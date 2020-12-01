Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker & Crockpot Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Thanksgiving recipes prepared in the slow-cooker and Crockpot from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple slow-cooker mashed potatoes recipe skips tedious peeling and boiling and helps save precious stovetop space by letting the slow cooker do the work. It's a great timesaving set-it-and-forget-it side dish recipe to round out any hearty meal. Buttermilk makes the mashed potatoes creamy while garlic and shallots add flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

Rating: Unrated
1
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: Unrated
4
Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooked Sweet and Sour Cabbage

Rating: Unrated
1
The combination of cloves, cabbage and cider vinegar gives this slow-cooker cabbage recipe its sweet-and-sour flavor. Don't skip the apples-the hit of natural sweetness is worth the time it takes to core and chop them.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onions

Rating: Unrated
1
Thanks to fresh green beans, an easy homemade cream sauce and crispy onion topping, this green bean casserole recipe is healthier and more delicious than traditional recipes that use canned soup, beans and onions. Plus, the slow cooker saves you time cooking at the stove. Make sure to use fresh green beans, as frozen green beans will become mushy.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy

Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
By Devon O'Brien

Overnight Oatmeal

Rating: Unrated
65
Here is an easy way to serve a crowd a hearty breakfast before facing the elements for a day of winter sports. You can assemble it in the slow cooker in the evening and wake up to a bowl of hot, nourishing oatmeal. The slow cooker eliminates the need for constant stirring and ensures an exceptionally creamy consistency. It is important to use steel-cut oats; old-fashioned oats become too soft during slow-cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coffee-Braised Pot Roast with Caramelized Onions

Rating: Unrated
38
This recipe is reminiscent of a pot roast made with onion-soup mix, but the flavors are true and pure--and nobody misses the excess sodium. (For a slow-cooker variation, see below.)
By Patsy Jamieson

Slow-Cooker Sausage & Apple Stuffing

Rating: Unrated
1
This sausage and apple stuffing is extra-moist and full of classic fall flavors. Using a slow cooker makes this side dish even easier and saves on oven space.
By Carolyn Casner

Cranberry-Citrus Meatballs

Mix chopped dried cranberries together with your meatball mixture to add a hit of sweetness in every bite. These meatballs start in the skillet but finish in the slow-cooker, making them an easy make-ahead meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1
The genius hack in this recipe: topping sweet potatoes with marshmallows while they're still piping hot from the slow cooker yields a baked marshmallow topping that's typical with baked sweet potato casseroles.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Chai Apple Butter

Rating: Unrated
4
Seasoned with spices inspired by chai tea, this slow-cooker apple butter can be slathered on your favorite toast, served with a fall cheese plate or stirred into yogurt.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Inspiration and Ideas

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Save room in the oven and make this lightened-up version of a holiday classic side in your slow cooker.
Slow-Cooker Dinner Rolls

Slow-Cooker Dinner Rolls

Making bread in a slow cooker? Yes it's possible and completely delicious. Save oven space and make these whole-wheat dinner rolls with ease in your crock pot.
Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Slow-Cooker Dinner Rolls

Slow-Cooker Dinner Rolls

Rating: Unrated
3
Rosemary Turkey Roast with Vegetables

Rosemary Turkey Roast with Vegetables

Slow-Cooker Turkey Breast

Slow-Cooker Turkey Breast

Apricot-Honey Mustard Sausage Bites

Let your slow cooker do the work of making these tasty appetizers.

All Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker & Crockpot Recipes

Barley-Squash Gratin

Barley is an excellent source of fiber, and in this slow-cooker recipe it's paired with nutrient-dense spinach and butternut squash. Topped with shredded Parmesan cheese, this side dish will be happy sharing a plate with whatever else you're serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Cassoulet

Rating: Unrated
1
This classic French stew recipe is typically made with a variety of meats and simmered over the course of multiple days. In this easy, streamlined cassoulet, the slow cooker makes it a breeze to have a healthy dinner on the table when you get home.
By Stacy Fraser

Apple Confit

Rating: Unrated
17
Sturdy apples are flavored with cinnamon and vanilla in this slow-cooker apple compote. Top with low-fat vanilla ice cream and a sprinkling of toasted walnuts for dessert.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cheese Fondue with Fennel & Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated
2
The alpine cheeses in this healthy cheese fondue recipe by Laura Werlin are known for melting smoothly, which is key in a fondue. Adding vegetables brings texture and bonus nutrition, while complementing the buttery nuttiness of each cheese. To serve 12, plan to offer 6 cups of cut-up vegetables for dipping, such as steamed broccoli and cauliflower florets or strips of raw fennel and red bell pepper.
By Laura Werlin

Slow-Cooker Maple-Mustard Turkey Breast

Depart from the expected roasted whole turkey for Thanksgiving dinner, and serve this succulent, slow-cooker turkey breast instead. You'll delight guests with a new dish and also save yourself hands-on time and effort. As a bonus on Turkey Day, this recipe leaves your oven free for stuffing and casseroles. If whole turkey breast isn't available, ask your butcher to cut up a whole turkey and give you the whole turkey breast. To make this recipe gluten free, use gluten-free Dijon. For a pretty presentation, serve with fresh thyme and cilantro sprigs.
By Cooking Light

Berry-Apple Cider

Throw cinnamon, cloves, apple cider, and cranberry-raspberry juice into a slow cooker to make this easy and tasty berry-apple cider.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curried Acorn Squash

Acorn squash is a delicious savory side dish but it can also be served as a sweet treat. In this slow-cooker recipe, the nutty flavor of the squash is enhanced by tart cherries, sweet onion and vanilla extract. Topped with low-fat yogurt and cinnamon, it's a dish your guests will love.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tangy Cherry Barbecue Sausage

Cherry preserves, tomato paste and chipotle chile pepper combine for an unexpected sauce that provides sweet heat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Caramel-Spiced Apples

Slow-cook apple halves in a spiced cider mixture and serve as dessert drizzled with caramel topping and sprinkled with pecans.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bourbon-Glazed Cocktail Sausages

Serve these mini sausages at your next cocktail party or tailgate.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com