Healthy Fall Cookie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cookies for the Fall, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.
By Carolyn Casner

Soft Sugar Cookies

These easy and classic cookies incorporate mild-tasting white whole-wheat flour for extra fiber and nutrients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Orange-Nut Cookies

Crisp, moist and chewy, this cookie created by Georgene Egri of Walnut Creek, California, has the essential ingredients for the holidays: citrus, nuts and cranberries. These cookies travel well for gift-giving and lunchboxes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Holiday Cranberry-Orange Pistachio Bars

Bright red cranberries and toasted green pistachios stud these tart-and-tangy bar cookies and make them a colorful addition to any cookie platter. They hold well in both the refrigerator and the freezer so they're an excellent make-ahead option.
By Jennifer Buechner

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Coconut oil stands in for butter in this dairy-free, eggless cookie recipe for completely mouthwatering gingerbread cut-outs. Decorate cookies with a simple vegan icing or sanding sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Melt-in-Your-Mouth Sugar Cookies

These classic treats can be made ahead and frozen for holidays and bake sales.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pecan Pie Bars

These delectable bar cookies are great for holiday cookie trays, to bring out at casual gatherings, or just to enjoy with a cup of coffee.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Fig Linzer Cookies

Linzer torte, made with a nut crust and filled with raspberry jam, is a favorite treat in Austria. This is a low-calorie, lower-fat version of that classic dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One-Bowl Monster Cookies

If you thought it wasn't possible to make healthier monster cookies, think again. These peanut butter, oatmeal, chocolate chip and M&M cookies have less butter and sugar than traditional recipes, but they have just as much flavor and tenderness, thanks to more peanut butter. Even better, they're made in one bowl for easy cleanup.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Sugar-Added Vegan Oatmeal Cookies

Soft, chewy and no added sugar! Sweeten these classic oatmeal cookies with ripe bananas and raisins or dates. Plus, a touch of nut butter adds lots of flavor and holds the cookies together while keeping them vegan and gluten-free.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies

Gluten-Free Gingerbread Cookies

Gluten-free flour stands in for regular flour in these crisp, festive cut-out cookies that taste amazing. To decorate, dust cookies with sanding sugar before you bake them or drizzle and pipe on royal icing once they've cooled.
Oatmeal-Coconut Cookies with Cranberries & White Chocolate

Oatmeal-Coconut Cookies with Cranberries & White Chocolate

Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies

Healthy Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Here's your new cookie jar staple. This recipe for classic oatmeal chocolate chip cookies gets a healthy boost with whole-wheat flour and uses less sugar and butter than traditional recipes. Don't hesitate to make a double batch--they're so satisfying they'll be gone fast.

All Healthy Fall Cookie Recipes

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Classic chocolate chip cookies get a fall update by mixing in pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Not only are these pumpkin cookies even more flavorful than regular chocolate chip cookies, they're also oh-so-soft and cakelike. Use chocolate chunks for big gooey bites of chocolate or opt for mini chocolate chips to ensure a bit of chocolate in each bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Carrot Cake Oatmeal Cookies

A quick stir-in of grated carrots not only makes these easy drop cookies reminiscent of spicy carrot cake, it also adds sweetness and keeps these cakey cookies moist. A drizzle of cream cheese frosting on top finishes off these better-for-you goodies perfectly.
By Carolyn Casner

Cranberry-Oatmeal Streusel Bars

Crunchy pecans and warm vanilla add the perfect touch to these breakfast bars.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiced Pumpkin Cookies

The deep flavors of molasses, cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg make these wholesome pumpkin cookies delicious without the addition of butter--and they lend themselves beautifully to the inclusion of whole-wheat flour. They are also the perfect texture for a sandwich cookie--fill them with a slightly sweetened cream cheese frosting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

These pumpkin sugar cookies are soft and moist with just the right amount of spice and a delicate pumpkin flavor topped off with a nice lightly spiced glaze. They're perfect for a fall after-school snack or light dessert.
By Pam Lolley

