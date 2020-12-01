Whole30 Soup & Stew Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Whole30 soup and stew recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sausage, Brussels Sprout & Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
7
Bake up some Manchego cheese toasts and uncork a bottle of Ribera del Duero to enjoy alongside this healthy pot of soup. Both sweet and hot Italian sausage work well.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Beefy Italian Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This one-pot, easy-to-make soup is so full of beef and vegetables that it could almost be called a stew. Beans, mushrooms, kale, chunks of tomatoes and beef sirloin will fight for space on each spoonful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: Unrated
4
Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.
By Carolyn Casner

Eggplant-Shallot Stew

Rating: Unrated
4
This simple combination of coarsely mashed eggplant and shallots makes a quick vegetarian side dish or main dish.
By Raghavan Iyer

Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl

Rating: Unrated
1
Blitzed cauliflower gives this very easy vegan soup recipe its creamy taste without adding any dairy. To get the silkiest texture, puree the soup in a blender rather than using an immersion blender.
By Kathy Gunst

Vegan Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: Unrated
2
Thai spices and creamy coconut milk distinguish this version from traditional butternut squash soup. Curry paste is a convenient way to add complex flavor, but if you want to make sure this soup is vegan or if you are allergic to shellfish, check the ingredient list carefully--some brands contain shellfish.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles

Rating: Unrated
1
Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this chicken curry zoodle (spiralized zucchini noodles) recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
By Devon O'Brien

Mushroom and Beef Soup

Kale adds vitamins and an enticing cabbage-like flavor to this mushroom and beef soup. Be sure to use fresh kale as it can become pungent if stored too long.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Carrot Soup

This satisfying and healthy roasted carrot soup gets a flavor boost from roasted vegetables, including the carrots, as well as garlic, onions and ginger.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Pumpkin-Apple Soup

Rating: Unrated
24
Apples add just a hint of sweetness to this velvety pumpkin soup. Try it as a delightful first course for a special meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Eggs & Ham Soup

Would you, could you make this creamy green soup recipe? How about if we told you it's dairy-free--just flavorful pureed veggies topped with a perfectly poached egg and ham? Trust us, whether you eat it in a box or with a fox, in a house or with a mouse, both you and your kids will love this storybook-perfect soup.
By Annie Peterson

Rich Homemade Chicken Stock

Rating: Unrated
1
We love using convenient, store-bought chicken broth, but making your own is easier than you think and the full flavor is worth the effort. In this recipe, we use economical chicken leg quarters and simmer the stock long enough to develop an ultra-rich taste. Plus, there's no added sodium in the recipe--just salt to your personal preference. If you have two stockpots or large Dutch ovens, consider making two batches and freezing one--you'll be happy you did.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Inspiration and Ideas

18 Cozy, Whole30 Soups That Are Perfect for Fall

18 Cozy, Whole30 Soups That Are Perfect for Fall

Make a pot of these Whole30-friendly soup recipes for a filling and delicious meal this week. These recipes meet the parameters of the Whole30 diet and focus on proteins like pork and beef. Plus, they’re full of seasonal vegetables like butternut squash and carrots to create a balanced soup. Recipes like Mushroom and Beef Soup and Sausage, Brussels Sprout & Potato Soup are healthy, flavorful and can help you meet your nutrition goals.
Homemade Chicken Broth

Homemade Chicken Broth

Rating: Unrated
2
Nothing soothes, nourishes and comforts like homemade chicken broth. Canned broth is a handy standby for quick soups, but homemade delivers maximum flavor while contributing minimal calories.
Lamb Broth

Lamb Broth

Beef Soup with Root Vegetables

Beef Soup with Root Vegetables

Vegetable Stock with Kitchen Scraps

Vegetable Stock with Kitchen Scraps

Autumn Chicken Stew

Autumn Chicken Stew

Rating: Unrated
12

New Mexico Green Chile & Pork Stew

Rating: Unrated
1

This recipe is best made ahead of time, so the flavors have more time to mingle in the refrigerator. Three types of chiles, both fresh and canned, bring different kinds of heat, earthiness and sweetness to the pot. If you can get Hatch chiles, by all means use them. Pepper aficionados love them so much they travel in droves to a New Mexico festival celebrating their fall harvest. Serve with a dollop of sour cream, if desired.

