs, and almonds or pecans for the walnuts, and use any fresh berry that looks good at your market.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Spaghetti Squash & Chicken with Avocado Pesto

6
Give pesto pasta a healthy makeover with this easy recipe that combines low-carb spaghetti squash with high-protein chicken breast. Top this powerhouse combo with homemade basil pesto that gets a creamy upgrade from ripe avocados to complete a mouthwatering chicken dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Meal-Prep Sheet-Pan Chicken Thighs

3
Cook up six servings of chicken at once with this quick and easy meal-prep recipe: you'll have recipe-ready cooked chicken in the fridge for throw-together lunches and dinners throughout the week. This simple sheet-pan chicken thigh recipe gets an easy burst of flavor from dried oregano and a clove of garlic.
By Katie Webster

Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

1
Using kale leaves instead of bread to wrap your filling makes this healthy chicken lunch recipe low-calorie (and lower in carbs!). If you can't find lacinato (aka Tuscan) kale, try cabbage for your wrap.
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Creole Chicken & Shrimp

1
This variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet. A medley of spices gives this healthy dish of chicken, sausage and veggies a rich, complex flavor. Bonus: This easy sheet-pan dinner requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Braised Chicken Thighs with Olive, Orange & Fennel

This technique sears chicken thighs before braising. Serve this vibrant skillet chicken dish with rice or cauliflower rice.
By Patsy Jamieson

Two Simple Herb-Roasted Chickens

We've included a basic herb combination in this recipe for roasting two chickens at once, but season your chicken with whatever herbs you like. Though we like to roast two chickens at once, you can also easily halve all the ingredients and just roast one.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simple Roast Chicken

3
There's no reason to get overly fussy with complicated techniques for a flavorful, rich and simple roast chicken, the ultimate comfort food.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pesto Chicken

This grilled chicken has an Italian-inspired taste when topped with a freshly made pesto. Serve it with fresh peas and roasted potato wedges for dinner, or over mixed salad greens for a hearty lunch salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage for Two

Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage for Two

In this sheet-pan dinner recipe, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, garlic and sausage all roast on one pan. Pick whatever variety of chicken sausage you prefer but we're partial to the flavor of chicken-apple in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with crusty bread and a dollop of whole-grain mustard.
Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs

Oven-Roasted Chicken Thighs

This easy recipe for sheet-pan roasted chicken thighs is a basic building-block recipe for meal prep. You can easily double the recipe or change the seasoning to suit your tastes.
Paprika-Herb Rubbed Chicken

Paprika-Herb Rubbed Chicken

2
Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles

Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles

1
Instant Pot Chicken Breast

Instant Pot Chicken Breast

1
Roast Chicken with Preserved Lemon & Braised Vegetables

Roast Chicken with Preserved Lemon & Braised Vegetables

Vertically Grilled Whole Chicken

In this whole grilled chicken recipe, a vertical grilling rack allows the heat of the grill to flow inside the bird, which means it cooks from both the inside and outside. Season with just salt, pepper and olive oil or use your favorite rub or marinade. You could also use a basting sauce during the last 10 minutes of cooking for extra flavor.

All Whole30 Chicken Recipes

Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage

6
Butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, garlic and sausage all roast on one sheet pan in this super-easy dinner. We're partial to the flavor of chicken-apple sausage, but you can pick whatever variety of chicken sausage you prefer. Serve with crusty bread and a dollop of whole-grain mustard.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lapsang Souchong Chicken with Bok Choy

In this healthy chicken recipe, dried Chinese Lapsang Souchong tea lends a smoky flavor to the meat. Look for it near other teas or in the bulk section. Grind it in a spice grinder before using. Serve with steamed brown rice or rice noodles drizzled with sesame oil.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Indian-Spiced Grilled Chicken

1
This tangy marinade, spiked with the Indian spice blend garam masala, is a terrific way to enliven grilled chicken. Try it on tofu or pork chops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken Ratatouille

12
We gave this classic Provençal dish a taste of summer by grilling the vegetables traditionally used in ratatouille (bell pepper, eggplant, zucchini, tomato). Topped with grilled chicken, it makes an easy main course for summer entertaining. We like fresh marjoram and basil to complement the flavors, but any fresh herb will work. Serve with polenta and a glass of Pinot Noir.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rich Homemade Chicken Stock

1
We love using convenient, store-bought chicken broth, but making your own is easier than you think and the full flavor is worth the effort. In this recipe, we use economical chicken leg quarters and simmer the stock long enough to develop an ultra-rich taste. Plus, there's no added sodium in the recipe--just salt to your personal preference. If you have two stockpots or large Dutch ovens, consider making two batches and freezing one--you'll be happy you did.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spice-Roasted Chicken & Lemon Potatoes