Cranberry-Pistachio Sugar Cookie Thins

This healthy sugar cookie recipe makes delicate, thin cookies that are a great accompaniment to coffee or tea. You press the dough into cute wafers using the bottom of a glass and can sprinkle the cookie thins with dried cranberries and pistachios, as in this recipe, or use your favorite dried fruit and nut combination as decoration.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Cardamom Meringue Cookies

Bite into one of these cookies and you'll discover the subtle flavor of spice kissed with a hint of citrus. And the best part? Just 9 calories each!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

EatingWell Energy Bars

Instead of buying pricy energy bars, fuel your fitness routine with this great-tasting homemade energy bar recipe. Whether you use these energy bars as a pre-workout snack or to refuel and recover post-workout, they'll give your body what it needs. Best of all, you can make this energy bar recipe in minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Must-Have Chocolate Chip Cookies

Soaking the raisins rehydrates them and makes these cookies irresistibly soft and moist.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Cookies

Cinnamon, ginger, allspice and nutmeg add lots of flavor to these rich pumpkin cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Pumpkin Walnut Cookies

These spiced cookies are a wonderful treat in the fall or winter. Each bite offers delicious pumpkin flavor with chewy raisins and crunchy walnuts. Make and freeze an extra batch to keep on hand for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gingerbread Thumbprint Cookies with Orange Marmalade

This healthy thumbprint cookie recipe has all the flavors of a traditional gingerbread cookie: cinnamon, ginger, cloves and molasses. These soft and chewy gingerbread cookies are filled with orange marmalade, but we also like them filled with raspberry or apricot preserves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Drizzled Peanut Butter Cheesecake Bars

These decadent-tasting but lightened-up treats are packed with whole grains and healthy nuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon Meringue Sandwich Cookies

These pretty and lemony gluten-free sandwich cookies make tasty light treats.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger-Orange Biscotti

Authentic biscotti are low in fat and easy to make. To achieve the characteristic crisp texture, they are “twice-cooked,” first as a log, then again as slices. These fragrant spiced biscotti are excellent dipped in a steaming cup of tea or coffee.
By Ruth Cousineau

Miso Apple Bars

Miso is not just for soup! This fermented bean paste's rich umami flavor balances the sweetness in this apple dessert recipe. More ways to use miso: whisk into a dressing or stir into sautéed vegetables with a bit of butter too.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

A twist on a timeless, sweet snack! To make this dessert a healthier option, use a sugar substitute and see the tip for omitting the oil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange Crisps with Citrus Fruit Salad

These ultra-thin, crisp cookies are a snap to make and have a fortune cookie-inspired flavor. Serve alongside a homemade or purchased fruit salad to increase your fruit servings for the day while still satisfying your sweet tooth.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cookies

These healthy, gluten-free cookies are so deliciously soft that they almost melt in your mouth! Notes of honey add a nice touch to both the cookie and icing--and pair deliciously with the pumpkin and spices. This pumpkin cookie celebrates fall and tastes indulgent, but is filled with good-for-you ingredients. Be sure to let the dough stand and hydrate for easier handling. Almond flour (aka almond meal) can be found in the gluten-free section of large supermarkets and natural-food stores.
By Pam Lolley

Gluten-Free Strawberry Breakfast Bars

What a treat to start the day: bars made from fresh strawberries and boasting nutty flavor and healthy fiber from oat flour and flaxseed meal. Prep a batch for the fridge to have ready during a busy week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Almond Chocolate Cookie Thins

This healthy chocolate cookie recipe makes thin, sugar-kissed cookies speckled with dried fruit and nuts and topped with slivered almonds and dried cranberries arranged in a flower pattern. These thin chocolate cookies are perfect for accompanying tea or coffee.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Poppy Seed-Orange Biscotti

Orange zest and poppy seeds make a tasty--and eye-catching--combination in these crunchy biscotti.
By Marie Piraino

Cranberry-Granola Blondies

Packed with dried cranberries and low-fat granola, these firm bars are excellent travelers, full of complex carbohydrates, vitamins and trace minerals.
By Susan Herr

Carrot-Pumpkin Bars

This cookie recipe combines classic carrot cake and pumpkin bars--it's a favorite dessert for kids and grown-ups.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
