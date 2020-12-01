Vegan Salad Dressing Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegan salad dressing recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
15
In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
By Carolyn Casner

Citrus Vinaigrette

This versatile citrus salad dressing gets a touch of natural sweetness from orange juice, which balances the acidity of the lemon juice. Use it in coleslaw for a mayo-free dressing, or drizzle it over winter greens with dried fruit and nuts.
By Katie Webster

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Crunchy Mexican Salad with Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

A spicy cilantro vinaigrette gives this black bean salad Mexican flair. We used the beans for protein, but if you have cooked chicken on hand, you can use that instead. Also, if you have it, finish the salad with a quarter of an avocado for a boost of healthy fats.
By Lauren Grant

Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
Tangy and spicy, this citrus-lime vinaigrette with orange juice, jalapeno pepper, and fresh cilantro is perfect tossed with baby arugula.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice

Rating: Unrated
2
Beets and kale, speckled with chewy wild rice and crunchy sunflower seeds, make a satisfying, colorful dinner salad. The beets are nicest when they are sliced paper thin. Use a mandoline or vegetable slicer, if you have one.
By Carolyn Casner

All-Purpose Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
Use this vinaigrette to dress any combination of mixed greens. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
Spoon this tangy dressing over cooked broccoli, green beans, salad or poached fish.
By Ruth Cousineau

Orange & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
17
Orange juice and cilantro yield a tangy dressing that you'll want to have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Balsamic Vinaigrette

In this balsamic vinaigrette recipe, the addition of Italian seasoning adds an extra layer of flavor and spice. Use as a quick and easy balsamic vinegar salad dressing or as a balsamic marinade for chicken that's delicious and moist.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
Make a larger batch of this basic vinaigrette to have on hand for salads throughout the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
Resist the temptation to turn the broccoli over while it roasts in this easy recipe. Leaving it cut-side down means you'll get deliciously caramelized results.
Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts

Charred Green Beans with Mustard Vinaigrette & Hazelnuts

Our go-to trick for this crunchy, mustardy vegan side dish: Use a grill basket--it lets you cook all the things that would ordinarily fall through the grill grates, no skewering required. Pick one up from the hardware store or order one online for less than $15.
Roasted Cabbage with Chive-Mustard Vinaigrette

Roasted Cabbage with Chive-Mustard Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
15
Greek Salad Dressing

Greek Salad Dressing

Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette

Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
6
Greek Salad Wraps

Greek Salad Wraps

Parsley-Lemon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1

Parsley has a lovely grassy flavor--but feel free to use any herb, such as cilantro, rosemary, basil or dill, in this healthy salad dressing.

All Vegan Salad Dressing Recipes

Hoisin-Sesame Dressing

Rating: Unrated
3
This simple dressing is seasoned with spicy-sweet hoisin sauce, sesame oil and sesame seeds; toss it with shredded napa cabbage and carrots for a simple Asian-inspired slaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Oregano Vinaigrette

To get the most flavor out of this easy vinaigrette dressing recipe, dried oregano is rubbed between your fingers and toasted before being whisked with the remaining ingredients.
By Joyce Goldstein

Grilled Polenta & Vegetables with Lemon-Caper Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
3
This healthy grilled vegetarian dinner recipe is super-flexible: substitute any fresh vegetables you have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette with Shallots

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy homemade salad dressing has just the right amount of sweetness without being cloying. Try it on a salad with fresh strawberries and spinach or arugula.
By Breana Killeen

Carrot-Ginger Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
This carrot-ginger vinaigrette recipe is so yummy, you'd never guess it contains 37% of the daily value of vitamin A from the carrots. Use this quick and easy ginger salad dressing tossed with zesty salad greens or with stir-fried greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Mustard Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
3
Walnut oil is worth seeking out for this tasty dressing; store leftover oil in the refrigerator.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Tahini Ranch Dip

Fresh spinach and herbs blended with tahini and garlic make this tahini dip recipe perfect for crudités--or try it as a vegan alternative to regular ranch dressing.
By Julia Clancy

Vinaigrette Coleslaw

If you prefer, make this salad with broccoli slaw mix instead of the coleslaw mix.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
7
Maple syrup adds a touch of sweetness to this balsamic vinaigrette. Toss with a salad of apples, Cheddar and spinach, or serve over hot or room-temperature asparagus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Winter Salad with Roasted Squash & Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
4
In a combination of gorgeous colors, textures and tastes, this salad stars radicchio, frisee, pomegranate seeds and walnuts. It's an elegant addition to your holiday menus. Sprinkle with Gorgonzola or another creamy blue cheese for an added burst of flavor and richness.
By Romney Steele

Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette

This roasted red pepper vinaigrette recipe has a Spanish zing with the addition of sherry vinegar and smoked paprika. Purchased jarred roasted red peppers make this salad dressing recipe quick, or you can make it extra-special by roasting your own red peppers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Corn Salad with Chili-Miso Dressing

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve this Asian salad with grilled steak, chicken or firm white fish like halibut. You can also double the recipe and bring it to your next potluck. If you can find tatsoi, a peppery Asian leafy green, use it instead of mild-mannered spinach. Store-bought Thai sweet chili sauce and umami-packed white miso build fast flavor in this easy summer salad.
By Breana Killeen

Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
3
This lime-cilantro vinaigrette recipe has South American flair with the addition of jalapeño, lime juice and cumin. Serve this cilantro salad dressing recipe on a green salad or as a dipping sauce for grilled meat, seafood or veggies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange & Fennel Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

The citrusy tang of delicious fresh oranges and the mild licorice flavor of fennel blend beautifully in this refreshing 25-minute salad recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sherry-Shallot Vinaigrette

Do you always make red-wine vinaigrette? Shake up your routine and try sherry vinegar instead. It's made from Spanish sherry and, therefore, has notes of almonds and caramel without a hint of sweetness.
By Julia Clancy

Ginger-Sesame Vinaigrette

This versatile vinaigrette combines sesame oil, rice vinegar, fresh ginger, and green onions for a quick and easy salad dressing. Serve over torn romaine lettuce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

French Dressing

Rating: Unrated
4
A homemade cousin of bottled French dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asian Tofu & Edamame Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Craving crunch? Bite into this salad loaded with crisp red cabbage, edamame, bamboo shoots, and chow mein noodles. This salad is slightly sweetened with baked tofu, mandarin oranges, and Asian sesame vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Spinach Salad with Thyme-Dijon Vinaigrette

This light and quick homemade dressing recipe is perfect for drizzling over most any tossed salad, and it works great on this apple spinach salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Red-Wine Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
This versatile red-wine vinaigrette recipe is a healthy dressing for your salad but it's also delicious drizzled on grain salads or over grilled or roasted vegetables.
By Joyce Goldstein

Champagne Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
6
Whirring this champagne vinaigrette in the blender gives it a creamy consistency. If you don't have a blender, just mince the shallots, then whisk the ingredients in a medium bowl.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Mint Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
5
The sunny fresh flavors of tart lemon and cool mint combine to make a lively dressing that adds sparkle to salads made with steamed vegetables, potatoes or grains, such as couscous.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Ginger-Miso Tofu Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
Mellow white miso adds a pleasing savory sweetness to this creamy ginger dressing that partners perfectly with mixed green salads, slaws or grain salads. It is also great spooned over cooked asparagus.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
Invest a little extra time in this recipe to slow-roast the tomatoes and you're rewarded with a rich, earthy flavor with almost no fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com