Whole30 Dessert Recipes

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles
Looking for a fun cooking project to do with kids? Make chocolate truffles! In this easy vegan dessert recipe, we make a chocolate ganache filling with peanut butter and coconut milk instead of heavy cream. Make chocolate bark with the leftover chocolate and wrap it up together with a few truffles for a beautiful edible gift.
2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
Whir up frozen bananas into an “ice cream” without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
Apple “Donuts”
This so-simple 3-ingredient recipe turns apple slices into “donuts.” Topped with nut butter and coconut, they make a satisfying no-added-sugar dessert or healthy snack.
Frosted Grapes
The perfect summertime dessert, these frozen grapes are healthy mini-popsicles. Try freezing other fresh fruit, like raspberries, peach wedges or cubes of watermelon.
Mango & Kiwi with Fresh Lime Zest
Kiwi and mango get a burst of citrus flavor in this easy fruit salad recipe.
Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops
The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.
Winter Fruit Salad
Fruit salad isn't just for summer; orange, grapefruit, pineapple, star fruit and pomegranate combine for a satisfying dish your body craves.
Iced Lychees
In China, the creamy lychee fruit is considered good luck. Freezing turns them into a sorbet-like treat.
Fruity Applesauce Pops
This refreshing frozen dessert--made with a mixture of fresh berries and applesauce--is a perfect treat on a warm day.
Star-Spangled Fruit Kebabs
Cutting naturally red and white fruits into star shapes to pair on skewers with blueberries makes a fun, patriotic fruit dessert you can feel good about eating and serving to your kids. This red, white and blue fruit "salad" will be a hit at summer barbecues, especially for the Fourth of July.
Raspberry Applesauce
Simplicity itself, applesauce from a jar becomes quite special when warmed and laced with raspberries.