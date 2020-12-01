Healthy Halloween Cookie Recipes

Find healthy, scary and fun Halloween Cookie Recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Yummy Molasses Crackles

Nancy Caverly gave her grandmother's recipe for ginger molasses cookies a little makeover--reducing the butter and adding crystallized ginger for a spicy jolt.
By Nancy Caverly

Ginger Crinkle Cookies

Cynthia Farr-Weinfeld, a hypnotherapist and writer, started improving the nutritional profile of a friend's mother's ginger cookie recipe by substituting whole-wheat pastry flour for all-purpose flour and canola oil for shortening. “Experiment with these cookies,” she advises, “as they taste great either slightly underdone or crispy.” She calls them “the quickest cookies you'll ever bake.”
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Snickerdoodle Cookies

In this healthy snickerdoodle cookie recipe, ginger, allspice and nutmeg combine with cinnamon to make this the best snickerdoodle you've ever had. The cookies get their signature look and texture from a little food science--baking soda makes them rise and cream of tartar prevents the sugar from binding together and causes the cookies to collapse and wrinkle.
By Virginia Willis

Fig 'n' Flax Thumbprint Cookies

We love how the ground flax adds a nutty flavor and the brown sugar caramelizes on the outside of these thumbprint cookies. Fig preserves make this cookie special; other fruit preserves could be used as well.
By Amy Knapper Whitinsville

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond & Honey-Butter Cookies

This thumbprint cookie uses honey as the only sweetener and tender ground almonds to replace much of the butter found in similar cookies. Just a touch of butter mixed with honey in the filling gives it a rich flavor without too much saturated fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange Spice Molasses Cookies

These spiced molasses cookies have added applesauce to help keep the cookies moist, and whole-wheat flour and oats to incorporate whole grains.
By Shyla Huber

Dried-Fruit Bars

Make a batch of these easy homemade dried-fruit bars to tuck into your kid's lunchbox all week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Classic chocolate chip cookies get a fall update by mixing in pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Not only are these pumpkin cookies even more flavorful than regular chocolate chip cookies, they're also oh-so-soft and cakelike. Use chocolate chunks for big gooey bites of chocolate or opt for mini chocolate chips to ensure a bit of chocolate in each bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Whoopie Pies

Classic whoopie pies combine a creamy filling sandwiched between cakey chocolate cookies. Some are filled with a marshmallow cream frosting while others are filled with whipped cream. Even those of us who grew up with the former fell in love with our lighter version of the whipped cream-filled treats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Pumpkin Cookies

The deep flavors of molasses, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg make these wholesome pumpkin cookies delicious without the addition of butter--and they lend themselves beautifully to the inclusion of whole-wheat flour. They are also the perfect texture for a sandwich cookie--fill them with a slightly sweetened cream cheese frosting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Pineapple Coconut Bites

A retired writing professor and mother of two daughters, Jessie Grearson got inspiration for these mini tarts from a pineapple-coconut bar that her mother used to make. Her version successfully uses whole-wheat pastry flour and less butter and sugar.
Double Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chewies

These soft chocolate cookies have a big peanut flavor since they use peanut butter and peanut butter chips.
Dark Chocolate Florentines

Lava Rocks

Pumpkin Cookies

Apricot Rum Balls

EatingWell Chocolate Chip Cookies

This awesome lacy chocolate chip cookie is given a healthful makeover with oats and whole-wheat flour, and canola oil to replace some of the butter.

All Healthy Halloween Cookie Recipes

Hermits

The bars will keep in an airtight container for up to 3 days.
By Susan Herr

Easy Molasses Cookies

Prunes add fiber to these moist, rich molasses cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Here we use reduced-fat cream cheese in place of some of the butter to lower the fat in this version of the classic chocolate chip cookie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Molasses-Spice Cookies

Spiced molasses cookies are perfect to serve with coffee or tea.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Granola Blondies

Packed with dried cranberries and low-fat granola, these firm bars are excellent travelers, full of complex carbohydrates, vitamins and trace minerals.
By Susan Herr

Chocolate Crisps

When you need a chocolate fix, these rich-tasting morsels will do the trick.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Carrot-Oatmeal Cookies

These chewy oatmeal cookies are full of shredded carrots and raisins.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Devil's Food Cookies

If these devilishly chocolaty cookies don't get gobbled the day they are baked, store them, well-wrapped, in the freezer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Date-Pecan Bars

Here, graham cracker crumbs, dates and nuts are folded into beaten eggs and sugar to make a wonderfully chewy bar that's much lighter than traditional recipes.
By Susan Herr

Ghost Meringue Cookies

These lightened-up ghostly Halloween cookies are scary cute! Serve these meringue cookies as-is for a fun Halloween treat, or use them to top a Halloween cake. When making meringues, make sure that your bowl and beaters are clean and that there is not a trace of yolk in the egg white; the smallest amount of fat will prevent the egg whites from forming meringue. Depending on the humidity in your kitchen, the baking time might vary considerably. Check to make sure your cookies are crisp throughout before removing them from the oven.
By Carolyn Casner

Whole-Wheat Blueberry Bars

These delicious blueberry treats feature moist fruit filling with a crunchy topping made with the same dough as the crust.
By Susan Herr

Chocolate-Cherry Bars

Dramatically dark in color, these chewy bars are studded with dried tart cherries.
By Susan Herr

Luscious Lemon Squares

This bake-sale bestseller deserved a fix. It was easy to cut the yolks from the filling but trickier to slim down the shortbread crust. We managed to trim the overall fat by half and maintain the tender crust. These are best served the day they are made.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fig Bars

Better than their store-bought cousins, these bars have a richly flavored fig filling, with a little bit of crispness to the crust.
By Susan Herr
