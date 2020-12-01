Quick & Easy Diabetic Dinner Recipes

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese & Pomegranate

Rating: Unrated 1

This gorgeous warm salad with nutty roasted Brussels sprouts, sweet-tart pomegranate seeds and creamy goat cheese is perfect for any winter meal--from a weeknight dinner to Christmas dinner or any other holiday celebration. The recipe is easily doubled if you are entertaining a crowd: just be sure to spread the sprouts out (use 2 pans if necessary) so they roast instead of steaming.