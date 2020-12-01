Healthy Frozen Fruit Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious smoothies with frozen fruit, a quick and easy alternative to fresh fruit. Healthier recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Pineapple Green Smoothie

12
Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
By Lisa Valente

Strawberry-Blueberry-Banana Smoothie

A smoothie with strawberries, blueberries and banana is delicately sweet and entirely kid-friendly, even with a boost of protein from hemp seeds. Freeze the fruits ahead of time for an extra frosty texture once blended.
By Julia Levy

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

1
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

3
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

4
This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

1
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Strawberry-Chocolate Smoothie

This creamy, rich strawberry-chocolate smoothie will satisfy any chocolate cravings. It's so decadent you might want it as a dessert, too.
By Julia Levy

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

1
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
By Hilary Meyer

Cherry Smoothie

The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.
By Devon O'Brien

Berry-Coconut Smoothie

1
Add protein and fiber to your smoothie--without dairy or protein powder--with lentils. They're a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.
By Devon O'Brien

Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie

Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.
By Julia Levy

Inspiration and Ideas

Super Berry Smoothies

Super Berry Smoothies

Fresh and frozen berries abound in this quick and delicious smoothie. Baby spinach adds fiber and vitamins and the protein powder of your choice will leave you feeling satisfied through your next meal!
Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

2
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothies

Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothies

Cherry-Blueberry Banana Smoothies

Cherry-Blueberry Banana Smoothies

1
Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

1
Green Protein Smoothie

Green Protein Smoothie

Whipped Frozen Pink Lemonade

1

Feeling in the pink? It's berry easy to bring a blush to your cheeks when you whip up this creamy frozen pink lemonade made with frozen strawberries. It's the perfect balance of tangy and sweet--a better-for-you indulgence that you can whip up quickly with homemade lemon simple syrup. Use your favorite neutral-flavored nondairy milk in this vegan treat, though almond milk and other nut milks will add a stronger nutty flavor than coconut milk or oat milk.

All Healthy Frozen Fruit Smoothie Recipes

Mix and Match Banana Berry Smoothie

Tailor the fruits and type of milk to your preference in this yummy granola-topped smoothie recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Witch Smoothie Bowl

Have a little Halloween fun at breakfast or snack time with this healthy fruit smoothie bowl that's topped with chia seeds and strawberry to look like a witch.
By Melissa Fallon

Mango-Ginger Smoothie

1
Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
By Hilary Meyer

Strawberry Peach Smoothie

1
Cauliflower in a smoothie might sound like a deal breaker, but trust us, it's worth it. Not only does it boost your veggie servings for the day, it also makes this peach smoothie even creamier.
By Devon O'Brien

Cantaloupe Smoothie Bowl

Water-packed frozen cantaloupe acts like ice cubes in your blender; the smaller the dice, the easier it will be on the blades. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more carrot juice or water before whizzing everything together.
By Julia Clancy

Cauldron Smoothie Bowl

Here's an easy way to serve up some Halloween fun at breakfast or as an after-school snack. And it's way healthier than all the candy lying around this time of year.
By Melissa Fallon
