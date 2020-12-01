Whole30 Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Whole30 breakfast and brunch recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

"Egg in a Hole" Peppers with Avocado Salsa

Rating: Unrated
3
Colorful bell pepper rings stand in for bread in this healthy version of egg in a hole. Cook an egg inside the peppers and top with a vibrant avocado salsa for a cheerful breakfast.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Rainbow Frittata

Rating: Unrated
4
This delicious frittata is loaded with heart-healthy, omega-3 enriched eggs and a medley of colorful vegetables. Start cooking the vegetables on the stove and finish them up in the oven with the egg mixture. To serve, top with avocado slices, grape tomatoes and a touch of sriracha.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
3
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Spinach-Apple Juice

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy spinach-apple juice is a green nutrient powerhouse loaded with calcium for bone health, and vitamins A and C for antioxidants. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this spinach-apple juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cauliflower Hash with Sausage & Eggs

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy and nutritious version of breakfast hash uses cauliflower rice instead of potatoes, and turkey sausage instead of breakfast sausage, for a healthier, low-carb breakfast. Top it off with fried eggs for a satisfying morning meal.
By Abbie Gellman, M.S., RD, CDN

Spinach & Egg Sweet Potato Toast

Rating: Unrated
5
Skip the gluten and get some vitamin C with this healthy sweet potato toast recipe. Topped with spinach, egg and a dash of hot sauce, it's a delicious alternative to eggs Benedict.
By Breana Killeen

Carrot-Orange Juice

Rating: Unrated
2
In this vibrant, healthy carrot-orange juice recipe, we jazz up plain orange juice by adding a yellow tomato, apple and carrots to pack in immune-boosting vitamins A and C. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this carrot-orange juice recipe in a blender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble

Don't toss out those almost-past-their-prime vegetables and fresh herbs. Toss them into this skillet egg scramble for a quick vegetarian meal. Nearly any vegetable will work in this easy skillet recipe, so choose your favorites or use what you have on hand.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg

Rating: Unrated
4
Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango-Date Energy Bites

Rating: Unrated
5
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-cook energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Poached Eggs

Rating: Unrated
1
There are lots of ways to poach an egg. We tried 'em all. This was the winning method.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Tuna & Avocado Sweet Potato Toast

Skip the bread and eat more vegetables! This healthy sweet potato toast recipe has a bit of Asian inspiration with pickled ginger, nori and sesame seeds. Enjoy with a cup of matcha green tea.
By Breana Killeen

Inspiration and Ideas

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Smoked Trout & Avocado

Kale for breakfast? Oh yeah! Start your day off right with a breakfast salad recipe full of good-for-you greens and you'll knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
Watermelon Spa Smoothie

Watermelon Spa Smoothie

Sit back and relax with this refreshing fruit smoothie recipe. The cool flavors of cucumber, watermelon and mint combine to make a healthy beverage reminiscent of a whole juice that will have you feeling like you're at the spa.
Sous Vide Eggs

Sous Vide Eggs

Rating: Unrated
1
Triple Melon Smoothie

Triple Melon Smoothie

Apricot-Strawberry Smoothie

Apricot-Strawberry Smoothie

Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Salmon

Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Salmon

Rating: Unrated
2

Winter Fruit Salad

Fruit salad isn't just for summer; orange, grapefruit, pineapple, star fruit and pomegranate combine for a satisfying dish your body craves.

All Whole30 Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Cantaloupe Smoothie Bowl

Water-packed frozen cantaloupe acts like ice cubes in your blender; the smaller the dice, the easier it will be on the blades. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more carrot juice or water before whizzing everything together.
By Julia Clancy
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com