If it isn't already, this vibrant dish will make oven-roasted chicken a favorite at your house. With the lemon potatoes, it's an irresistible and simple meal. You can use the leftover meat in soup, sandwiches, and salads.
By Amy Riolo

Curried Chicken with Sweet Potatoes & Snap Peas

A slow cooker makes easy work of this colorful coconut curry dinner-but don't just toss everything in at once! Reserving the bell peppers and snap peas until the end keeps the vegetables crisp.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Homemade Chicken Broth

2
Nothing soothes, nourishes and comforts like homemade chicken broth. Canned broth is a handy standby for quick soups, but homemade delivers maximum flavor while contributing minimal calories.
By Natalie Danford

Moroccan Chicken Thighs

These chicken thighs are seasoned with a spicy mixture of chili powder, cumin, ginger and cinnamon, then browned quickly in a skillet and baked in the oven. Serve this main dish with couscous and a vegetable for a delicious Moroccan-inspired meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spatchcocked Chicken Under a Brick

In this grilled whole chicken recipe, the backbone is removed and the chicken is flattened then grilled under the weight of 2 bricks--which enables it to cook quickly and evenly. Season with salt, pepper and olive oil or use your favorite rub.
By David Bonom

Lemon-Thyme Roasted Chicken with Fingerlings

1
Fingerling potatoes are small, long, knobby spuds that are shaped like fingers. Look for them in the produce department or at farmers' markets.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Chickens

3
In this easy roast chicken recipe, two whole birds cook side-by-side on one pan, which means you only have to heat the oven once but you'll have enough leftover chicken for days. Rotating the chickens on the pan during roasting ensures all sides are evenly cooked and golden brown.
By David Bonom

Grilled Lemon-Herb Chicken

1
Marinating is a healthy way to add terrific flavor to foods. It also adds a make-ahead step to a recipe. Marinate the meat in the morning, then cook it at night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Sausage with Quick Sauerkraut

1
This colorful cabbage sauté is the best of both sauerkraut and slaw--a mix of textures and bright, tangy flavor. Serve with assorted mustards and some toasted rye bread.
By Katie Webster

Grilled Chicken with Cucumber-Radish Salsa

2
Fresh salsa dresses up grilled chicken--or any other meat for that matter--in this healthy chicken dinner recipe. Want an island vibe? Swap mango for the cucumber and lime juice for the rice vinegar.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Autumn Chicken Stew

12
This simple chicken stew stars three of fall's best crops--apples, carrots and parsnips. Serve with toasted sharp Cheddar cheese sandwiches and a brown ale.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Three-Way Marinated Chicken

You'll never be bored by grilled chicken again after trying these three flavorful marinades.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Tagine with Pomegranates

5
The Moroccan word tagine, when translated simply as “stew,” hardly does justice to this beautifully fragrant, succulent one-dish meal. (Tagine is also the name of the distinctive pot in which the meal is traditionally cooked and served.) Pomegranate juice lends a tart depth of flavor to the sauce; use bottled juice and skip the garnish when the fruit is not in season. Serve with whole-wheat couscous to soak up the delicious sauce.
By Kitty Morse

Instant-Pot Whole Chicken

1
This basic Instant Pot whole chicken is moist and delicious. Plenty of garlic and fresh herbs flavor this healthy chicken recipe that can be enjoyed as a meal on its own or shredded and used in soups or as a topping for salad. In addition to the garlic and herb chicken, see Tips (below) for a lemon-garlic variation and a lemongrass and lime version of the basic recipe. Whichever version you choose, this pressure-cooker chicken requires just 15 minutes of active time.
By Adam Hickman

Shredded Chicken Master Recipe

This easy slow-cooker method preps chicken for a multitude of recipes. Bonus: Rich-tasting chicken stock to keep on hand in your freezer as well.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken with Whole-Grain Mustard & Zucchini in Packets

7
Mustard and thyme flavor chicken and veggies in this easy dinner.
By Matthew G. Kadey

Kickin' Lemon Chicken

The chicken in this recipe gets its potent lemon flavor from a marinade of lemon peel and lemon juice. The Brussels sprouts are steamed first and then grilled on skewers with cherry tomatoes along with the chicken.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Stewed Chicken Thighs with Dried Fruits

1
Moist, meaty chicken simmers in a rich, mahogany-colored sauce. Dried prunes and apricots work in counterpoint to the touch of vinegar to create an unforgettable savory flavor. You'll want quick-cooking barley or whole-wheat couscous to soak it up.
By Mark Bittman