All Whole30 Soup & Stew Recipes

Caribbean Pork Curry (Porc Colombo)

Curry was brought to the Caribbean by British colonizers and the Indians they brought with them to work the sugar plantations. Our version uses lean, quick-cooking lean pork tenderloin.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg Drop Soup

Garlic and ginger flavor the broth of this egg drop soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Essential Turkey Broth

Rating: Unrated
1
Once you have stripped off any leftover turkey meat for sandwiches and casseroles, turn the carcass into a broth for soup, such as Turkey-Barley Soup.
By Patsy Jamieson

Watermelon Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated
6
The delicate flavors of cucumber and watermelon go hand in hand to create a sweet-and-savory chilled soup, perfect as a first course on a hot night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Chicken Stock

Homemade chicken broth is easy to make with this slow-cooker chicken stock recipe. With just 5 minutes of prep time, you'll have 10 cups of no-sodium-added flavorful broth to use in soups, stews, pastas and more.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stewed Okra & Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated
2
Stewing okra with onion and tomatoes is absolutely traditional all through the South. Small amounts of meat are often added for seasoning. Add corn to this, too, if you like, and serve it over rice, hot cornbread or grits.
By Sarah Fritschner

Chicken, Parsnip & Apple Stew

Rating: Unrated
3
Modest, sweet parsnips shine in this autumnal stew. Try pairing it with sandwiches of toasted sharp Cheddar on country wheat and a robust dark beer for a warming fall supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Grilled Vegetable Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
Whirl grilled bell peppers, zucchini and onion in a food processor with some vine-ripened tomatoes in this smoky gazpacho-like soup. Make it a meal: Serve with Pan Bagna for a delightful warm-weather Mediterranean meal.
By Marie Piraino

Homemade Roasted Chicken Stock

If you've ever wondered why soups and sauces taste so good at restaurants, homemade stock may be the answer. This homemade stock recipe starts with two leftover roasted chicken carcasses. If you don't have two ready at once, freeze one and save it until you roast another chicken. Simmering the bones with herbs and veggies makes a virtually sodium- and calorie-free broth that has a deep, delicious flavor.
By David Bonom

Roasted Tomato Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
Roasting tomatoes gives them an intense, sweet flavor and also makes them very easy to peel. The soup is then chilled, making a refreshing first course on a hot summer night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Stewed Okra & Tomatoes

This simple stew highlights two summer stars--tomatoes and okra--in a simple stew. Okra (known as gombo in much of West Africa) does especially well in a hot growing season. In this dish, it appears as both vegetable and thickener, as is typical of many of the continent's okra dishes. Serve it over brown rice.
By Jessica B. Harris

Vegetable Broth

Making and freezing vegetable broth is well worth the minimal effort. While there are some commercial broths we like, nothing beats the fresh, clean flavor of homemade.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Eggs Baked Over a Spicy Vegetable Ragout

Rating: Unrated
2
This rustic dish typifies Mediterranean home cooking at its best: a full-flavored vegetable stew is topped with eggs to become a main dish. Any hot sauce you have on hand will add a nice jolt of heat, but for a complex, authentic flavor, try harissa, a chile paste from North Africa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dashi

Rating: Unrated
1
Dried kelp and bonito flakes, briefly simmered, create a delicate amber broth called “first” or “primary” dashi, the basis for most clear soups in Japan. For “second” dashi, the kelp and bonito are added to a new pot of water (like a used tea bag), making a weaker stock to be used in boldly seasoned dishes like miso soup. Although instant dashi granules and bottles of concentrated dashi are timesaving substitutes, the taste is less subtle and refined than dashi made from scratch.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Chicken Broth

Rating: Unrated
1
Use the leftovers of a roasted chicken dinner (after removing the meat) to make this easy chicken broth.
By Ruth Cousineau

Beef Stock

Rating: Unrated
1
Veal bones make a particularly rich, gelatinous beef stock. If you don't have them, substitute an equal amount of beef bones. The step of roasting the bones, which imparts fuller flavor, may be omitted if time is short.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
