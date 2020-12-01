Whole30 Dessert Recipes

It's still possible to indulge in a little dessert during Whole30. These treat-yourself recipes contain only natural sugars (no added sugars), like those found in fruits. Find delicious fruit desserts and even chocolate truffles.

Staff Picks

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles

Looking for a fun cooking project to do with kids? Make chocolate truffles! In this easy vegan dessert recipe, we make a chocolate ganache filling with peanut butter and coconut milk instead of heavy cream. Make chocolate bark with the leftover chocolate and wrap it up together with a few truffles for a beautiful edible gift.
By Joy Howard

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Whir up frozen bananas into an “ice cream” without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Apple “Donuts”

This so-simple 3-ingredient recipe turns apple slices into “donuts.” Topped with nut butter and coconut, they make a satisfying no-added-sugar dessert or healthy snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frosted Grapes

The perfect summertime dessert, these frozen grapes are healthy mini-popsicles. Try freezing other fresh fruit, like raspberries, peach wedges or cubes of watermelon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest

Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops

The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Fireside Mulled Cider

Cinnamon, cloves and ginger infuse apple cider with fall flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Winter Fruit Salad

Fruit salad isn't just for summer; orange, grapefruit, pineapple, star fruit and pomegranate combine for a satisfying dish your body craves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Iced Lychees

In China, the creamy lychee fruit is considered good luck. Freezing turns them into a sorbet-like treat.
By Mariana Velasquez

Fruity Applesauce Pops

This refreshing frozen dessert--made with a mixture of fresh berries and applesauce--is a perfect treat on a warm day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Star-Spangled Fruit Kebabs

Cutting naturally red and white fruits into star shapes to pair on skewers with blueberries makes a fun, patriotic fruit dessert you can feel good about eating and serving to your kids. This red, white and blue fruit "salad" will be a hit at summer barbecues, especially for the Fourth of July.
By Carolyn Casner

Raspberry Applesauce

Simplicity itself, applesauce from a jar becomes quite special when warmed and laced with raspberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Marinated Melon

A splash of white balsamic vinegar in berry-flavor sparkling water turns low-fat, low-calorie melon balls into dessert .
Watermelon with Lime

A hit of lime zest and crunchy salt flakes on ripe watermelon is an addictive, salty-sweet way to enjoy a refreshing and hydrating snack. Pair it with a few pistachios for a protein boost.
