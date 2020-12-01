Healthy Smoothie Recipes for Kids

Find healthy, delicious smoothie recipes for kids from our food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
12
This easy fruit smoothie with yogurt recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

Rating: Unrated
3
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.
By Breana Killeen

Carrot Smoothie

This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.
By Julia Levy

Strawberry-Banana Protein Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
Greek yogurt and nut butter boost protein, and ground flaxseed adds omega-3s in this fresh fruit smoothie recipe. Use ice cubes if you like a frosty smoothie or opt for water if you don't want it so cold.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
By Hilary Meyer

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Smoothies are a great healthy breakfast for kids, but busy parents know there's no time for all that chopping and measuring in the morning rush. Make these easy DIY smoothie packs ahead of time and stash them in your freezer until you're ready to whir up a fruit-filled meal or snack kids will love. This makes enough for a workweek's worth of smoothies!
By Hilary Meyer

Wake-Up Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
64
With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Banana Smoothies

Rating: Unrated
1
Planning a kids' party? This creamy fruit drink recipe makes a delicious alternative to soda or sweet juice drinks.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make a Unicorn Smoothie

How to Make a Unicorn Smoothie

Turn a healthy breakfast into a magical treat with the naturally colorful layers in this fruit smoothie.
Prep-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Prep-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Make your mornings a breeze by prepping smoothie packs ahead. You can store them in the freezer for up to three months!
3-Ingredient Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

3-Ingredient Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

Immunity-Boosting Smoothies for Kids

Immunity-Boosting Smoothies for Kids

Pineapple Smoothie

Pineapple Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
Blueberry-Banana Smoothie (Batido)

Blueberry-Banana Smoothie (Batido)

Rating: Unrated
7

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1

This healthy smoothie recipe has all the flavor of a pumpkin spice latte without all the sugar. Made with real pumpkin and frozen banana, this whips into a creamy, luscious grab-&-go breakfast (or snack) in just 5 minutes.

All Healthy Smoothie Recipes for Kids

Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.
By Julia Levy

Vegan Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
3
Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.
By Devon O'Brien

Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
3
Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.
By Lisa Valente

Pumpkin-Apple Smoothie

This tasty fall blender breakfast gets protein from almond milk and Greek yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothies

Add some oatmeal to give your fruity smoothie even more staying power--this quick breakfast will fuel your morning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Blueberry Banana Smoothies

Rating: Unrated
1
Whip up easy, sweet and satisfying smoothies with frozen fruit, almond milk and yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pomegranate Berry Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
4
This berry smoothie is made with pomegranate juice and packs lots of satisfaction from banana and cottage cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango Piña Colada Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Mango adds sweet flair to the traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe that will have you feeling like you're on the beach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana Smoothie

Based on an Indian yogurt drink called lassi, this healthy fruit smoothie gets its cool flavor from banana with a touch of rose water and nutmeg.
By Steven Raichlen

Banana Spice Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
9
This healthy banana smoothie is made with vanilla kefir and spiked with warming spices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango-Passion Fruit Smoothie

Tangy passion fruit pairs well with mango in this tropical-flavored smoothie.
By Patsy Jamieson

Malted Banana Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Take a trip to the malt shop with this healthy smoothie recipe that's a twist on an old favorite.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cherry-Berry Smoothies

The beautiful color of this all-fruit smoothie represents healthy nutrients from its fresh ingredients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honeydew Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
Blending frozen melon with just enough liquid yields an almost ice cream-like texture. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more liquid before whizzing everything together. It's a cool way to start off a hot and humid day.
By Julia Clancy

Apricot-Strawberry Smoothie

Combine fresh apricots with frozen strawberries in this healthy smoothie recipe for a perfectly frosty way to cool down all summer long.
By Breana Killeen

Tofu Tropic Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Mango, pineapple and lime flavor this tropical smoothie. Silken tofu adds staying power.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hawaiian Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
For the best taste and color, use a red-fleshed Hawaiian papaya for this exotic, lip-puckering taste of island summer. Papayas are loaded with papain, a digestive enzyme, so this smoothie is a good dessert to settle stomachs after a substantial meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Piña Colada Smoothie

Cherries add tangy flair to the traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe that will have you dreaming of a beach vacation.
By Breana Killeen

Strawberry-Almond Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
Almond milk, tofu and strawberries combine in this simple and satisfying smoothie.
By Elizabeth Hiser

Strawberry Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
3
Reminiscent of an old-fashioned strawberry milkshake, this smoothie blends that cold, creamy luxury with the healthful benefits of fresh fruit.
By Patsy Jamieson

Tropical Smoothie

Lots of tropical fruit flavors--pineapple, mango, banana--plus yogurt and carrot juice make a quick and delicious on-the-go breakfast or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Peach Smoothie

Puree juicy summer peaches and apricots together in this delicious summer smoothie recipe for a fruity flavor that masks the hidden veggies (sweet carrots) for a healthy breakfast or snack the whole family will love.
By Breana Killeen

Acai-Cherry Smoothie

Superfood acai combines with tart cherries and almond butter for a deliciously rich fruit smoothie recipe. Adding nut butter is the secret to making this healthy vegan smoothie so creamy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango Lassi Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
A lassi is an Indian smoothie made with yogurt, sometimes offered as an aperitif or as a “side” to calm down a fiery meal. Thanks to a ripe mango and orange-flower water, this version is sweet and fragrant. It's perfect for an afternoon refresher or an after-dinner treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com