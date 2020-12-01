Healthy Seasonal Dinner Recipes

Find healthy, delicious dinner recipes for Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. Healthier Recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew

Rating: Unrated
22
This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe gets great flavor from cumin, lemon juice and garlic. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Rating: Unrated
14
You'll never want to eat roasted cauliflower any other way once you try this tasty recipe. Bacon, sour cream and sharp Cheddar cheese coat good-for-you cauliflower in deliciousness for an easy side that will make everyone actually want to eat their vegetables.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Beef Stew

Rating: Unrated
4
Load the crock pot and go with this stew recipe that's prepped in the morning and simmers all day so you'll come home to a Sunday-worthy dinner (and your house smelling downright heavenly). Tender beef, melt-in-your-mouth potatoes and carrots in a rich broth--this could be the best and easiest beef stew you've ever made.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

Rating: Unrated
37
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: Unrated
10
This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work.
By Robin Bashinsky

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

Rating: Unrated
15
This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75 percent for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Easy Italian Wedding Soup

Rating: Unrated
3
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
By Robin Bashinsky

Mini Meatloaves with Green Beans & Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
9
This healthy meatloaf recipe and side dishes are all made in the oven on two sheet pans so that everything's ready for the dinner table at the same time. The potatoes go into the oven first to start roasting while the mini meatloaves and green beans are prepped and added to the oven partway through.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
14
Whether you scored wild mushrooms at the farmers' market, found cultivated maitake or shiitake at the supermarket or just have some baby bellas on hand, this healthy creamy chicken recipe is delicious with any of them. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles or mashed potatoes.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Firehouse Enchiladas

Rating: Unrated
1
Our take on this popular Mexican dish certainly does not disappoint. Packed with protein and easy to make, this recipe is the perfect dinner solution.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Rating: Unrated
92
Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Zuppa

This rich Italian soup, made with ground pork and potatoes, is sure to satisfy everyone who tries it. Using a slow cooker makes this recipe easy to execute.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

A Month of Healthy Family Dinner Ideas for Spring

A Month of Healthy Family Dinner Ideas for Spring

Freshen up your weekly dinner rotation with easy kid-friendly dinner ideas for families. These healthy recipes feature spring vegetables and herbs and are simple enough to make on busy weeknights.
Veggie-Packed Casseroles for Summer Parties

Veggie-Packed Casseroles for Summer Parties

Rethink what goes into your casserole to get it ready for summer parties. Trade in cream of mushroom soup and french-fried onions for lots of fresh veggies and herbs. Make any of our modern takes, like these spiralized squash nests filled with herby ricotta, and you’re sure to bring home an empty dish.
Best Summer Chicken Recipes

Best Summer Chicken Recipes

A Month of Healthy Summer Dinner Ideas for Kids

A Month of Healthy Summer Dinner Ideas for Kids

Farm Fresh Dinners

Farm Fresh Dinners

A Month of Healthy Fall Dinner Ideas for Kids

A Month of Healthy Fall Dinner Ideas for Kids

EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan

Rating: Unrated
44

Here we bake breaded eggplant for crispy results with fewer calories to boot. This makeover of the classic recipe was originally developed by our Test Kitchen in 1995 and got an update in 2020 for our 30th anniversary issue.

All Healthy Seasonal Dinner Recipes

22 Slow-Cooker Beef Dinners for Winter

Alongside the beef, these recipes have plenty of veggies, like carrots and potatoes, plus plenty of flavorful spices to create a delicious dinner.

30 High-Protein Sunday Dinners for Winter

These dinners are high in protein, at least 15 grams per serving, thanks to ingredients like chicken, beans and salmon.

19 Winter Dinners for Weight Loss in 30 Minutes

In just 30 minutes, you can have a healthy and filling dinner on the table. These recipes are low in calories and high in fiber, which is an important combination if you’re looking to slim down. Fiber makes you feel fuller for longer periods of time and helps you maintain a healthy weight over time. Recipes like Lentil Vegetable Dal with Chicken and Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa are nutritious and delicious.

Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs

Rating: Unrated
5
Now here's a healthy beef short ribs slow-cooker recipe you can serve to company--even on a holiday. Serve with mashed celeriac or mashed potatoes, steamed green beans and a bold Italian red wine that has a touch of sweetness (think amarone or brunello).
By Carolyn Malcoun

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Risotto

Rating: Unrated
8
Making risotto has never been easier, thanks to an electric pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot. In this easy recipe, you don't have to stand over the stove constantly stirring. Just add everything into the multicooker and cook on high pressure for 10 minutes and this delicious dinner side dish is ready.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew

Rating: Unrated
9
This load-and-go slow-cooker chicken recipe is perfect for a busy weeknight dinner. Serve this Tuscan-inspired dish with crusty bread, a glass of Chianti and a salad.
By Adam Dolge

Slab Chicken Potpie

Rating: Unrated
3
Slab fruit pies are all the rage for summer parties, so why not give classic chicken potpie the same treatment and create buzz at a cool-weather gathering as well. Premade pie crusts and frozen veggies make this chicken dinner easy to prepare without sacrificing flavor.
By Adam Hickman

22 Easy Winter Dinners for When You’re Sick of Cooking

These winter dinners are hearty, take just 25 minutes from start to finish and have three steps or fewer.

Sausage, Brussels Sprout & Potato Soup

Rating: Unrated
7
Bake up some Manchego cheese toasts and uncork a bottle of Ribera del Duero to enjoy alongside this healthy pot of soup. Both sweet and hot Italian sausage work well.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
15
In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
By Carolyn Casner

27 Vegetarian Dinners to Keep You Warm All Winter Long

These healthy dinners are packed with nutritious vegetables like butternut squash and cauliflower.

28 Winter Sunday Dinner Recipes

These dinner recipes are packed with protein, whole grains and seasonal veggies to create a balanced and satisfying meal.

White Turkey Chili

Rating: Unrated
10
This healthy white turkey chili recipe is gorgeous, with flecks of green from zucchini, oregano and green chiles. To keep the saturated fat low, we use one pound of ground turkey and add whole-grain bulgur to boost the volume and fiber in this chili recipe. After all the ingredients are added to the pot, we like to slowly simmer our chili for close to an hour to develop the best flavor, but if you're in a hurry, reduce the liquid by half and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

Rating: Unrated
10
Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of these Mediterranean meals and pack in containers with lids to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab & go lunches all week long.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

Rating: Unrated
6
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

White Bean & Veggie Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.
By Katie Webster

Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff

Rating: Unrated
2
This slow-cooker Beef Stroganoff recipe brings together tender beef and fresh mushrooms served over hot noodles with a creamy sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roast Chicken & Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
45
Caramelized sweet potatoes and red onion are the bed for chicken thighs that cook up fast in a very hot oven--perfect for a quick healthy chicken dinner. Serve with a fall salad of mixed greens, sliced apples and blue cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fisherman's Stew with Roasted Garlic Crostini

This Fisherman's stew recipe is loaded with cod, shrimp, and mussels and will warm you right up on cold winter days. The crostini served alongside are made with homemade roasted garlic, and perfect for soaking up every last morsel of the stew.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Fish Stew

Rating: Unrated
4
This fish and shrimp stew is often served over crostini or toast. With less than 200 calories per serving, it makes a great diet lunch or light dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & White Bean Soup

Rating: Unrated
22
Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Black Bean-Quinoa Buddha Bowl

Rating: Unrated
4
Treat your Buddha bowl to a vacation south of the border! This black bean and quinoa Buddha bowl has the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the greasy fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.
By Katie Webster

22 Slow-Cooker Chicken Dinners to Keep You Cozy This Winter

Whether it’s Slow-Cooker Chicken & White Bean Stew or Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie, these comforting, hearty meals will keep you warm.

27 One-Pot Dinner Recipes for Winter

Whether it’s creamy, cheesy or protein-packed (or sometimes all three), these dinner recipes will keep you warm and feeling full.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com